Amazon's 2023 sale: Brighten your space with 32-inch TV deals

Welcome to Amazon's 2023 sale, where entertainment meets affordability with our impressive range of 32-inch televisions! In today's fast-paced world, staying updated with the latest technology is crucial, especially when it comes to your home entertainment setup. We understand that the right TV can transform your living space into a captivating theatre, and that's why we've curated a diverse collection of 32-inch TVs to cater to your unique preferences and budget. Upgrade your viewing experience with our stunning 32-inch TV collection.

Whether you're an avid gamer looking for a dynamic screen for an immersive gaming experience, a movie enthusiast craving a cinematic feel in the comfort of your home, or simply seeking a reliable television for everyday use, our sale has something for everyone. With cutting-edge features, sleek designs, and vibrant displays, our 32-inch TVs are designed to enhance your viewing pleasure and seamlessly integrate into your living space.

From leading brands renowned for their superior quality and durability to emerging names that offer innovative technology at competitive prices, we have carefully selected a wide array of options to ensure that you find the perfect TV that meets your specific requirements. With stunning visual clarity, enhanced sound systems, and user-friendly interfaces, our televisions promise an unmatched viewing experience that will keep you captivated for hours on end.

Furthermore, our sale not only focuses on delivering top-notch products but also aims to provide you with a hassle-free shopping experience. With our secure payment options, reliable delivery services, and dedicated customer support, we strive to make your purchase journey smooth and convenient.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your entertainment setup without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking to upgrade your current TV or searching for a perfect gift for your loved ones, our 32-inch TV sale is the ideal destination to find the perfect blend of performance, style, and affordability. Get ready to redefine your entertainment experience with our exceptional collection of 32-inch TVs, exclusively available on Amazon's 2023 sale!

1. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A in sleek black boasts a seamless viewing experience. With a slim and modern design, this TV enhances any living space, providing crisp and clear visuals for an immersive entertainment experience. Its frameless display offers an expanded viewing area, bringing images to life with vivid colours and sharp contrasts. Enjoy an array of entertainment options with this versatile TV, perfect for both personal and family use.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A (Black):

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Display Type: LED

Resolution: HD Ready

Design: Frameless

Colour: Black

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, VGA, AV

Audio: Inbuilt speakers

Additional Features: Wide viewing angles, Energy-efficient

Pros Cons Sleek and modern frameless design. Limited resolution compared to higher-end models. Clear and vivid display quality. May lack some advanced smart features found in more expensive models. Multiple connectivity options for diverse entertainment needs. Sound quality may not be as robust as some high-end audio systems. Energy-efficient performance. Limited screen size might not be suitable for larger living spaces or commercial use. Wide viewing angles for comfortable viewing from different positions.

B07MKFNHKG

2. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

The LG 32LQ643BPTA Smart LED TV is a sleek 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready television that blends stylish design with cutting-edge technology. With its black finish, it adds a touch of elegance to any space. This smart TV allows you to access a world of entertainment with its seamless connectivity options. Enjoy vibrant visuals and immersive audio, transforming your living room into a home theatre. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive remote control make navigation effortless, while the compact size ensures it fits perfectly in smaller living spaces.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black):

Display: 32 inches, HD Ready

Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Audio: 20 Watts Output, DTS Virtual:X

Smart Features: WebOS, Magic Remote, AI ThinQ

Additional Features: Miracast, Time Machine Ready

Pros Cons Crisp and clear HD visuals Limited screen resolution (HD Ready, not Full HD) Smart TV features for seamless streaming Might not support all streaming apps Immersive sound experience with DTS Virtual:X Sound quality may not be sufficient for larger rooms User-friendly interface and remote control Limited connectivity options compared to some high-end models Compact size perfect for smaller spaces Lacks advanced display technologies like HDR or OLED for enhanced visuals.

B0CD1S96SM

Also read: Best smart TV in India: Choose from top 10 options of September 2023

3. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black)

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black) combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design. With its vibrant 32-inch HD display, enjoy vivid and lifelike visuals. Its integrated Google TV functionality brings a world of entertainment and convenience to your fingertips, allowing seamless access to a plethora of apps, games, and streaming services. The TV's sophisticated black finish enhances any living space, making it a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black):

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Display: HD Ready

Smart Features: Google TV

Colour: Black

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Sound: Dolby Audio

Processor: Quad-core

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 8GB

Remote: Voice-enabled remote control

Pros Cons Google TV functionality for easy access to entertainment options. Limited screen size for larger viewing areas. Crisp and vibrant HD display for immersive viewing. Limited internal storage for extensive app downloads. Dolby Audio for a rich sound experience. May require external speakers for a more immersive audio experience. Seamless connectivity options for versatile usage. Sleek and elegant design for modern interiors.

