Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 30, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Diamond Oval: SA bowlers eye early wickets

Catch all the action of the first ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2018 13:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
South Africa vs Zimbabwe,South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2018,SA vs ZIM Live
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, center, celebrates with teammates after the fall of a wicket.(AP)

South Africa take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. The two teams are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against each other starting Sunday. In the first ODI, South Africa won the toss and skipper JP Duminy has opted to bowl first against Hamilton Masakadza’s troops.

Catch all the action of the first ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe below -

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 13:33 IST

tags

more from cricket