 Gisele Bündchen shares rare photo of twin sister Patricia on 44th birthday - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gisele Bündchen shares rare photo of twin sister Patricia on 44th birthday

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 22, 2024 11:45 PM IST

The Victoria's Secret alum penned an emotional note for her sibling, who has largely remained out of mainstream media

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her 44th birthday with her twin sister, Patricia. On Sunday, the Brazilian supermodel shared a carousel of photos on social media to mark their joint milestone. In the heartfelt Instagram post, Gisele can be seen enjoying the company of her rarely-seen sister.

Gisele Bündchen shared rare photo of her twin sister Patricia on their 44th birthday Sunday(Instagram)
Gisele Bündchen shared rare photo of her twin sister Patricia on their 44th birthday Sunday(Instagram)

Gisele Bündchen shares rare photo of twin sister Patricia

The Victoria's Secret alum penned an emotional note for her sibling, who has largely remained out of mainstream media. The two sisters enjoyed their birthday with an intimate gathering over the weekend. “Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis. Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes. Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead,” Gisele captioned the post.

Shortly after she shared the photos, fans flocked to the comment section to wish Gisele and Patricia a happy birthday. One Instagram user wrote, “Happy birthday you beauty!!! Good health, peace and happiness, I hope to see you at the Victoria Secrets 2024 fashion show!!” Another said, “Happy birthday the Bundchens!! Hope all your wishes come true !!”

In one of the pictures, the two sisters can be seen cutting individual cakes while wearing beachy outfits. Gisele also shared an adorable photo with her 11-year-old daughter, Vivian, relaxing on a boat. The 44-year-old supermodel shares her two children, Vivian and 14-year-old son Benjamin, with her ex-husband Tom Brady. The NFL star and Gisele got divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

The Brazilian activist's wholesome post comes just days after she was spotted enjoying a bike ride with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. Though they kept a low profile for the outing, they were photographed riding side-by-side. She kept it casual with a black tank top, matching athletic shorts, and flip-flops. Both Gisele and the jiu-jitsu trainer wore baseball caps to block the sun.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Gisele Bündchen shares rare photo of twin sister Patricia on 44th birthday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On