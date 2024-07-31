Smart TV sale: Get up to 66% off on smart TVs from Xiaomi, Mi, Samsung, LG, and more

A smart TV is a modern television set that integrates internet connectivity and interactive web features into a traditional TV system. Equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, smart TVs allow users to stream content from popular services like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube directly on their screens without the need for additional devices. They often come with pre-installed apps and the ability to download more from a dedicated app store. Many smart TVs also feature voice control, allowing users to search for content, adjust settings, and control other smart home devices using voice commands. With their user-friendly interfaces and advanced functionalities, smart TVs transform the home entertainment experience, providing convenient access to a wide range of digital content. Get smart TVs from brands like Xiaomi, Mi, Samsung, and more (Pexels)

During Amazon sale, you can get up to 66% off on smart TVs from reckoned brands like Samsung, Redmi, Xiaomi, and more. Apart from the lucrative deals and discounts, you can also get exchange benefits on TV exchanges.

1.Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Experience the ultimate in home entertainment with the Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV. This cutting-edge television features a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, offering crystal-clear images and vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience. With Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, you can enjoy a wider range of colours and superior contrast, bringing your favourite movies and shows to life. The built-in Google TV platform provides access to a plethora of streaming services, apps, and content, all easily navigable with the user-friendly interface. Voice control via Google Assistant adds convenience, allowing you to search for content, adjust settings, and control other smart home devices with just your voice. The sleek and modern design, combined with powerful performance and smart features, makes this Xiaomi TV a perfect addition to any living room.

Specifications of Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10+

Smart TV Platform: Google TV

Voice Control: Google Assistant

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio

Design: Slim and modern bezel-less design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support Limited availability of 4K content Google TV with a wide range of apps May require additional speakers for audiophiles Voice control with Google Assistant Complex setup for some users Sleek, modern design



The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV combines sleek design with powerful performance to enhance your viewing experience. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV delivers stunning picture clarity and detail, making every scene come to life. The integration of Google TV provides a seamless platform to access your favourite streaming services, apps, and live TV channels, all in one place. Featuring HDR10+ technology, it offers improved contrast and vibrant colours, ensuring a cinematic viewing experience. Voice control through Google Assistant allows for easy navigation and hands-free operation. Connectivity options, including multiple HDMI and USB ports, make it simple to connect gaming consoles, sound systems, and other peripherals. The Mi X Series TV is the perfect blend of style, functionality, and smart technology for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

HDR: HDR10+

Smart TV Platform: Google TV

Voice Control: Google Assistant

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio

Design: Slim bezel design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited availability of 4K content HDR10+ support Smaller screen size compared to larger models Google TV with extensive app support May need additional sound system for better audio Voice control with Google Assistant Complex initial setup for some users Sleek, slim design

3.LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers an ideal blend of quality, affordability, and smart features for everyday entertainment. Its HD Ready resolution ensures crisp and clear picture quality, perfect for watching your favourite shows and movies. The webOS platform provides a smooth and user-friendly interface, giving you access to popular streaming services and apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV comes equipped with Active HDR, enhancing the viewing experience with better contrast and vivid colours. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into any room decor, and the built-in speakers deliver clear and powerful sound. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily connect external devices. Voice control via the LG ThinQ AI makes it convenient to operate the TV hands-free, adding to its overall appeal.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Display Technology: LED

HDR: Active HDR

Smart TV Platform: webOS

Voice Control: LG ThinQ AI

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: 10W speakers

Design: Slim bezel design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Lower resolution compared to Full HD/4K Active HDR for better picture quality Limited advanced features User-friendly webOS platform Smaller screen size Voice control with LG ThinQ AI Audio quality may not satisfy audiophiles Sleek design

