South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Diamond Oval: SA bowlers eye early wickets

South Africa take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. The two teams are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against each other starting Sunday. In the first ODI, South Africa won the toss and skipper JP Duminy has opted to bowl first against Hamilton Masakadza’s troops.

Catch all the action of the first ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe below -

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 13:33 IST