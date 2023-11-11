Sisodia meets family on Diwali during 6-hour furlough

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife, Seema Sisodia, after permission from a city court. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia with his family on Saturday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Sisodia, 51, who has been in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, was allowed to meet his wife for six hours from 10am and 4pm by the court. Sisodia was accompanied by the Delhi Police personnel reached his home on Mathura Road in a van at around 10am.

He was granted permission by the Delhi high court last time in June to meet his wife

In June too he was granted permission by the Delhi High Court to meet his wife who suffers from multiple sclerosis. However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after her condition deteriorated suddenly.

The court, while permitting Sisodia to meet his wife, ordered him not to talk to the media or indulge in any political activity during the visit. A senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, Sisodia held the post of deputy chief minister besides holding various portfolios, including the excise department, in the Arvind Kejriwal-government before his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in February.

He resigned the post of deputy CM and minister of different departments after his arrested but his family lived at his then-official residence on Mathura Road sharing it with education minister Atishi.

Recently, Sisodia’s bail application in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court.

