Best Panasonic TV to give you brilliant picture and audio quality for a perfect movie night session: Top 5 picks

TVs or Televisions are one of the most thoughtful inventions made. Right from watching your favourite songs to waiting eagerly for the weekend movies to now streaming everything from the internet on that big screen, televisions have revolutionized the way information is passed upon. From news broadcasts that keep us informed about global events to captivating dramas and documentaries that offer insights into human experiences, television offers a diverse range of programming catering to almost every interest and demographic. Trust these top 5 Panasonic TV for a great movie night

And since now, it's all about streaming your favourite shows and movies from the OTT platform, TV have come a long way. So, whether it's all about just watching your favourite show, movies, listening to songs, or simply binge-watching your Netflix series, if you are fond of doing all this, you need the best TV that caters to all your needs without even compromising on the sound and picture quality.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

And Panasonic TVs have to be your best bet if you are thinking of TV with diversified needs. Panasonic TVs stand as a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, quality, and user experience. With cutting-edge technology and sleek designs, Panasonic has carved a niche for itself in the world of home entertainment. Whether it's the vibrant colours of their OLED displays, the immersive sound quality, or the seamless integration of smart features, Panasonic TVs offer an unparalleled viewing experience. From the cosy confines of a living room to the grandeur of a home theatre setup, Panasonic TVs cater to diverse preferences and environments.

Hence, if you are convinced to buy a Panasonic TV, then don’t just jump to any option out there in the market. We have done some research on the top 5 Panasonic TVs that would be just perfect for you.

1.Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV

B0BZZBQFX7

With its stunning picture quality and smart features, the Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV brings immersive entertainment to your living room. With Full HD resolution, every scene comes to life with vibrant colours and sharp details. This smart TV is powered by Google TV, offering seamless access to a wide range of streaming apps, movies, and shows. The built-in Chromecast lets you cast content from your smartphone or tablet directly to the TV screen, while the Google Assistant enables voice control for convenient operation. With multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily connect your devices and enjoy a personalized viewing experience. Whether you're watching your favourite movies or exploring new content, the Panasonic Full HD Smart LED Google TV delivers an exceptional home entertainment experience.

Specifications of Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 43 inches

43 inches Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Smart Features: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Built-in Chromecast: Yes

Yes Voice Control: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Display Technology: LED

LED Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz HDR Support : Yes (HDR10+)

: Yes (HDR10+) Audio Output: 20W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD resolution for immersive viewing Limited screen size Google TV platform for easy access to apps Limited connectivity options Built-in Chromecast for casting content

2.Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

B0BZZ93Z1C

The Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV combines compact design with smart functionality to deliver an immersive viewing experience. With HD Ready resolution, this TV ensures crisp and clear visuals, bringing your favourite content to life. Powered by Google TV, it offers a vast selection of streaming apps and services for endless entertainment options. The built-in Chromecast enables seamless casting of content from your devices, while the Google Assistant allows for hands-free voice control. Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB ports make it easy to connect external devices such as gaming consoles or Blu-ray players. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming your favourite shows, the Panasonic HD Ready Smart LED Google TV provides convenience and quality in a compact package.

Specifications of Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 32 inches

32 inches Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Smart Features: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Built-in Chromecast: Yes

Yes Voice Control: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Display Technology: LED

LED Refresh Rate : 60Hz

: 60Hz HDR Support : No

: No Audio Output: 16W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD resolution for immersive viewing Limited screen size Google TV platform for easy access to apps Limited connectivity options Built-in Chromecast for casting content

3.Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0BZZGJYGS

One TV that creates a perfect balance of size, resolution, and smart features for an immersive entertainment experience is the Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, every scene comes to life with stunning clarity and vibrant colours, making it ideal for watching movies, gaming, or streaming your favourite shows. Powered by Google TV, it provides easy access to a wide range of apps, movies, and content, ensuring endless entertainment options at your fingertips. The built-in Chromecast enables seamless casting of content from your devices, while the Google Assistant allows for hands-free voice control, enhancing convenience and accessibility. With multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily connect external devices for a personalized viewing experience tailored to your preferences.

