36 inch+ smart TVs under 30000: Top 10 picks

Those who are searching for a 36-inch+ Smart TV that combines affordability with impressive features need look no further. Entertainment plays a pivotal role in our lives, a larger-than-life viewing experience has become a must. The good news is that you don't have to break the bank to enjoy the latest in television technology. We've scoured the market to bring you the top 10 picks for 36-inch+ Smart TVs under ₹30,000, ensuring that you get the best bang for your buck. 36 inch and smart tv(Unsplash)

The demand for Smart TVs has skyrocketed in recent years, and for good reason. These innovative televisions offer a wide array of features that go beyond traditional viewing. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you can seamlessly access streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, transforming your TV into an entertainment hub. No more switching between devices – everything you need is at your fingertips. But the world of Smart TVs can be overwhelming with so many options available. That's where our carefully curated list comes in handy. We've taken into consideration not only the price point but also factors like screen size, display quality, audio performance, and user-friendly interfaces to ensure you get the best value for your money. From stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution to advanced sound technologies, our top picks offer an immersive viewing experience that will leave you spellbound.

Through this guide, we'll take you through each of our selected Smart TVs, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons so you can make an informed decision. Say goodbye to endless scrolling, and let us simplify your TV shopping journey. So, if you're ready to elevate your home entertainment setup without emptying your wallet, join us as we unveil the top 10 36-Inch+ Smart TVs under ₹30,000 that are set to revolutionize your viewing experience. Get prepared for a world of entertainment at your fingertips!

1. Karbonn 109 cm (43 inches) Kanvas Series Full HD Smart Android IPS LED TV KJS43ASFHD (Black)

This 43-inch Karbonn smart TV boasts big smart features into a minimalistic design. Powered by Android TV, you get built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube. The full HD IPS LED display delivers brilliant color and clarity, while the smart remote with voice search lets you easily find what you want to watch. Beyond entertainment, the versatile Android TV OS means you can stream music, check emails, browse the web and more - all from the comfort of your couch. An ideal mid-size smart TV for any modern living room, this Karbonn model brings all the apps, voice control and high-definition picture quality you need in a budget-friendly package.

Specifications of Karbonn 109 cm (43 inches) Kanvas Series Full HD Smart Android IPS LED TV KJS43ASFHD (Black):

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Panel Type: IPS LED

Smart TV: Yes, Android-based

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. Full HD resolution for crisp visuals 1. Limited app ecosystem 2. Smart TV with Android OS 2. May require additional sound system 3. Multiple connectivity options 3. Limited color options 4. Good value for money 4. Limited customer support

2. Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV TH-43MS660DX (Black)

Panasonic's 43-inch TV gives you the big screen experience without taking up too much space. The full HD resolution and vivid picture engine ensure your content looks sharp and detailed, while the micro dimming technology provides deep blacks and crisp whites for an immersive viewing experience. The built-in WiFi and Google TV operating system make it simple to access your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube right from the home screen. The two HDMI ports let you hook up game consoles, streaming devices and other components, while the two USB ports allow you to play media from external hard drives or flash drives. With 20 watts of audio power and Dolby Digital sound, you'll enjoy movies and shows with clear, balanced audio, while the audio booster feature provides enhanced bass. Best of all, the built-in Google assistant lets you control your TV and smart home devices using just your voice.

Specifications of Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV TH-43MS660DX (Black):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. Full HD resolution for sharp images 1. Limited app availability 2. Google TV for extensive content access 2. Average audio quality 3. Multiple connectivity options 3. Basic design and aesthetics 4. Brand reliability 4. Slightly higher price point

3. MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black)

This 40-inch MI LED TV packs high-definition visuals into a compact size perfect for bedrooms and dorm rooms. The full HD display with 178 degree viewing angle reveals every detail, while the vivid picture engine ensures colors pop without looking over saturated. The dual-band wifi and ethernet connect you to all your streaming content on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, plus over 5000 Android apps, all from the sleek simplicity of Android TV 11. Meanwhile, the 24-watt speakers provide more than enough volume to fill a small room, with Dolby Audio for enhanced clarity. All told, this TV delivers the performance of a big screen in an easily wall-mounted mid-sized package, ideal for secondary viewing in homes or primary viewing in tighter spaces. [nordic table lamp]

