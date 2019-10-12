Virat Kohli takes a brilliant catch, Wriddhiman Saha responds with an even better one - Watch video

cricket

After scoring a record-breaking double century on Day 2, India captain Virat Kohli backed up his performance with a brilliant catch on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match against South Africa. Kohli dived towards his right to hang on to a low catch to send back nightwatchman Anrich Nortje off the bowling of Mohammed Shami in the third over of the day. It looked like it would easily turn out to be the catch of the day but Wriddhiman Saha had other ideas. (India vs South Africa live score, 2nd Test Day 3)

Barely a couple of overs later, Saha took an even better catch to dismiss to Theinus de Bruyn. Umesh Yadav bowled around good length, it just held its line, de Bryun couldn’t resist the temptation and went at it with hard hands only to get an outside edge. Saha flew across to his right and almost snatched it from first slip’s face to hang on to a brilliant catch.

Saha was chosen over Rishabh Pant mainly because of his wicket keeping skills and the Bengal stumper justified his selection with his brilliant glovework behind the stump.

Indian bowlers continued with their dominant performance by picking up three wickets in the morning session on Day 3 to help the hosts extended their control in the ongoing second Test against South Africa.

At Lunch on Saturday, the Proteas scoreline read 136/6, having Faf du Plessis and Senuran Muthusamy batting on 52 and 6 respectively, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium. The visitors still trail by 465 runs.

Starting the day at 36/3, South Africa lost both their overnight batsmen Anrich Nortje (3) and Theunis de Bruyn (30) in the first hour of the play.

Quinton de Kock and du Plessis then tried to steady the ship for the visitors and shared a crucial 58-run stand before de Kock was bowled by ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at his individual score of 31.

Muthusamy then joined forces with his skipper and made sure their team didn’t lose any further wickets till the end of the session. In the process, du Plessis also reached the 50-run mark and is looking good to get a big one.

Earlier on Day 2, India had declared their first innings for 601/5 with Virat Kohli (254*), Mayank Agarwal (108) and Ravindra Jadeja (91) being the chief contributors

