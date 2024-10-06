Barbie launches its first-ever 'Diwali doll' in collaboration with Indian designer Anita Dongre; Here's how to avail it

The new Barbie doll is all set to enhance the grand Diwali celebrations across the world, especially in India. The newest Barbie Signature figurine will feature traditional Indian components such as patterned lehenga skirt, a floral vest known as a koti, and a cropped top called a choli.(https://creations.mattel.com/)

Ahead of the biggest Hindu festival of lights, Mattel, on Friday, released a special Diwali Barbie Doll dressed by Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre. Diwali will be celebrated on October 31 this year.

The newest Barbie Signature figurine features traditional Indian components such as patterned lehenga skirt, a floral vest known as a koti, and a cropped top called a choli.

According to Mattel, the exclusive Barbie doll is decked up in a “Moonlight Bloom set with a floral Koti vest, choli top, and lehenga skirt adorned with dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus—symbols of strength and beauty.” Moreover, sparkling earrings and gold bangles were added to the ensemble to “reflect the radiant lights of the festival.”

Mattel further stated that Dongre's work, including magnificent look for Barbie, “beautifully blends modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship.”

Here's what Anita Dongre has to say on her exciting Barbie project

“In celebration of Diwali, Barbie and I are both encouraging fans around the world to celebrate the beautiful heritage of Indian fashion and culture,” Dongre stated in a news release.

Speaking to exclusively to PEOPLE, Dongres said, “I didn't have a chance to own a Barbie as it wasn't available in India when I was a kid. But it's an incredible feeling to get to design my own Barbie. This doll is my first one, and it's so very special to finally own a Barbie I designed!”

She further revealed that she was very ecstatic to have a chance to showcase Indian design globally when Mattel asked her to work with them on the Barbie Diwali doll. “I’m especially excited to bring Diwali, a celebration that's truly global today, to the forefront.”

Earlier this week, the fashion designer told USA TODAY that it took more than a year and multiple prototypes to design the outfit before settling on the dark blue ensemble with Dongre's distinctive print, which was inspired by nature.

Dongre mentioned that she had eight to ten designs as she wanted Barbie's ensemble to resonate with all the girls globally, which is why the top is a contemporary interpretation of the “Rajasthani koti,” and the lengha is fashioned like a skirt.

How to avail Barbie Diwali doll

Customers will get the doll in a huge box, in the same color as Barbie's dress, embellished with Dongre's distinctive motifs.

Starting on October 4, major retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart as well as Mattel's own website will sell the Barbie Diwali doll for $40.