4.Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV brings superior picture quality and smart functionality to your home entertainment setup. Featuring a Full HD resolution, this TV provides crisp and detailed visuals, making every viewing experience enjoyable. The integrated Google TV platform offers a seamless and intuitive interface to access a wide range of streaming services, apps, and live TV channels. With HDR10 support, it delivers enhanced contrast and vibrant colours, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. The TV also supports voice control via Google Assistant, allowing you to manage content, settings, and other smart home devices effortlessly. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, ensure easy integration with gaming consoles, sound systems, and other peripherals. The Acer Advanced I Series TV combines modern design, high performance, and smart technology to elevate your entertainment experience.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 100 cm (40 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Display Technology: LED

HDR: HDR10

Smart TV Platform: Google TV

Voice Control: Google Assistant

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: 20W speakers

Design: Slim bezel design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD resolution for clear visuals Not 4K HDR10 support for better contrast Limited availability of Full HD content Google TV with extensive app support Complex setup for some users Voice control with Google Assistant Additional sound system may be required for best audio experience Sleek and modern design

5.VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV combines affordability and modern technology in a sleek, frameless design. The HD Ready resolution offers clear and vibrant images, perfect for everyday viewing. Powered by Android TV, it provides access to a vast array of apps, games, and streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The frameless design maximizes the viewing area, enhancing the visual experience. Voice control with Google Assistant adds convenience, allowing you to search for content, control the TV, and manage smart home devices using your voice. Connectivity options include multiple HDMI and USB ports for easy connection to external devices. With its compact size and smart features, the VW Frameless Series TV is an excellent choice for bedrooms, dorm rooms, or small living spaces.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android TV

Voice Control: Google Assistant

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: 20W speakers

Design: Frameless design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Lower resolution compared to Full HD/4K Frameless design for maximum viewing area Limited advanced features Android TV with access to many apps Smaller screen size Voice control with Google Assistant Audio quality may not be sufficient for audiophiles Compact and sleek design

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a perfect combination of quality, reliability, and smart features for your home entertainment needs. With its HD Ready resolution, this TV delivers clear and sharp images, ideal for watching your favourite shows and movies. The Tizen OS provides a smooth and intuitive interface, giving you access to a wide range of streaming services and apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV's sleek design ensures it fits seamlessly into any room decor. Samsung's PurColor technology enhances colour accuracy and vibrancy, while the built-in speakers deliver clear and powerful sound. Connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, allow for easy connection to external devices. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, the Samsung HD Ready Smart LED TV is an excellent choice for any household.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Tizen OS

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: 10W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus

Design: Slim bezel design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reliable brand Lower resolution compared to Full HD/4K User-friendly Tizen OS Limited advanced features PurColor technology for vibrant colours Smaller screen size Sleek design Audio quality may not satisfy audiophiles Multiple connectivity options

7.TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Mettalic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV

The TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV offers a premium viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and sleek design. The bezel-less display maximizes the screen area, providing an immersive viewing experience with clear and detailed visuals. Powered by Android TV, this TCL model grants access to a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. With HDR support, it delivers enhanced contrast and vibrant colours for a more lifelike picture. Voice control via Google Assistant allows for easy navigation and hands-free operation. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, make it simple to connect gaming consoles, sound systems, and other peripherals. The TCL Metallic Bezel-Less TV combines modern design, smart functionality, and high performance, making it an excellent addition to any living room.

Specifications of TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 101 cm (40 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Display Technology: LED

HDR: Yes

Smart TV Platform: Android TV

Voice Control: Google Assistant

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: 20W speakers

Design: Metallic bezel-less design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD resolution for clear visuals Not 4K Bezel-less design for maximum screen area Limited availability of Full HD content Android TV with extensive app support Complex setup for some users Voice control with Google Assistant Additional sound system may be required for best audio experience Sleek and modern design

8.Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV

The Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV combines affordability and smart features in a sleek design. With HD Ready resolution, this TV delivers clear and vibrant images, perfect for everyday viewing. The Android TV platform provides access to a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The TV's slim design fits seamlessly into any room decor, while the built-in speakers offer clear and powerful sound. Voice control via Google Assistant adds convenience, allowing you to search for content, adjust settings, and control other smart home devices using your voice. Connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, make it easy to connect external devices. With its compact size and smart features, the Kodak Special Edition Series TV is an excellent choice for bedrooms, dorm rooms, or small living spaces.

