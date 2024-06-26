 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 26, 2024 predicts health complications | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 26, 2024 predicts health complications

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 26, 2024 12:14 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for June 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be sincere in the relationship today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Catch up with some pleasant moments today

Be sincere in the relationship today. Your commitment at work will show positive results. Handle wealth diligently while your h Health is an area of concern.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 26, 2024: Handle wealth diligently while your h Health is an area of concern.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 26, 2024: Handle wealth diligently while your h Health is an area of concern.

Look for more pleasant moments in the relationship. Be disciplined in your job to find new and positive results. Handle wealth smartly and health will require additional attention.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you give more time for love and also appreciate the lover in both professional and personal successes. You may find a new interesting person and when you feel like proposing, go ahead with the decision. The new relationship will make changes in your life sooner. Do not impose your opinion on the lover. Those who have recently fallen in love need to spend more time together. Married Virgos must not get entangled in a new love affair at the workplace.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your sincerity, commitment, and dedication will work in your favor when it comes to promotion or a hike in salary. Take up new tasks that will also help you prove your professional mettle. Your communication skills will help to handle client-related issues. Bankers, accountants, teachers, lawyers, and engineers will prove the caliber. Government employees may have a location change today. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new businesses. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will see positive results.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will be good today and no major hiccup will come up. There will be prosperity as wealth will flow in through different sources. Buy a home or property as an investment in the second half of the day. Some Virgos will clear all pending dues while those who are keen to buy a vehicle can go ahead with the plan. Today is also good to consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Your health can give minor trouble as the day progresses. Those who have cardiac issues may develop complications. Drink plenty of water and avoid junk food. Start the day with mild exercise and try to meditate for some time. Some females will develop minor cuts while chopping vegetables in the kitchen while children may develop bruises while playing. You need to be careful about the hot climate while venturing outside.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 26, 2024 predicts health complications
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On