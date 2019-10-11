India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja hilariously avoids stepping on danger area on Day 2 of Pune Test | Watch

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:51 IST

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came up with a hilarious way to avoid stepping on the danger area during second day of second Test against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. The hosts took control of the match as a breath-taking double century from skipper Virat Kohli followed by three wickets from Indian pacers put Faf du Plessis’ men firmly on the backfoot.

Also Read: Kohli joins Fleming, Waugh & Cook in exclusive list with Pune double ton

During the Indian innings, Jadeja’s antics in the middle left Kohli smiling at the non-striker’s end. Jadeja had already been warned by on-field umpires for stepping inside the danger area.

Soon after, Jadeja tried to steal a single after defending a delivery and just as he was about to step inside the protected area, he remembered the warning and bailed at the last second. Jadeja wasn’t in control of his body trying to get off the pitch and the awkward moment brought a smile on Kohli’s face.

Kohli compiled a magnificent double hundred on the way to his highest Test score as the hosts amassed a huge first-innings total. The 30-year-old, in his 50th test as skipper, remained unbeaten on 254 after bringing up his first Test hundred of the year, and the 26th of his career, as India declared their first innings closed on 601 for five wickets.

Also Read: Rabada, de Kock involved in heated exchange on Day 2 of Pune Test | Watch

The declaration from Kohli came when Jadeja fell for 91 with the hosts, who lead the three-test series 1-0 after their opening win in Visakhaptanam, losing just two wickets on Friday after resuming the second day on 273-3.

“The way we batted (took us to a score in excess of 600). There was assistance for fast bowlers, Mayank batted well. It was important to play that one hour really well in the morning. We were thinking about 500+,” Rahane said after the day’s play.

“The manner in which Virat and Jaddu batted, it looked so easy from the outside. I don’t think it’s a 600+ wicket, it’s a 450-500 runs wicket.

In reply, a tired and dispirited South Africa lost openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram and number four Temba Bavuma to reach 36 for three at the close of play, staring at a Herculean task of batting for three days to save the Test and the series.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 21:42 IST