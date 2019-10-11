India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli joins Fleming, Waugh and Cook in exclusive Test list with Pune double ton

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli added a new feather into his already illustrious cap during the second day of second Test against South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. Kohli slammed a record career best double hundred to help India post a mammoth 601/5 (decl.) before fast-bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami rattled the South African top order to leave them reeling at 36/3, still 565 runs behind.

Courtesy of his latest run-filled outing, Kohli joined an exclusive list of captains who managed to score a century in their 50th Test as skipper of the side. Before Kohli, only Stephen Fleming, Steve Smith and Alastair Cook managed to achieve this unique feat.

This hundred in Pune was Kohli’s 19th as India captain. He already has 21 ODI hundreds as a leader, which takes his overall tally to 40, which is only behind former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting’s tally, who had 41 centuries as the captain of Australia in international cricket. Both Kohli and Ponting have identical numbers when it comes to the distribution of hundreds in ODIs and Tests as captain.

Kohli also eclipsed legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag by amassing a record seventh double hundred, the most in Indian cricket history. Kohli achieved the milestone in the ongoing second Test match against South Africa at Pune. equalled Wally Hammond and Mahela Jawardena’s tally of 7 double hundreds. Only Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Brain Lara (9) have more double tons than Virat Kohli. Kohli is also the first Indian to hit 7 double hundreds.

The Indian skipper, who now has 26 Test hundreds and 69 international tons (43 in ODIs), had also surpassed Sir Don Bradman’s eight scores of 150 plus before reaching his double hundred.

