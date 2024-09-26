Amazon Sale live for Prime members: Get up to 55% off on single door, French door, double door, and more refrigerators

Amazon Great Indian Festival already began for the prime members on the midnight of September 26, 2024. However, the non-prime members will have to wait for another day to make the most of the Amazon Great Indian Sale. And if you happen to buy electronic appliance such a refrigerator, then you are just at the right spot. During the Amazon sale, you can avail up to 55% off on all sorts of refrigerators from the single door, double door, side by side, French door refrigerators, and more. Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up to 55% off on refrigerators

So, time to make the most of the sale and bring home a brand-new refrigerator right now. Apart from the lucrative discounts, Amazon is also offering exchange benefits on most models. Moreover, all SBI credit and debit cardholders also get the benefit of getting a 10% instant discounts on all the purchases made.

So, here is a sneak peek to the deal on refrigerators:





Up to 40% off on single door refrigerators:

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings exciting deals on single door refrigerators. Perfect for small families, these energy-efficient appliances offer compact designs with ample storage. Enjoy discounts on top brands, making it an ideal time to upgrade your kitchen with modern features and reliable cooling.



Top picks for single door refrigerators:

Godrej 183 L 3 Star Single Door Refrigerator

Up to 40% off on double door refrigerators:

Upgrade your kitchen with double door refrigerators during Amazon's Great Indian Festival. Featuring separate compartments for fridge and freezer, these spacious models are perfect for larger families. Enjoy energy efficiency and advanced cooling technology at unbeatable prices.

Top picks for double door refrigerators





Up to 45% off on side by side refrigerators:





This Amazon Great Indian Festival, grab the best deals on side-by-side refrigerators. Known for their luxury, sleek design, and ample storage, these models feature advanced temperature control and efficient cooling, ideal for large families. Enjoy huge discounts on top brands!

Top picks for side by side refrigerators



Up to 30% off on mini refrigerators:

Looking for a compact cooling solution? Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers mini refrigerators at unbeatable prices. Perfect for small spaces like offices or dorm rooms, these mini fridges combine portability with essential cooling functions.

Top picks of mini refrigerators



FAQs on refrigerator What size refrigerator should I buy? Answer: The ideal refrigerator size depends on your household size and needs. A family of four typically needs a fridge with 18 to 22 cubic feet of space. If you live alone or have a small kitchen, a smaller model (10-15 cubic feet) might be more appropriate.

2. How often should I clean my refrigerator? Answer: You should clean the interior of your fridge every 3-4 months to prevent odors, spills, and bacteria build-up. The exterior should be wiped down regularly, and you should dust the condenser coils every 6 months for efficient cooling.

3. Why is my refrigerator making noise? Answer: Some noise is normal (humming, buzzing, or clicking), especially from the compressor, fans, or defrost cycle. However, loud, persistent noises could indicate an issue with the compressor, fan, or other internal components, which might need inspection or repair.

4. What temperature should I set my refrigerator and freezer to? Answer: The ideal temperature for the fridge is between 37°F (3°C) and 40°F (4°C). The freezer should be set to 0°F (-18°C).

5. Why is my refrigerator not cooling properly? Answer: Common reasons for poor cooling include blocked air vents, a malfunctioning thermostat, dirty condenser coils, or a faulty compressor. You can troubleshoot by cleaning the coils and checking the thermostat settings, but if the issue persists, it may need professional service.

