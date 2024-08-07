In the market for a new 43-inch 4K smart TV? Look no further. We have put together a comprehensive guide to the best options available in India. This guide covers a range of models to suit various needs and preferences. Whether you are seeking the best value for money or the top-performing option, we have you covered with detailed insights. Immerse in stunning 4K clarity with a sleek 43-inch smart TV.

Our guide breaks down the features and specifications of each TV, providing an in-depth look at what sets them apart. We also highlight the pros and cons of each model to help you make an informed decision. With our detailed comparison, you can choose the ideal 43-inch 4K Smart TV to enhance your viewing experience and fit perfectly into your home entertainment setup.

The Xiaomi 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and seamless smart features. With a sleek design and user-friendly interface, this TV is a top contender in its category.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV with Google Assistant

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

20W speakers with DTS-HD support

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality display Limited app store Smooth smart features Average build quality Immersive sound experience

2. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)

The Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Smart TV delivers exceptional picture quality and impressive sound. With built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV and smart home devices.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black):

4K HDR display

Motionflow XR for smooth action

Smart TV with Google Play store

Dolby Atmos support

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent picture and sound quality Higher price point Smooth motion handling Limited customisation options Wide app selection

The Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Smart TV offers crystal clear picture quality and a wide range of smart features. With AirPlay 2 support, you can easily stream content from your Apple devices.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black):

Crystal 4K display

Smart TV with Tizen OS

Alexa and Google Assistant support

Crystal Processor 4K

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant and sharp display Limited app selection Intuitive smart platform Average remote control Voice control options

Also Read: Best 32-inch TV: Top 10 options for excellent picture quality and cutting-edge features

4. Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV 43GloLED (Grey)

The VU 43 inches GloLED 4K Smart TV offers stunning visuals and a seamless user experience. With a built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with ease.

Specifications of Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV 43GloLED (Grey):

GloLED 4K display

Android TV platform

Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

40W speakers with Dolby Audio

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bright and vivid display Limited app store Easy-to-use smart platform Average build quality Immersive audio experience

Also Read: Best 4K smart TV 2024: Experience superior visual and sound quality with these top 10 options

5. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV combines stunning visuals with AI ThinQ technology for a truly immersive viewing experience. With webOS, you have access to a wide range of apps and streaming services.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray):

4K Active HDR display

AI ThinQ with Google Assistant

Dolby Vision and Atmos support

20W speakers with DTS Virtual:X

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sharp and detailed picture quality Limited app selection Intelligent voice control Average sound quality Sleek and modern design

Also Read: Smart TV under ₹40000: Top 10 options to enjoy high definition content in the comfort of your home

6. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black)

The Acer 43 inches Advanced 4K Smart TV offers a high-quality display and advanced smart features. With Google Assistant built-in, you can easily control your TV and connected devices.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black):

Advanced 4K display

Android TV platform

HDR support

20W speakers with DTS Studio Sound

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp and clear picture quality Limited app store Smooth and responsive smart platform Average sound quality Sleek and stylish design

Also Read: Smart TV sale: Get up to 66% off on smart TVs from Xiaomi, Mi, Samsung, LG, and more

7. TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Black)

The TOSHIBA 43 inches C350NP Ultra HD Smart TV offers a stunning 4K display and a range of smart features. With a dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote, you can easily access your favorite content.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Black):

Ultra HD display

Smart TV with VIDAA OS

Dolby Audio support

20W speakers with Dolby Atmos

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sharp and vibrant visuals Limited app selection Simple and intuitive user interface Basic design Convenient voice control

Also Read: Best 43 inch smart TVs: Choose from the top 8 picks for stunning picture quality at great value

8. Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black)

The Redmi 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and a range of smart features. With PatchWall, you have access to a wide range of content from popular streaming services.

Specifications of Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black):

4K HDR display

PatchWall with Android TV

Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support

20W speakers with Dolby Atmos

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vivid and colorful display Limited app store User-friendly smart platform Average build quality Immersive audio experience

Also Read: Best 4K smart TV: Your ultimate guide to the top 9 models for stunning picture quality and performance

9. Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

The Sony BRAVIA 43 inches 4K Smart TV offers stunning visuals and impressive sound quality. With built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV and smart home devices.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black):

4K HDR display

Smart TV with Google Play store

Dolby Audio support

20W speakers with ClearAudio+

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional picture and sound quality Higher price point Smooth motion handling Limited customisation options Wide app selection

Top 3 features of best 43-inch 4K smart TVs:

Best 43-inch 4K Smart TVs Display Smart Platform Sound Quality Xiaomi Ultra HD Smart TV 4K Ultra HD Google Assistant Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Sony Bravia 4K Smart TV 4K HDR Google Play store Dolby Atmos Samsung Crystal 4K Smart TV Crystal 4K Tizen OS Crystal Processor 4K VU GloLED 4K Smart TV GloLED 4K Android TV platform Dolby Vision and HDR10 LG Ultra HD Smart TV 4K Active HDR AI ThinQ with Google Assistant Dolby Vision and Atmos Acer Advanced 4K Smart TV Advanced 4K Android TV platform HDR support TOSHIBA C350NP Ultra HD Smart TV Ultra HD VIDAA OS Dolby Audio Redmi Ultra HD Smart TV 4K HDR PatchWall with Android TV Dolby Audio and DTS-HD Sony BRAVIA 4K Smart TV 4K HDR Google Play store Dolby Audio

Best value for money 43-inch 4K smart TV:

The VU 43 inches GloLED 4K Smart TV offers the best value for money with its bright and vivid display, easy-to-use smart platform, and immersive audio experience. It's a top contender for those looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on quality.

Best overall 43-inch 4K smart TV:

The Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in the category, thanks to its excellent picture and sound quality, smooth motion handling, and wide app selection. It's the perfect choice for those seeking top-notch performance.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 43-inch 4K smart TVs:

Resolution: Ensure the TV has true 4K resolution for crisp and clear image quality.

Smart features: Look for a user-friendly interface, access to popular streaming apps, and voice control options.

Display quality: Check for high brightness, contrast, and HDR support to enhance your viewing experience.

Connectivity: Consider the number and type of ports, including HDMI and USB, for connecting various devices.

Sound quality: Evaluate built-in speaker quality or compatibility with external sound systems for better audio.

Price: Balance your budget with the features offered to find the best value.

Brand reputation: Choose models from reputable brands known for reliability and customer support.

Similar articles for you

Best smart TVs in 2024: Transform your home and experience great visual quality with our top 10 picks

Best 4K smart TV: Your ultimate guide to the top 9 models for stunning picture quality and performance

Best 43 inch smart TVs: Choose from the top 8 picks for stunning picture quality at great value

Best 4K smart TV 2024: Experience superior visual and sound quality with these top 10 options

FAQs on 43 inch 4K Smart TV What is the price range of these 43 inch 4K Smart TVs? The price range of these 43 inch 4K Smart TVs varies from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 60,000, depending on the brand and features.

Do these TVs support streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video? Yes, all the TVs mentioned in the list support popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Are these TVs wall-mountable? Yes, all the TVs come with wall-mounting options for easy installation and space-saving.

Do these TVs come with a warranty? Yes, all the TVs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty to ensure peace of mind.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.