Specifications of MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black):

Screen Size: 100 cm (40 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Android-based

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. Affordable Full HD Smart TV 1. Smaller screen size 2. Android-based OS for app versatility 2. Limited app storage capacity 3. Decent connectivity options 3. Basic audio quality 4. MI brand trust 4. Not 4K resolution

4. Westinghouse 100 cm (40 inches) W2 Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV WH40FX51 (Black)

This stylish 40-inch Westinghouse Android Smart TV featuresres full HD resolution and HDR, the W2 Series delivers vivid, life-like colors and sharp contrasts for a truly immersive viewing experience. Powered by Android 11, this TV offers access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube to keep you entertained for hours. The built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, and three HDMI ports make it easy to connect all your devices, while the 36 watts of audio output provide room-filling sound. The user-friendly interface is simple to navigate using the remote or your voice with Google Assistant. So whether you're binge-watching your favorite shows or playing the latest video games, this Westinghouse TV delivers big performance in a compact design to elevate any space.

Specifications of Westinghouse 100 cm (40 inches) W2 Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV WH40FX51 (Black):

Screen Size: 100 cm (40 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Android-based

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Audio Output: 20W

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. Certified Android TV 1. Smaller screen size 2. Affordable price point 2. Limited app selection 3. Decent connectivity options 3. Basic audio quality 4. Compact design 4. Not 4K resolution

5. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

Experience a brilliant fusion of stunning 4K picture quality and intelligent AI features on this LG 43-inch 4K Smart TV. The ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution delivers detailed images that come to life in vivid color, while the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and 20W speaker system optimize sound and visuals for an immersive experience. Enjoy your favorite content in brilliant 4K from built-in apps like Netflix and Prime Video, or connect your devices via WiFi, Bluetooth, or HDMI. The webOS Smart TV platform offers intuitive navigation and access to all your streaming content in one place. The Game Optimizer mode enhances your gaming experience by automatically adjusting settings to reduce input lag, while Filmmaker Mode shows movies as their creators intended. Premium features like eARC, ALLM, and Apple AirPlay 2 make this LG 4K Smart TV a versatile, intelligent choice for your home entertainment.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Color: Dark Iron Gray

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality 1. Higher price point for 4K 2. Smart TV with multiple features 2. Dark Iron Gray color may not suit all

6. VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)

This smart LED TV brings cinematic viewing to your living room with stunning FHD clarity and 178-degree viewing angles. The Quantum Lucent technology delivers true-to-life colors and deep blacks for an immersive experience, while the frameless design gives you an uninterrupted view of the 40-inch screen. Powered by an advanced quad-core processor, this Android TV offers seamless streaming of all your favorite apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar and Zee5. The 24W stereo surround sound speakers and 5 sound modes provide powerful audio to match the crisp visuals, and the 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports give you plenty of connectivity options. A PC can also be connected for screen mirroring and cloud TV access. The smart features and performance are packed into a sleek design with an A+ grade panel and IPE technology, making this 40-inch smart LED TV an entertainment powerhouse for your living room.

