Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Prime member's countdown begins; sale begins at midnight

The Great Amazon Sale is set to start in a few hours exclusively for Amazon Prime members and with, The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home with exciting discounts across various categories. Amazon Sale 2024: The sale goes live at midnight for Amazon Prime members.

The sale offers big savings on popular brands, including new TVs, energy-saving air conditioners, powerful laptops, refrigerators, and washing machines. Whether you need a new TV for entertainment or a strong laptop for work, you’ll find it here. There are also great discounts on important home appliances, making it a good time to update your home.

Additionally, you can find many deals on gadgets, smartphones, and more. This sale is a great chance to buy the latest tech and home items without spending too much. Prime members can shop early, getting the best deals on popular products before anyone else.

Best deals on TVs, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines and more

Smart TVs at up to 65% off at the Amazon Sale 2024

At the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, you can get Smart TVs for up to 65% off. This is a great chance to upgrade your TV, with offers on well-known brands and different sizes. If you want a quality TV at a reduced price, now is the time to grab it.

Best deal to grab on Amazon today!

Refrigerators at up to 55% off at the Amazon Sale 2024

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, refrigerators are up to 55% off. You’ll find excellent offers on single-door, double-door, and side-by-side models from top brands. It’s a great time to upgrade your refrigerator and save a good amount of money.

Laptops at up to 40% off at the Amazon Sale 2024

Laptops are available for up to 40% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Whether you need a budget laptop or a high-performance one, there are plenty of choices. It's a great chance to get a laptop at a lower price.

Washing machines at up to 60% off at the Amazon Sale 2024

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, washing machines are up to 60% off. You can choose from top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic models from top brands. It’s a great opportunity to upgrade your washing machine at a reduced price.

Air conditioners at up to 55% off at the Amazon Sale 2024

Air conditioners are up to 55% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. You’ll find great deals on split ACs, window units, and inverter models from leading brands. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your cooling system while saving money.

Explore more deals on home appliances

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 has more home appliance deals beyond the basics. You can find great offers on microwaves, perfect for quick meals, with discounts on top models. Vacuum cleaners are also available at reduced prices, making home cleaning easier and more efficient. Chimneys, ideal for keeping your kitchen smoke-free, are offered at attractive prices. Dishwashers, a great help in reducing kitchen chores, are up for grabs with significant discounts. Whether you're upgrading or getting new appliances, this sale offers a wide range of options at great prices for every home.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: FAQs When does early access for Prime members begin? Early access for Prime members starts at midnight before the general sale begins.

How long is the early access period? Prime members typically get 24 hours of early access.

What benefits do Prime members get during early access? Prime members enjoy exclusive deals, discounts, and access to limited stock items before others.

Can I sign up for Prime during the sale? Yes, you can subscribe to Prime anytime to enjoy early access and other benefits.

Does early access include all sale items? Most sale items are available, but some exclusive deals might be limited to early access.

