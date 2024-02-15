IIT Kanpur to offer technology, business courses in vernacular languages

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) will launch technology and business courses in vernacular languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, alongside English. The courses aim to provide opportunities through a series of transformative professional career courses across technology and business domains designed to cater to the diverse needs of today’s dynamic job market. IIT Kanpur (HT File)

The courses offered include Professional Certificate Course in Business Intelligence and Digital Marketing available in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Professional Certificate Course in Full Stack Development - MERN Stack provided in English, Hindi and Tamil, Professional Certificate Course in Data Science, provided in Hindi and Tamil, and Professional Certificate Course in Data Engineering provided in Hindi and Tamil.

These mentor-led courses blend theoretical knowledge and practical application, catering to students, graduates, and professionals. These are available in Hindi, English and Tamil, prioritising accessibility and breaking down linguistic barriers that may have hindered learning in traditional educational methodology.

IITK Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education, and Training (IFACET), established by IIT Kanpur, has joined forces with GUVI, an HCL Group EdTech company for these courses.

Prof S Ganesh, director, IIT Kanpur said: “IIT Kanpur has been offering various certificate programs to help students to be well-equipped for success in the ever-evolving professional landscape. GUVI has a unique positioning among Ed-tech players with their expertise in reaching out to students in vernacular medium. Through this partnership, we look forward to unlocking new possibilities by reaching out to student diaspora across India whose medium of instruction has been in their local language.”

Arun Prakash M, founder & CEO of GUVI, said: “We are excited about the collaboration with IIT Kanpur, showcasing our commitment to deliver high-quality education at a national level. Our meticulously crafted programs aim to seamlessly connect academic knowledge with industry requirements, empowering individuals to excel in today’s competitive job market.”