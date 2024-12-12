Alexander brothers scandal: 5 shocking revelations from real estate moguls' sex abuse case

Luxury real estate agents Alexander brothers were on Wednesday arrested and charged with sex trafficking and drugs abuse in New York, with prosecutors describing the alleged conduct as "heinous". Oren (L) and Tal (R) Alexander face multiple allegations of rape and sex abuse.(officialpartners.com)

Oren and Tal Alexander, known for their high-end property deals in NYC and Miami, along with their brother Alon (Oren's twin), have been indicted for luring, drugging and raping several women over the course of ten plus years.

The revelations mentioned in the New York indictment are shocking and nerve-wracking.

'Dehumanising crimes'

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica S Tisch said that the charges outlined in the indictment against the Alexander brothers reflect "some of the most heinous and dehumanising crimes of sexual exploitation" that NYPD is investigating.

While Oren and Tal face multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault, Alon faces civil allegations of sexual misconduct.

The three brothers were arrested from their respective homes in Miami Beach.

'Repeated drugging, rapping'

According to the indictment, from incidents dating back as far as 2010, the Alexander brothers repeatedly drugged, sexually assaulted and raped dozens of women.

The real estate world's celebrity brothers use their wealth and influence to "create and facilities opportunities" to sexually assault women.

The indictment said that the Alexander brothers "used deception, fraud, and coercion" to entice victims into travelling with them or attending private events and parties with them.

Party promoters to 'recruit' women

Oren, Tal and Alon Alexander usually met women through dating apps, social media, events, bars and nightclubs. But what is shocking is that they even used party promoters "who would recruit women for these events", the indictment said.

On the promise of luxury experiences, flight tickets, hotels, concert tickets, the brothers coerced women into joining them. At times, they also promised a romantic relationship.

'Physically restrained' and 'Ignored screams'

The Alexander brothers used to provide women with drugs, including cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, and GHB. They even "surreptitiously drugged" women's drink to physically impair them and restrain their mental capacity. These drugs many times even limited the victims' movement, speech and left them with incomplete memories of the incident.

The women, after being drugged, were unable to fight back or escape the sexual assaults.

In some instances, the indictment said, "the defendants physically restrained and held down their victims during the rapes and sexual assaults and ignored screams and explicit requests to stop".

Instances of 'gang rape'

The New York indictment mentioned that while the three Alexander brothers forcibly raped and sexually abused women who attended their events, there were also times when "multiple men" other than one or more of the brothers participated in these assaults.

State prosecutors one incident in the Florida cases, from December 2016, as a "gang rape". The woman in this case said she was invited to a barbecue at Alon Alexander's Miami Beach apartment, only to discover that there was no one other than Alon, his brother Oren and another relative Ohad Fisherman, who is absconding.

In her statement, the woman said that she was led into a bedroom where Fisherman held her down while the brothers argued over who would rape her first as she begged them to not assault her, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said.

Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said at a press conference that the Alexander brothers "were not acting alone".

"This office is determined to investigate and prosecute anyone who engages in sex-trafficking, no matter how powerful, wealthy, and famous you may be," Williams said.