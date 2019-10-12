India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Kohli & Co. eye quick wickets

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Once again South Africa find themselves in a dangerous situation heading into the Day 3 of the 2nd Test. It is almost like a repeat of the first Test, and now Proteas will need a few big partnerships to bounce back and save themselves from follow-on. Indian bowlers, though, will be eager to get quick wickets and get this done and dusted as soon as possible. South Africa will start the day at 36/3.

Follow live score and updates of India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3:

08:10 hrs IST Kohli joins Fleming, Waugh and Cook in exclusive Test list Courtesy of his latest run-filled outing, Kohli joined an exclusive list of captains who managed to score a century in their 50th Test as skipper of the side. Before Kohli, only Stephen Fleming, Steve Smith and Alastair Cook managed to achieve this unique feat. READ MORE





08:00 hrs IST Rahane lauds Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja “The way we batted (took us to a score in excess of 600). There was assistance for fast bowlers, Mayank batted well. It was important to play that one hour really well in the morning. We were thinking about 500+,” Rahane said after the day’s play. “The manner in which Virat and Jaddu batted, it looked so easy from the outside. I don’t think it’s a 600+ wicket, it’s a 450-500 runs wicket. READ MORE





07:50 hrs IST Jadeja being Jadeja! During the Indian innings, Jadeja’s antics in the middle left Kohli smiling at the non-striker’s end. Jadeja had already been warned by on-field umpires for stepping inside the danger area. READ MORE



