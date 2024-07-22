Gisele Bündchen shares rare photo of twin sister Patricia on 44th birthday

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her 44th birthday with her twin sister, Patricia. On Sunday, the Brazilian supermodel shared a carousel of photos on social media to mark their joint milestone. In the heartfelt Instagram post, Gisele can be seen enjoying the company of her rarely-seen sister. Gisele Bündchen shared rare photo of her twin sister Patricia on their 44th birthday Sunday(Instagram)

Gisele Bündchen shares rare photo of twin sister Patricia

The Victoria's Secret alum penned an emotional note for her sibling, who has largely remained out of mainstream media. The two sisters enjoyed their birthday with an intimate gathering over the weekend. “Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis. Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes. Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead,” Gisele captioned the post.

Shortly after she shared the photos, fans flocked to the comment section to wish Gisele and Patricia a happy birthday. One Instagram user wrote, “Happy birthday you beauty!!! Good health, peace and happiness, I hope to see you at the Victoria Secrets 2024 fashion show!!” Another said, “Happy birthday the Bundchens!! Hope all your wishes come true !!”

In one of the pictures, the two sisters can be seen cutting individual cakes while wearing beachy outfits. Gisele also shared an adorable photo with her 11-year-old daughter, Vivian, relaxing on a boat. The 44-year-old supermodel shares her two children, Vivian and 14-year-old son Benjamin, with her ex-husband Tom Brady. The NFL star and Gisele got divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

The Brazilian activist's wholesome post comes just days after she was spotted enjoying a bike ride with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. Though they kept a low profile for the outing, they were photographed riding side-by-side. She kept it casual with a black tank top, matching athletic shorts, and flip-flops. Both Gisele and the jiu-jitsu trainer wore baseball caps to block the sun.