Specifications of VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black):

Screen Size: 101 cm (40 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Android-based

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. Frameless design for immersive viewing 1. Smaller screen size 2. Android-based Smart TV 2. Limited app ecosystem 3. Good connectivity options 3. Basic audio quality 4. Sleek black design 4. Not 4K resolution

7. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43U6K (Gray)

This large-screen Hisense TV delivers exceptional picture quality and immersive sound in an elegant design. The bezel-less 4K Ultra HD display features over 1 billion colors and Dolby Vision HDR for crystal clear images and vibrant colors that seem to leap off the screen. The powerful 24 watt speakers with Dolby Atmos create a true surround sound experience that immerses you in the action. The quad-core processor enables a responsive smart TV experience with access to popular streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. The dual-band Wi-Fi and 2 GB of RAM ensure fast streaming and app launching. The multiple HDMI ports allow you to connect devices like Blu-Ray players, gaming consoles and cable boxes, while the USB ports are convenient for charging or connecting external hard drives. The MEMC technology reduces motion blur for smoother action scenes. All in all, this TV provides impressive 4K picture quality, robust smart features and immersive sound in a striking bezel-less design, perfect for upgrading your home theater.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43U6K (Gray):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Color: Gray

Pros Cons 1. QLED technology for vibrant colors 1. Higher price point for QLED 2. 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp and detailed images 2. Limited app availability

8. Nu 109 cm (43 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV LED43UGNX (Black) 2023 Model

Through this Nu TV, with the built-in Google Assistant and Google TV operating system, you can search for movies, control smart home devices, and get answers- all with just your voice. The 4K Ultra HD display offers stunning visuals and HDR10 and HLG support for enhanced contrast and color, while the 20W speakers deliver powerful Dolby Audio sound. The A55 quad-core processor ensures smooth performance and multitasking, and the wide viewing angle allows the whole family to enjoy the immersive experience. Whether you want to stream your favorite shows, catch up on the news, or play music, this smart TV gives you hands-free control and smart recommendations powered by Google's AI. Plus, the sleek design blends seamlessly into your living space. It's the perfect combination of smart technology and stunning visuals in a package that helps you make the most of your downtime.

Specifications of Nu 109 cm (43 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV LED43UGNX (Black) 2023 Model:

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp and clear visuals 1. Higher price for 4K resolution 2. Google TV for extensive content access 2. Average audio quality 3. Modern design with slim bezels 3. Black color may not suit all

9. Power Guard 127 cm (50 inches) Frameless 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV PG50F4k (Black)

This no-nonsense tv gets the job done and then some. The 4k ultra hd resolution on the big 50-inch screen delivers a crystal clear picture that will entertain the whole family. The 178-degree wide view means everyone gets a great view from any seat in the room. With 3 hdmi ports and usb ports, connecting devices like a gaming console, blu ray player or hard drive is a cinch. The surround sound speakers pump out 24 watts of quality audio that brings movies and shows to life. And the Android OS provides access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, so you always have something good to watch.

Specifications of Power Guard 127 cm (50 inches) Frameless 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV PG50F4k (Black):

Screen Size: 127 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. Large 50-inch 4K Ultra HD screen 1. Larger size may not fit all spaces 2. Frameless design for immersive viewing 2. Higher power consumption 3. Smart TV features 3. Limited app availability 4. Multiple connectivity options 4. Basic audio quality

10. iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black)

An immersive entertainment experience awaits with this slim and sleek iFFALCON 43 inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV. Harnessing 4K Google TV technology and a fast 64-bit quad core processor, this TV unleashes vivid colors, sharp contrasts and razor-sharp detail from your favorite shows and movies in stunning 4K resolution. The A+ grade panel, 178 degree wide viewing angle, and edgeless design provide incredible clarity from any seat in the room. With 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, connecting your streaming devices, gaming console and external hard drives is effortless. The 24-watt audio output and Dolby Audio deliver immersive sound to match the rich visuals, transporting you right into the action. Simply say "Ok Google" to instantly access thousands of apps, search for movies and shows, check the weather, control smart home devices and more, completely hands-free.

Specifications of iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning 1. Higher price for 4K resolution 2. Google TV for extensive content access 2. Average audio quality 3. Modern design with slim bezels 3. Black color may not suit all

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Karbonn 109 cm (43 inches) Kanvas Series Full HD Smart Android IPS LED TV KJS43ASFHD (Black) Full HD Resolution Smart Android TV Multiple Connectivity Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV TH-43MS660DX (Black) Google TV Full HD Resolution Multiple Connectivity MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black) Android-based OS Affordable Price Android-based OS Westinghouse 100 cm (40 inches) W2 Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV WH40FX51 (Black) Certified Android TV Affordable Price Decent Connectivity LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart TV Features Multiple Connectivity VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black) Frameless Design Android-based Smart TV Good Connectivity Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43U6K (Gray) QLED Technology Google TV 4K Ultra HD Resolution Nu 109 cm (43 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV LED43UGNX (Black) 2023 Model 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Modern Design Power Guard 127 cm (50 inches) Frameless 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV PG50F4k (Black) Large 50-inch Screen Frameless Design Smart TV Features iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Modern Design

Best value for money

This 43-inch iFfalcon 4K smart LED TV comes with a stunning Ultra HD clarity, Dolby Audio, and all the streaming apps you love right on the big screen. The A+ grade 4K panel delivers spectacular clarity and detail, while the AI Picture Engine optimizes color and contrast for the best picture quality. The 60Hz refresh rate and 4K upscaling ensure smooth motion with no blur, and the wide 178 degree viewing angle means everyone gets an excellent view. The 24W speakers with Dolby Audio immerse you in the action, and the 3 HDMI ports, USB port, headphone jack, and built-in WiFi give you plenty of connectivity options. The Google TV interface provides instant access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more, while the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage provide snappy performance. All packed into an edgeless design for a modern look that disappears into your decor. One screen, endless entertainment.

Best overall product

VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV lets you access all your favorite streaming services in stunning Full HD resolution. The 40-inch panel has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, so you’ll have crisp, clear picture from any seat in the room. Its 24 watts of audio output and stereo surround sound are ideal for movie nights with friends, while dual HDMI ports allow you to easily hook up game consoles, set top boxes and Blu-Ray players. The built-in WiFi and ethernet connectivity provide easy access to entertainment apps like Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar, while the cloud TV feature brings curated content recommendations right to your home screen. All in all, a simple yet powerful television to transform your living room into a cinematic experience.

How to find the best 36-inch+ Smart TV?

Finding the best 36-Inch+ Smart TV for your room size is essential to ensure an optimal viewing experience. Here's how you can make the right choice:

Assess Your Room Size:

Begin by measuring your room's dimensions, particularly the distance from where you plan to place the TV to your seating area. This measurement is crucial as it helps determine the ideal screen size for your space.

Consider Viewing Distance:

The distance between the TV and your seating area plays a significant role in selecting the right screen size. A general rule of thumb is that the TV's diagonal size (in inches) should be approximately 1.5 to 2.5 times the viewing distance in feet. For example, if your seating area is 8 feet away, a 36 to 60-inch TV would be suitable.

Factor in the Room Layout:

Take into account the layout of your room, including the placement of furniture. Ensure that the TV can be positioned at eye level when seated and that there are no obstructions blocking the view. Consider wall mounting if space is limited.

Screen Resolution Matters:

While screen size is important, also consider the TV's resolution. In smaller rooms, a Full HD (1080p) TV may suffice, but for larger spaces, you might want to opt for a 4K Ultra HD TV to maintain image clarity and detail at a greater viewing distance.

Balance with Room Aesthetics:

Think about how the TV will fit into your room's aesthetics. Consider the TV's design, bezel size, and whether it complements your room's decor. A well-integrated TV can enhance the overall look of your space.

Audio Quality and Placement:

Pay attention to the TV's audio capabilities and placement of speakers. In larger rooms, consider a TV with built-in soundbar technology or invest in external speakers to ensure a more immersive audio experience.

Smart Features and Connectivity:

Evaluate the Smart TV features and connectivity options. Ensure that the TV can easily connect to your Wi-Fi network and support your preferred streaming services. Smart features can enhance your overall entertainment experience.

Budget Considerations:

Lastly, keep your budget in mind. While larger screen sizes and advanced features can be enticing, choose a TV that fits your budget while still meeting your room size and viewing needs.

