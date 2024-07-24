Anti-Israel protesters in US threaten Netanyahu with ‘maggots and crickets’ ahead of Congress speech: Watch

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's this week visit to Washington has sparked a wave of demonstrations in the nation's capital. In opposition to Netanyahu's speech to joint session of Congress and President Joe Biden's ongoing military and financial support to Israel, Jewish Voice for Peace protestors staged a sit-in outside a congressional office building on Tuesday, with Capitol Police arresting several demonstrators. Benjamin Netanyahu is staying at Watergate Hotel in Washington DC, with his spouse Sarah and his delegation.(X/AP)

While hundreds of protestors gathered outside his hotel on Monday evening, the demonstrators on Tuesday led a flashmob-style protest in the Cannon Building, which features offices of the members of the House of Representatives.

Moreover, the demonstrators were seen wearing red T-shirts with the phrase "Not In Our Name". They even sat on the floor and raised slogans of “Let Gaza Live!”

The Israeli PM is staying at Watergate Hotel in Washington DC, with his spouse Sarah and his delegation.

Protestors release maggots throughout Netanyahu's hotel

Meanwhile, X user Eyal Yakoby shared a horrific video the social media, claiming that the DC Palestinian Youth Movement released maggots and crickets on banquet table and multiple floors of the hotel.

Protesters set off fire alarms for over half an hour, severely disrupting several hotel guests, including Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“May their dreams be haunted by the death of our people and the decay of their society," they stated.

One of the Arab demonstrators shouted, "Allahu Akbar! Hamas!” (The jihadist war cry, Allahu Akbar, means "God is Great") from outside the tall, black metal walls that have been erected outside the hotel. He yelled, “We gonna win! We gonna win! You coward!” at a pro-Israeli counter protester.

“Take Biden and all the Jewish lobby and go to Alaska!” he yelled, adding, “Netanyahu we’re going to take his neck off!”

Anti-Israel protestors demand Netanyahu's arrest

Earlier in the day, enormous barriers were erected around the Watergate Hotel, and hundreds of law enforcement officials were dispatched from neighboring states to control the crowd ahead of Netanyahu's speech to Congress.

Waving Palestinian flags, protestors asked, “WE DEMAND NETANYAHU’S ARRESTS.”

At least 200 NYPD officers have arrived to assist in managing the large-scale “protests” that are anticipated to occur during the speech.

About fifty Democratic senators and representatives have joined anti-Israel groups in boycotting Netanyahu's address, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who is responsible for presiding over the Joint Session in her capacity as Senate President. She has instead decided to make a sorority appearance.