Specifications of Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size : 43 inches

: 43 inches Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Smart Features: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity : HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Built-in Chromecast : Yes

: Yes Voice Control: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Display Technology : LED

: LED Refresh Rate : 60Hz

: 60Hz HDR Support: Yes (HDR10+)

Yes (HDR10+) Audio Output: 20W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K resolution for exceptional clarity Large screen size may not fit in smaller rooms Google TV platform for extensive content access Higher price point compared to smaller models HDR support for enhanced contrast and colors Limited portability due to size and weight

4.Panasonic 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0BZZ9XNC9

Bring home the Panasonic 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV that redefines home entertainment with its large screen size, stunning picture quality, and smart features. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, every detail is displayed with exceptional clarity and vivid colours, bringing your favourite content to life like never before. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to a vast library of apps, movies, and shows, ensuring endless entertainment options at your fingertips. The built-in Chromecast enables easy casting of content from your devices, while the Google Assistant allows for hands-free voice control, enhancing convenience and accessibility. Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB ports make it easy to connect external devices for a personalized viewing experience tailored to your preferences.

Specifications of Panasonic 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size : 55 inches

: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Smart Features : Google TV

: Google TV Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Built-in Chromecast: Yes

Yes Voice Control : Google Assistant

: Google Assistant Display Technology : LED

: LED Refresh Rate : 60Hz

: 60Hz HDR Support: Yes (HDR10+)

Yes (HDR10+) Audio Output: 20W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Perfect size for most living rooms May not fit in smaller spaces due to screen size Stunning 4K resolution for exceptional clarity Higher price point compared to smaller models Google TV platform for extensive content access Limited portability due to size and weight

5.Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0BZZGJYGS

Get stunning 4K resolution and smart features loaded with the Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HDSmart LED Google TV. With its large screen size, every detail comes to life with exceptional clarity and vivid colours. Powered by Google TV, it provides access to a vast library of apps, movies, and shows for endless entertainment options. The built-in Chromecast allows for seamless casting of content from your devices, while the Google Assistant enables voice control for hands-free operation. With multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily connect external devices for a personalized viewing experience. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming your favourite content, the Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers superior picture quality and convenience.

Specifications of Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 65 inches

65 inches Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Smart Features : Google TV

: Google TV Connectivity : HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Built-in Chromecast : Yes

: Yes Voice Control : Google Assistant

: Google Assistant Display Technology: LED

LED Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz HDR Support: Yes (HDR10+)

Yes (HDR10+) Audio Output: 20W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K resolution for exceptional clarity Large screen size may not fit in smaller rooms Google TV platform for extensive content access Higher price point compared to smaller models HDR support for enhanced contrast and colors Limited portability due to size and weight

Top three features of Panasonic TV

Product Name Resolution Voice Control Smart Features Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Google Assistant Built-in Chromecast, Voice Search, Dual-band Wi-Fi Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Google Assistant Built-in Chromecast, Voice Search, Dual-band Wi-Fi Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Google Assistant Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HCX Processor, Dual-band Wi-Fi Panasonic 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Google Assistant Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HCX Processor, Dual-band Wi-Fi Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Google Assistant Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HCX Processor, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Best value for money Panasonic TV:

For those seeking a balance of performance and affordability, Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV stands out as the best value for money. With its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, immersive Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology, powerful HCX Processor, and a plethora of smart features including Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, this TV delivers an unparalleled viewing experience, making it the top choice for discerning consumers.

Also Read: Best smart TV: Prices and performance of top 10 options

Best Overall Panasonic TV:

The Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV reigns supreme as the best overall product. Offering crisp Full HD resolution, built-in Google Assistant, and smart features like built-in Chromecast and voice search, this TV provides excellent value without compromising on quality or functionality.

How to find the best Panasonic TV:

To find the best Panasonic TV, consider several factors such as screen size, resolution, smart features, and budget. Determine your viewing preferences, whether it's 4K Ultra HD, full HD, or HD ready, and choose the appropriate screen size based on your room dimensions. Look for smart features like voice control, built-in streaming apps, and connectivity options to enhance your entertainment experience. Additionally, read reviews and compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value for your money. Panasonic offers a range of TVs catering to various needs, so make sure to choose one that meets your requirements for picture quality, sound, and overall performance.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.