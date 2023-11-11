'Very painful': Kejriwal shares photo of Sisodia hugging wife before leaving

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a photo of Manish Sisodia hugging his wife on Saturday and said it is very painful to see the injustice done to the man who gave hope to the poor children of the country. Delhi's former education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday was allowed by the court to visit his wife for six hours between 10am to 4pm. Manisha Sisodia hugs his ailing wife as he leaves for jail after spending some time at his home on Saturday.(PTI)

Sisodia reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10am and returned to the jail after the meeting time lapsed. He was accompanied by police officials. Sisodia lighted diyas at his residence on the occasion of 'Chhoti Diwali'. Mediapersons gathered outside his residence but he did not interact with them as the court had ordered him to not talk to the media or indulge in any political activities.

The photo Kejriwal shared was taken when Sisodia was about the leave his house to return to Tihar jail. "Is it right to do such injustice to a person who gave hope to the poor children of the country?" Kejriwal wrote on X.

Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia has been suffering from multiple sclerosis. In June too, Sisodia was allowed by the court to meet his wife but Seema was taken to hospital owing to a sudden deterioration in her health and Sisodia could not meet her.

Sisodia was arrested in February in connection with the alleged liquor scam. So far, all his bail pleas have been rejected. In the latest blow to the case, the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea and said somewhat a money trail in the case has been established. The top court said Sisodia can appeal for bail after three months. The ED summoned Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the same case, but Kejriwal did not comply with it and asked the agency to withdraw the summons. The ED did not issue any fresh summons to Kejriwal after he shot off a strongly worded letter on November 2, the day he was asked to appear before the ED.

Delhi MLA and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Manish Sisodia's wife has been suffering from a serious illness which has no treatment. "In such a condition, the brain loses control over other body parts. She has been very distressed after Manish Sisodia's bail was rejected," Bharadwaj said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON