e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, equals Ricky Ponting with century in Pune

India captain Virat Kohli registered his 26th Test hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa in Pune.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India captain Virat Kohli scored his hundred.
India captain Virat Kohli scored his hundred.(PTI)
         

India captain Virat Kohli registered his first Test hundred in 2019 on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa in Pune. The right-handed batsman had finished on 63* on Day 1, and went on to stick it out in the middle to reach the landmark. Overall, this is Kohli’s 26th ton in the longest format.

It took the Indian skipper 9 innings to get his first hundred in Test cricket this year. Before this, he had scored two fifties in 8 innings.During the course of the innings, the Indian captain also surpassed Dilip Vengsarkar to climb to the 7th position in the list of players with most runs for India in the longest format.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2: Follow live score and updates

With his ton, Kohli also equalled former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting’s massive Test record of scoring 19 Test hundreds as captain. He is tied at the 2nd place along with Ponting, with South Africa’s Graeme Smith at the top position with 25 centuries to his name.

Hindustantimes

Kohli also surpassed Sunil Gavaskar to become the fourth quickest player to reach 26 Test tons in terms of innings played. While Kohli had taken 138 innings, Gavaskar had achieved the same feat in 144 innings. Only Don Bradman (69), Steve Smith (121) and Sachin Tendulkar (136) are higher than Kohli in the list.

Hindustantimes

Kohli struck 16 fours in the course of his innings before reaching the landmark. He played a couple of dangerous edges at the start of the day, which went past fielders at slip positions, and raced to the ropes. The batsman made most of the lifelines and went on to pile on more misery on the Proteas.

Also read: ‘Tactical blunder’: Laxman, Smith left unimpressed by Faf du Plessis

Kohli also stitched a hundred run-stand with Ajinkya Rahane for 4th wicket, as the latter went on to register his 20th Test half century. India are currently leading 1-0 in the three-match Test series.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 11:15 IST

tags
top news
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
Oct 11, 2019 11:14 IST
PM arrives in Chennai; Mamallapuram fortified ahead of Xi Jinping visit
PM arrives in Chennai; Mamallapuram fortified ahead of Xi Jinping visit
Oct 11, 2019 12:06 IST
No flat, no vote, say HDIL homebuyers of Mumbai’s project stuck for 9 years
No flat, no vote, say HDIL homebuyers of Mumbai’s project stuck for 9 years
Oct 11, 2019 11:40 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Oct 11, 2019 09:31 IST
‘I have to hug a box’, says mother of woman killed, dismembered in Michigan
‘I have to hug a box’, says mother of woman killed, dismembered in Michigan
Oct 11, 2019 07:53 IST
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Oct 11, 2019 08:04 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket