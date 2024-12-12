Menu Explore
Who are Alexander brothers, ‘real estate royalty’ charged with sexual assault?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 12, 2024 06:55 AM IST

The two twins, Oren and Alon Alexander, and their elder brother Tal, have been accused of luring, drugging and violently raping dozens of women.

Three brothers from the luxury real estate Alexanders family were arrested in Miami on Wednesday on the charges of sexual harassment and rape.

The three high-profile real estate agents, the Alexander brothers, are charged with sex trafficking and drugs abuse.(Reuters)
The three high-profile real estate agents, the Alexander brothers, are charged with sex trafficking and drugs abuse.(Reuters)

The two twins, Alon and Oren Alexander, and their elder brother Tal Alexander, have been accused of luring, drugging and violently raping dozens of women over more than a decade.

Federal prosecutors in the New York indictment alleged that the three brothers used their wealth and influence to exploit and take advantage of women from at least 2010 to 2021, AP reported.

All residents of Miami, the brothers used "deception, fraud, and coercion" to entice victims into travelling and attending parties or events with them. At times, they also used the promise of a romantic relationship, the indictment said.

Who are these Alexander brothers?

Alon and Oren Alexander are 37-year-old twins, while Tal Alexander, 38, is their elder sibling.

Oren and Tal are known for their high-end property deals in New York City and Miami. The two have brokered deals for several A-lister celebrities and ultra-rich persons in these two cities.

Oren and Tal first worked as a team under real estate giant Douglas Elliman, listing properties for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, and Lindsay Lohan.

In 2022, the brothers decided to start their own company, 'Official'.

A Details magazine spread from 2013 described the two brothers as "real estate royalty". Tal and Oren closed a $47 million deal the year before in Miami-Dade county, with the former saying that, "You've gotta go out there and take it", the magazine reported.

The magazine further said, "They earn rock-star salaries, look like rockstars, fly private jets, hobnob not necessarily with the greatest but with the richest."

According to Forbes, Tal and Oren sold a $238 million penthouse in New York City to billionaire Ken Griffin in 2019, believed to still be the most expensive home ever sold in the United States.

Other popular clients of the real estate moguls include Tommy Hilfiger, Steve Madden and Sander Jacobs.

Notably, Oren Alexander was one of the names in the Forbes 30 Under 30 real estate list in 2012.

Meanwhile, Alon Alexander, Oren's twin brother, went to law school and joined the family's private security business, Kent Security.

Alon and Oren were reportedly accused of sexual assault or rape by multiple women earlier this year as well.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
