‘Drugged, restrained, unable to escape’: Sex trafficking charges against Alexander brothers

Real estate moguls Alexander brothers on Wednesday were arrested and charged with sex-trafficking and drug abuse by federal prosecutors in New York. Prosecutors have requested judges to deny bail to Alexander brothers saying that they are flight risks and pose danger to the society. (Bloomberg)

The twin brothers, Oren and Alon Alexander, and their elder brother Tal, have been accused of luring, drugging, and raping dozens of women for "well over a decade", the indictment said.

While Oren and Tal, known for their high-end property deals in New York and Miami, have been facing multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault since June, their brother Alon is facing civil allegations of sexual misconduct, Bloomberg reported.

The brothers, all residents of Miami, reportedly used "deception, fraud, and coercion" to entice victims into travelling and attend parties or events with them. The often offered to cover their flights, hotels, and other indictments and at times, even promised a romantic relationship, the indictment said.

‘Drugged, unable to escape’

The women were drugged and raped by one or more of the Alexander brother and other men as well, before being sent home with luxury items.

Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District, said at a news conference that "this conduct was heinous". He said that the brothers would usually meet their victims on dating apps, through social events and at bars and clubs. But, they also used party promoters to "source" women, Williams said.

Women were often given drugs, including cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms and GHB, Williams added. Prosecutors in their indictment noted that the brothers even spiked some of the women's drinks, resulting in them losing control over their bodies and being unable to fight back or escape the sexual assaults.

"In some instances, the defendants physically restrained and held down their victims during the rapes and sexual assaults and ignored screams and explicit requests to stop,'' the indictment said.

In fact, one of the Florida cases from December 2016 was described as a case of "gang rape" by the state prosecutors. The woman said she was invited to a barbecue at Alon's Miami Beach apartment only to find out that no one was there, other than Alon, Oren and another relative, Ohad Fisherman.

Williams further stressed that he expected other victims to come forward, hinting at charges against other people that might come to the light soon.

"They were not acting alone. We will continue investigating," Williams said.

'Flights risks'

Meanwhile prosecutors on Wednesday filed a separate plea, asking the judges in New York and Miami to deny bail to the Alexander brother, saying that they were a danger to the community and serious flight risks due to their wealth and connections.

The bail filing, which included several graphic allegations not included in the indictment, said the Alexander brothers began engaging in sexual violence in high school.

While Oren and Alon are both aged 37, their brother Tal is 38.

Notably, the allegations have forced the brothers to step down from the brokerage company they co-founded in 2022, Official, as the firm was dropped from several key projects and its staff also left.

Tal and Oren first worked as a team under real estate giant Douglas Elliman, brokering deals and listing properties for several A-listers including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Tommy Hilfiger, Steve Madden, Liam Gallagher, and Lindsay Lohan.

Their brother Alon, Oren's twin, went to law school and joined the family's private security business, Kent Security.

(with inputs from agencies)