Specifications of Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android TV

Voice Control: Google Assistant

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: 20W speakers

Design: Slim design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Lower resolution compared to Full HD/4K Android TV with access to many apps Limited advanced features Voice control with Google Assistant Smaller screen size Slim and sleek design Audio quality may not be sufficient for audiophiles Compact size

Top Three features of Smart TV:

Best Smart TV Display Size Resolution Additional Features Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV 55 inches 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision Google TV, Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready WebOS, Active HDR, Magic Remote Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 40 inches Full HD Google TV, Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready Android TV, Frameless Design, Google Assistant Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready Tizen OS, HDR, Smart Hub TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40 inches Full HD Android TV, Bezel-Less Design, Google Assistant Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready Android TV, Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control

Best value for money smart TV on Amazon

The best value for money smart TV on Amazon is the Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. This model offers a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display, providing stunning picture quality with vibrant colours and sharp details. It features Google TV, allowing easy access to a vast array of streaming services and apps. The built-in Chromecast enables seamless screen mirroring from your smartphone or tablet, and the voice control functionality adds a layer of convenience. For its price, the Mi 43-inch X Series delivers excellent performance and features, making it an outstanding value for money option.

Best overall smart TV on Amazon

The best overall smart TV on Amazon is the Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV. This TV stands out with its impressive 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, enhanced by Dolby Vision for superior contrast and colour accuracy. It runs on Google TV, providing access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and games. The built-in Chromecast allows easy content sharing from other devices, while the voice control feature ensures effortless navigation and control. Its combination of top-tier display quality, smart features, and user-friendly interface makes it the best overall choice for a smart TV.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Smart TV

When buying a smart TV, there are several key factors to consider ensuring you make the right choice for your entertainment needs. First, evaluate the display size and resolution. Larger screens with higher resolutions, such as 4K Ultra HD, offer better viewing experiences with sharper and more vibrant images. Second, consider the operating system and smart features. Different brands use various platforms like Google TV, Android TV, or Tizen OS, each offering unique app ecosystems and user interfaces. Choose a system that supports your preferred streaming services and offers features like built-in Chromecast, voice control, and smart home integration. Third, pay attention to the audio quality. Good sound enhances the overall viewing experience, so look for TVs with advanced audio technologies like Dolby Audio or DTS. Additionally, check the connectivity options. Ensure the TV has enough HDMI ports, USB ports, and Wi-Fi capabilities to connect all your devices. Lastly, consider the price and value for money. Compare different models within your budget and choose the one that offers the best combination of features, performance, and reliability. By considering these factors, you can select a smart TV that meets your needs and enhances your home entertainment experience.

FAQ on Best Smart TV Q1: What is a smart TV? A: A smart TV is a television set that integrates internet connectivity and interactive web features, allowing users to stream content from various services, access apps, and browse the web directly from their TV.

Q2: What are the benefits of a smart TV? A: Smart TVs offer convenience and versatility by allowing users to stream movies, TV shows, and music, browse the internet, access social media, and use various apps without needing additional devices.

Q3: Do I need an internet connection for a smart TV? A: Yes, an internet connection is required to access most of the smart features, including streaming services, apps, and online browsing.

Q4: Can I connect my smartphone to a smart TV? A: Yes, many smart TVs come with built-in Chromecast or other screen mirroring technologies that allow you to connect and display content from your smartphone.

Q5: How do I choose the right size smart TV for my room? A: The ideal TV size depends on the viewing distance from the screen. A general rule is to divide the viewing distance (in inches) by 1.5 to get the recommended screen size.

