‘My eyes are moist…’: After Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, Atishi's emotional posts on Manish Sisodia

Hours after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday shared a photograph of Manish Sisodia embracing his wife, while pointing out the injustice being done to a “person who gave hope to the poor children of the country”, other AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Atishi, also shared their emotional posts on social media offering sympathy to the jailed leader.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia hugs his ailing wife as he leaves for jail after spending some time at his home, in New Delhi, on November 11. (PTI)

Manish Sisodia, who is currently embroiled in an alleged liquor scam case, was granted permission by the court to visit his ailing wife for a duration of six hours, from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

Accompanied by police personnel, Sisodia reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10am and returned to the jail after the meeting time lapsed.

“My eyes are moist after seeing this picture. Today Manish ji got permission to meet his ailing wife for a few hours. Manish ji will not be able to light the lamp at his home on Diwali tomorrow, but he definitely brightened the future of lakhs of children of Delhi,” Chadha wrote on social media X.

“Truth always prevails over untruth, righteousness over unrighteousness. This oppression will end, Manish ji will return,” the Aam Party Rajya Sabha MP added.

“This picture shakes the soul… Manish Sisodia is the person who awakened a dream in the eyes of millions of children. One day Modi ji will have to pay the price for these tears in the eyes of his family…,” Delhi education minister Atishi wrote.

During the brief time Sisodia spent with his wife, the AAP leader lighted diyas in his house on 'Choti Diwali'. He did not interact with mediapersons who were gathered outside his residence.

Sharing a photo of Sisodia hugging his wife as he was leaving his house to return to jail, Kejriwal said, "This picture is very painful."

"Is it right to do such injustice to a person who gave hope to the poor children of the country?" Kejriwal wrote on X.

In June too Sisodia was granted permission by the Delhi high court to meet his wife Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

The court while permitting Sisodia to meet his wife ordered him not to talk to the media or indulge in any political activity.

A senior leader of AAP, Sisodia held the post of deputy chief minister besides holding various portfolios, including the Excise Department, in the Arvind Kejriwal government before his arrest by the CBI in February.

He resigned as deputy CM and minister of different departments after being arrested but his family lived at his then-official residence on Mathura Road sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

Recently, Sisodia's bail application in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court.

