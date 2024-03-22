A full meal for just $12? McDonald’s clarifies their secret ‘Dinner Box’ deal, following mom’s viral TikTok hack

Moms are maestro, and McDonald's knows it! McDonald’s dishes out details on the 'dinner box'(TikTok, AP)

Leiela Kapewa-Latu took to TikTok to reveal a hidden gem for McDonald’s enthusiasts: the “dinner box.” This life hack, which Leiela stumbled upon at a Texas McDonald’s, offers a substantial meal for a mere $12. The contents of this dinner box are quite generous, including two cheeseburgers, four small fries, a 10-piece chicken nuggets, two Big Macs, and an assortment of sauces, all neatly packed in a vibrant yellow and white striped box reminiscent of the iconic Happy Meals.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Leiela said, “If you didn’t know, like we didn’t know, $12 gets you a dinner box. It’s not on the menu,” she explained in her video. The clip quickly went viral, amassing nearly 700,000 likes and sparking a nationwide conversation among McDonald’s customers.

ALSO READ| McDonald's Dinner Box: What's inside and does the viral $12 deal really exist?

One customer from Ohio expressed in a comment, “This dinner box is $22 here in Ohio idk where it’s $12???” Similarly, a Nevada resident noted a different composition and price for their local Bundle Box, “In the Bundle Box Las Vegas comes with 2 Big Mac 2 Cheeseburgers 10pc Chix Nuggets 2 Medium Fries $14.99.”

McD clarifies these

McDonald’s clarified that such bundled deals, like the one that went viral, are subject to variation by location and can be accessed through the McDonald’s app.

A commenter weighed in, “If you go on the app click on shareables tab when ordering there are different packages." The majority of the audience was ecstatic to discover such an economical meal option, with one commenter exclaiming, “That’s a great deal!!”

The viral popularity of the dinner box comes at a time when the fast-food industry is experiencing a shift in pricing strategies. Wendy’s, for instance, announced their intention to implement “dynamic pricing” by 2025.

ALSO READ| McDonald's suffers system outage globally, rules out cybersecurity breach

Wendy’s spokesperson clarified to People that their approach would differ: “[We] would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most,” they stated. “Any features we may test in the future would be designed to benefit our customers and restaurant crew members.” They further elaborated that digital menu boards could enable them to modify menu offerings throughout the day and provide discounts and value offers more readily, especially during less busy periods.