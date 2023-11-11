Manish Sisodia reaches Delhi home to meet ailing wife after court's permission

Former deputy chief minister of Delhi and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence to meet his ailing wife Seema. He was granted permission by a Delhi court on Friday to meet his wife between 10 am 5 pm, in the presence of security. He is currently under judicial custody lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Former Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia(ANI)

He reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van accompanied by police personnel.

Sisodia had earlier sought permisssion to visit his wife for five days. According to the application, his wife suffered an acute attack of multiple scelorsis, an autoimmune condition of the central nervous system. Granting permission to meet only for seven hours, Delhi Rouse Avenue Court ordered Sisodia not to engage with the media and to refrain from indugling in any political activity.

Sisodia was earlier allowed to meet his wife in June, however, he couldn't meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

He was holding the portfolio of excise department along with being the deputy CM before he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February, followed with another arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), both in two different cases related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The ED in its chargsheet has alleged that proceeds of crime of around ₹622 crore have been generated due to the activities of the present accused Manish Sisodia.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail