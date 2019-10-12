India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Kohli & Co. eye quick wickets
-
08:10 hrs IST
Kohli joins Fleming, Waugh and Cook in exclusive Test list
-
08:00 hrs IST
Rahane lauds Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja
-
07:50 hrs IST
Jadeja being Jadeja!
-
07:40 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Once again South Africa find themselves in a dangerous situation heading into the Day 3 of the 2nd Test. It is almost like a repeat of the first Test, and now Proteas will need a few big partnerships to bounce back and save themselves from follow-on. Indian bowlers, though, will be eager to get quick wickets and get this done and dusted as soon as possible. South Africa will start the day at 36/3.
Follow live score and updates of India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3:
Courtesy of his latest run-filled outing, Kohli joined an exclusive list of captains who managed to score a century in their 50th Test as skipper of the side. Before Kohli, only Stephen Fleming, Steve Smith and Alastair Cook managed to achieve this unique feat.
“The way we batted (took us to a score in excess of 600). There was assistance for fast bowlers, Mayank batted well. It was important to play that one hour really well in the morning. We were thinking about 500+,” Rahane said after the day’s play.
“The manner in which Virat and Jaddu batted, it looked so easy from the outside. I don’t think it’s a 600+ wicket, it’s a 450-500 runs wicket.
During the Indian innings, Jadeja’s antics in the middle left Kohli smiling at the non-striker’s end. Jadeja had already been warned by on-field umpires for stepping inside the danger area.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa. If there was a doubt that Pune pitch has nothing in it for the bowlers, it has been completely changed by the way India seamers bowled in the final session of the 2nd Day. After setting a massive total of 601 in the first innings, India picked up three wickets to rattle South Africa’s top order. Proteas will be looking to bounce back on Day 3, while India will hope to get quick wickets.