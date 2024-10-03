Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best deals on top-selling Samsung refrigerators, up to 40% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is your chance to grab the best deals on the best Samsung refrigerators. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your fridge, this Amazon Diwali Sale is the perfect time to do so. With discounts of up to 40% off, you can bring home a new, feature-packed Samsung refrigerator at an unbeatable price. Whether you're looking for a large double-door model, a sleek side-by-side, or a compact single-door option, the Amazon Sale 2024 has a wide variety to suit every need and budget. Amazon Sale 2024: Get Samsung refrigerators of all capacities at huge discounts!

These best refrigerators from Samsung come with advanced cooling technologies, energy efficiency, and modern designs that will perfectly match your kitchen. From keeping your groceries fresher for longer to having more space for storage, a new refrigerator can make your life easier and more convenient. And with the exclusive offers available during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get all these benefits at a fraction of the cost.

Upgrade your kitchen this Diwali with the Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, you can enjoy 37% off on this premium model. Featuring a Digital Inverter and Convertible Technology, it ensures energy-efficient cooling and flexible storage options. This Samsung refrigerator is perfect for small families, offering consistent cooling and long-lasting freshness. Don’t miss the chance to grab the best deals on this model during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible

Capacity: 236L (183L fridge, 53L freezer)

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty

Convertible modes for flexible storage

Frost-free operation with all-around cooling system

2. Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter

This festive season, bring home the Samsung 183 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator at an amazing 30% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. With a stylish Camellia Purple design, this Samsung refrigerator combines modern looks with efficient performance. It features a Digital Inverter compressor, offering energy savings and quieter operation. With a 4-star energy rating, it's perfect for small families. Enjoy long-lasting freshness and ample storage space with its base stand drawer for non-refrigerated items.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter

Capacity: 183L (165L fridge, 18L freezer)

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty

Direct Cool technology with stabiliser-free operation

Base stand drawer for extra storage

3. Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter

The Samsung 215 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is available at a 36% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. This 5-star rated refrigerator, in a stunning Paradise Bloom Blue colour, combines style with energy efficiency. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quieter operation and long-lasting performance, consuming 50% less power. Perfect for small families, it offers powerful cooling with Digi Touch Cool 5-in-1 features. Don't miss out on the best deals during the Amazon Sale 2024 and grab this stylish and efficient model right away.

Specifications of Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter

Capacity: 215L (197L fridge, 18L freezer)

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty

Direct Cool technology with stabilizer-free operation

Digi Touch Cool 5-in-1: Auto Express Cooling, Power Cool, Eco Mode

4. Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible

This 3-star rated Convertible refrigerator with 256 L capacity offers flexible storage with adjustable modes, perfect for small families. Equipped with a Digital Inverter Compressor, it ensures energy efficiency, less noise, and long-lasting performance. Enjoy powerful cooling with Frost Free technology and a sleek Luxe Black finish. Don’t miss these best deals on Samsung refrigerators in the Amazon Sale 2024. Grab this feature-packed refrigerator in the Amazon Diwali Sale before it’s too late!

Specifications of Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible

Capacity: 256L (203L fridge, 53L freezer)

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty

Convertible modes for flexible storage

Frost-free with Power Cool and Coolpack

5. Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter

Experience the versatility of the Samsung 385 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator, featuring a Convertible 5-in-1 design that offers flexible storage options—perfect for larger families. Enjoy energy efficiency and quiet operation with its Digital Inverter Compressor, even with a 2-star energy rating. Plus, the sleek Refined Inox design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Upgrade now and save 32% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! This feature-packed refrigerator is a must-have for the Amazon Diwali Sale!

Specifications of Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter

Capacity: 385L (freezer on top)

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty

Convertible 5-in-1 modes for flexible storage

Frost-free technology with digital display

6. Samsung 215 L, 4 Star, Digi-Touch Cool with Display

Experience the best in cooling with the Samsung 215 L Digi-Touch Cool Refrigerator! With 32% savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, this stylish single door refrigerator is perfect for families of 2 to 3 members. The 4-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the Digital Inverter Compressor minimizes noise and power consumption. Features like Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1 technology, which includes Digital Temperature Control and Power Cool, ensure your food stays fresh longer.

Specifications of Samsung 215 L, 4 Star, Digi-Touch Cool with Display

Capacity: 215L (freezer on top)

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty

Digi-Touch Cool technology for flexible cooling options

Toughened glass shelves and anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene

7. Samsung 301 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter

With a 37% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, this sleek Rhythmic Twirl Red model is perfect for families of 3 to 4 members. The 2-star energy rating ensures efficient cooling while the Digital Inverter Compressor offers quiet operation and long-lasting performance. This refrigerator features a 5-in-1 convertible mode, allowing you to switch between Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, and Home Alone settings for optimal storage. Power Cool and Power Freeze functions quickly chill your groceries and freeze food, ensuring freshness.

Specifications of Samsung 301 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter

Capacity: 301L (freezer on top)

Energy Rating: 2 Star

MoistFresh Zone to keep fruits and vegetables fresh

Toughened glass shelves for durability

20-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor

8. Samsung 256 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost-Free Double Door

The Samsung 256 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator in sleek Refined Inox is now available at a 35% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, this refrigerator combines style and efficiency for families of 2 to 3 members. Featuring a 3-star energy rating, this model ensures efficient cooling while the Digital Inverter Compressor operates quietly and lasts longer. The auto-defrost function guarantees powerful cooling and long-lasting freshness.

Specifications of Samsung 256 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost-Free Double Door

Capacity: 256 litres (203L fresh food, 53L freezer)

5 Compartments: Includes 1 drawer and 3 toughened glass shelves

Digital Display: Easily control temperature and cooling modes from outside

Special Functions: Powercool, Powerfreeze, Moist Fresh Zone, and deodorizer

Warranty: 1 year on the unit and 20 years on the compressor

9. Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door

Discover the impressive Samsung 653 L Frost-Free Side By Side Refrigerator in Refined Inox, designed for large families with 5 or more members! Enjoy a fantastic 29% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. This state-of-the-art 3-star energy-efficient refrigerator features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode to optimize storage based on your needs, including Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone modes.

Specifications of Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door

Capacity: 653 liters (409L fresh food, 244L freezer)

Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating with a Digital Inverter Compressor

Special Functions: Twin Cooling Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity, Smart Things app integration

Interior Design: 2 drawers, 4 shelves, and toughened glass shelves

Warranty: 1 year on the product and 20 years on the compressor

10. Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter

Benefit from the premium features of the Samsung 550 L Frost-Free French Door Refrigerator, equipped with a Convertible mode and Twin Cooling Plus technology to keep your food fresher for longer. Its Digital Inverter Compressor provides quiet performance and saves up to 50% energy. Ideal for large families, this stylish refrigerator in Refined Inox adds a modern touch to any kitchen. Enjoy a 20% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 and grab these unbeatable deals during the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter

Capacity: 550 litres (381L fresh food, 199L freezer)

Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating for optimal energy savings

Special Functions: Power Freeze, Power Cool, and Convertible modes

Design: Toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, and fingerprint resistance

Warranty: 1 year on the product and 20 years on the compressor

