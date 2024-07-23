Love Island's Kendall Washington wrote message for fans post private video leak

Love Island USA season 6 star, Kendall Washington bespoke about his ‘private’ video leak on the Internet while he was away in Fiji for the reality TV show. After the broadcast of the finale episode of the show on Sunday where Kendall and his partner came in fourth position, the contestants got their phones back. Upon receiving the news of the leak of his explicit videos, he addressed the public in a short message. He also quipped about the homophobic hate he received because of the leaked videos. Love Island USA star, Kendall Washington, addressed fans in a note after private video leak.(@ kendallwashington/Instagram)

Kendall Washington’s message to fans post video leak

On Monday, Kendall wrote a message on the social media platform Instagram and acknowledged the leak of his explicit videos. He wrote in his Instagram story, “What a way to get my phone back y’all. I just want to address the content that came out from my past. He explained to his followers, “That was something I shared with someone in confidence and trust. It’s unfortunate that it’s no longer private but it is what it is. I want to thank you all for the calls/texts to support me during this time.”

Kendal also expressed his gratitude to his followers for supporting him on the show, “I love you all for tuning in to watch my journey,” and despite the viral footage of a private video he is “excited for what’s next,” as reported by Page Six.

Kendall’s partner on Love Island, Nicole Jacky, has not yet shared her thoughts on the situation. The two formed their romantic connection on the sets of Love Island USA and Kendall expressed his love for Nicole during their final date. Nicole did not reciprocate immediately but expressed her feelings straight before the winning couple, Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, were announced.

Kendall receives homophobic hate online

Kendall faced heat on the internet after his explicit video was leaked where he also faced a lot of homophobic hate and trolling. Most of the trolling was antigay and homophobic due to the nature of the video. Since the 26-year-old did not have access to his phone, his fans backed him up and defended him on the internet, as reported by Out Magazine.

One user on X defended Kendall as he wrote, “I honestly feel so bad for Kendall this is so sick to whoever leaked that video u don't have to like the man or agree with ts he does but to leak that personal video is absolutely disgusting and they need to be punished for ts im ngl yall get too parasocial.

Another user wrote,"Y’all sharing Kendall’s private video should be ashamed of yourselves. Do you not realise how that could effect his mental health, and his family. I’m not the biggest Kendall fan, but that’s not cool y’all. Do better."

A user on Instagram wrote, “I hope he sues whoever did this to him,” while another wrote, “I hope Kendall is okay and has a good support system. I also hope he takes legal action. He doesn’t deserve what he’s going through at all.”

A third user on Instagram wrote, “Don’t like Kendall but I hope yall also help him get legal representation because whoever was behind it deserves jail time.”