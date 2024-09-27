Amazon Sale goes live: Here is what to expect across all categories; Top deals and discounts decoded

The much anticipated sale of the year, the Amazon Great Indian Festival, is live for all. However, the sale began a day prior for the prime members, here is what you can expect during the sale across all categories, from large appliances like refrigerators, TV, washing machines, to the small kitchen appliances and gadgets. Though the lucrative deals and discounts are available across products, alongside, this, Amazon is also offering an additional 10% instant discount on all the purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. Amazon sale live: Have a look at the deals

In addition to this, you can also claim exchange benefits and no cost EMI options. So, make some space in your home and start adding your favourite products across a wide range of categories, right away.

Up to 65% off on large Appliances:



Upgrade your home with our range of large appliances, designed for efficiency, durability, and cutting-edge performance. From refrigerators with innovative cooling systems to washing machines that simplify your laundry days, these appliances provide the perfect balance of functionality and style. Built with the latest technology, our ovens, dishwashers, and air conditioners offer seamless operation while reducing energy consumption, making your everyday life more convenient and sustainable.

Top picks of refrigerators at up to 55% off:

Top picks of washing machines at up to 60% off:

Top picks of ACs at up to 55% off:

Top picks of dishwashers and chimneys:

Small Appliances at up to 75% off:



Discover the power of convenience with our selection of small appliances that simplify your daily routine. Whether it's brewing your morning coffee, blending smoothies, or cooking a quick meal, these compact yet powerful tools are designed for efficiency. From microwaves and air fryers to toasters and electric kettles, our small appliances bring a modern touch to your kitchen, while offering time-saving solutions to your everyday needs.

Top picks of air fryers at up to 75% off:

Top picks of water purifiers at up to 70% off:

Top picks of air purifiers at up to 70% off:

Also Read: Best air purifier in India: Enhance your home's indoor air quality with our top 10 recommended choices





Laptops, TVs, tablets at up to 70% off:





Elevate your entertainment and productivity with our high-performance laptops, TVs, and tablets. Whether you’re working, gaming, or streaming, our laptops feature top-of-the-line processors and vibrant displays for the ultimate experience. Immerse yourself in cinematic visuals with our range of ultra-HD smart TVs, offering lifelike colour and sharp resolution. And for those on the go, our lightweight tablets provide the perfect balance of portability and power, ideal for browsing, reading, or staying connected.

Top picks of TV at up to 70% off:

Top picks of laptops at up to 40% off:

Top picks of tablets at up to 60% off:

Also Read: Amazon announces deals on electronics ahead of Great Indian Festival Sale with up to 86% off across multiple categories





Up to 80% off on Headphones, smartwatches, earbuds, soundbars:

Stay connected, entertained, and in control with our premium selection of headphones, smartwatches, earbuds, and soundbars. Experience crystal-clear audio with noise-cancelling headphones and wireless earbuds, perfect for music lovers and professionals alike. Our smartwatches keep you updated on your health, fitness, and notifications, all from your wrist. Pair your home entertainment system with a soundbar for rich, room-filling sound that enhances your TV and music experience.

Top picks of headphones at up to 75% off:



Top picks of smartwatches at up to 80% off:

Also Read: Best smartwatches under ₹4000: Top 9 picks that combine affordable elegance with advanced features



Top picks of soundbars at up to 60% off:



Up to 75% off on Luggage:

Travel in style with our durable and sleek luggage collection, designed to meet the demands of modern travellers. Featuring lightweight yet sturdy materials, spacious compartments, and TSA-approved locks, our luggage ensures your belongings are safe and organized wherever you go. Whether you're heading for a quick weekend getaway or a long vacation, our range of carry-ons, rolling suitcases, and travel bags combine fashion with functionality, making your journeys seamless and comfortable.

Top picks of trolley bags at up to 70% off:



Also Read: Best trolley bag set of 3: Top 10 stylish and durable picks that are perfect for all your travel needs

Top picks of backpacks at up to 75% off:

Amazon Great Indian Festival live for prime members: Up to 70% off on TVs

Amazon Sale: Get water purifiers at up to 85% off; Top 10 picks

Amazon sale on large appliances: Up to 55% off on dishwasher, chimney, and more



FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Sale 2024 What is the Amazon Great Indian Sale? The Amazon Great Indian Sale is one of the largest shopping festivals hosted by Amazon India, offering massive discounts and exclusive deals across all product categories like electronics, fashion, home appliances, smartphones, and more.

What should I consider before buying a large appliance? Size and Space: Measure the space where the appliance will be placed, including height, width, and depth. Ensure there's enough room for doors to open and close easily. Features: Modern appliances come with various features like Wi-Fi connectivity, smart controls, or energy-saving modes. Decide what’s important to you. Energy Efficiency: Check the energy rating to save on electricity or water consumption. Capacity: Choose a capacity based on your household size. For instance, washing machines and refrigerators come in different capacities.

When does the Amazon sale start? Amazon Great Indian Festival has already kickstarted across all categories for everyone. For prime members, the sale begin a day prior, that is on September 26.

Who can participate in the Amazon sale? Most Amazon sales are open to all customers. However, events like Prime Day are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for Prime membership to access exclusive deals.

Can I get additional discounts with my bank card? Yes, during sales, Amazon often partners with specific banks (e.g., HDFC, SBI, ICICI) to offer instant discounts or cashback on purchases made with their debit/credit cards.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.