B0CH33P1PV

4. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

Experience entertainment like never before with the Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black). This sleek and stylish TV combines HD Ready resolution with LED technology, providing vibrant visuals and crisp details. Its Wondertainment Series ensures a captivating viewing experience for the entire family. With its Smart TV capabilities, you can effortlessly access your favourite content from various streaming services and connect to other devices. The glossy black finish adds a touch of sophistication to any room, while the 80 cm screen size makes it suitable for smaller spaces. Enjoy immersive sound and clear dialogue with its powerful built-in speakers. Elevate your home entertainment setup with the Samsung Wondertainment Series Smart TV.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black):

Brand: Samsung

Model: UA32T4340BKXXL

Display Size: 32 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Colour: Glossy Black

Built-in Speakers: Yes

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish design Limited screen size might not be suitable for larger rooms HD Ready display for sharp visuals Limited resolution compared to higher-end models Smart TV capabilities for easy access to online content Limited connectivity options compared to premium smart TVs. Immersive sound quality with built-in speakers

B09F6S8BT6

5. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) introduces a sleek and modern viewing experience. With its frameless design, it offers an immersive and expansive display, enhancing the overall viewing pleasure. Its integration of Android Smart features provides access to a multitude of apps and content, ensuring a versatile entertainment hub for the whole family.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black):

Display Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Design: Frameless

Operating System: Android Smart

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Frameless design for an immersive viewing experience. Limited screen size for those seeking a larger viewing experience. Android Smart OS provides access to a wide range of apps and content. Might lack some advanced features found in higher-end models. HD Ready resolution ensures clear and vibrant visuals. Audio quality may not be on par with premium home theater systems. Compact size ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. Sleek and modern aesthetics enhance the overall décor.

B07MNNH484

6. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ576BPSA (Ceramic Black)

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ576BPSA in sleek Ceramic Black is a seamless blend of style and functionality. Its 80 cm HD display promises a stunning visual experience, rendering lifelike images with vibrant colours and enhanced contrast. This smart TV enables seamless access to popular streaming services, providing a wide array of entertainment options. With its modern design, it seamlessly fits into any living space, adding a touch of elegance to the decor. The user-friendly interface and remote control make navigation effortless, ensuring a hassle-free viewing experience. Immerse yourself in an immersive audio experience with the TV's powerful speakers, enhancing your overall entertainment experience.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ576BPSA (Ceramic Black):

Brand: LG

Model: 32LQ576BPSA

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Smart Features: Yes

Colour: Ceramic Black

Pros Cons Crisp and vivid display quality Limited to HD Ready resolution Seamless access to popular streaming services May not be suitable for larger living spaces. Elegant and sleek design User-friendly interface and remote control Immersive audio experience

B09YL9SN9B

7. MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black) redefines your viewing experience with its stunning 32-inch display and advanced smart features. This sleek black TV blends seamlessly into any modern living space, offering a perfect balance of style and functionality. Enjoy crystal-clear visuals with HD resolution, while the integrated Android system provides access to a plethora of entertainment apps and streaming services. Its innovative design includes multiple connectivity options, allowing you to effortlessly link various devices for a comprehensive entertainment setup. Elevate your TV viewing with the MI 5A Series, designed to deliver immersive visuals and seamless connectivity in a compact yet powerful package.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black):

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Smart Features: Android OS

Connectivity: Multiple ports

Colour: Black

Pros Cons High-quality display resolution Limited screen size may not be suitable for larger rooms or viewing parties. Smart Android system for versatile entertainment May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models. Sleek and stylish design Multiple connectivity options for enhanced convenience

B0B6F7LX4C

8. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) N Series HD Ready LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black) (2023 Model)

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) N Series HD Ready LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL is a sleek and stylish addition to your home entertainment setup. With a 2023 model release, this television offers a brilliant viewing experience. The 32-inch HD Ready display delivers vibrant colours and sharp details, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. The TV's sleek black design complements any room decor, and its narrow bezels maximize screen real estate.

The television features a range of connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, enabling you to connect various devices, such as gaming consoles and streaming devices. The built-in stereo speakers provide clear audio for an enhanced viewing experience.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) N Series HD Ready LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black) (2023 Model):

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, AV, VGA

Audio: Stereo speakers

Design: Black colour with slim bezels

Model Year: 2023

Pros Cons Crisp HD Ready display for clear visuals. Limited to HD Ready resolution; not suitable for 4K content. Multiple connectivity options for versatile device integration. Smaller screen size may not be ideal for larger living rooms. Sleek and modern design to enhance your home decor. Audio quality might require external speakers for an immersive experience. Built-in stereo speakers deliver decent audio quality.

B0C4YCSF2R

Also read: Top 10 smart TVs in September 2023: Enjoy HD entertainment at home

9. TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black)

The Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP in sleek black provides an immersive viewing experience. Its compact size makes it suitable for various spaces, from living rooms to bedrooms. The smart Android feature offers seamless access to a wide array of applications, making it a hub for entertainment and information. Enjoy vivid, lifelike visuals with its HD Ready display, ensuring crisp and clear images. The TV's design is modern and minimalist, blending effortlessly with any interior decor. Experience immersive sound with its integrated speakers, delivering rich audio quality for an enhanced viewing experience.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black):

Brand: Toshiba

Model: 32V35MP

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Display Type: LED

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Operating System: Android

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Colour: Black

Smart Features: Built-in Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, Pre-installed Apps

Pros Cons Compact size suitable for various spaces. Limited screen size for those seeking a larger display. Smart Android feature provides access to a wide range of applications. Limited connectivity ports compared to some other models. HD Ready display ensures crisp and clear images. May require additional sound systems for a more immersive audio experience. Modern and minimalist design. Integrated speakers deliver immersive sound quality.

B0C4DPCKDJ

10. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)

The OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 in black offers a captivating viewing experience. Its sleek design seamlessly blends with any modern home décor. With a 32-inch HD Ready LED display, this Smart Android TV delivers vibrant and sharp visuals, enhancing your entertainment experience. It comes equipped with various connectivity options, including multiple HDMI and USB ports, enabling you to connect different devices effortlessly. The TV also supports popular streaming services, offering a plethora of entertainment options. Additionally, its user-friendly Android interface allows for easy navigation and access to various apps. The OnePlus 32Y1 is an ideal blend of style and functionality, providing an immersive entertainment experience for your family and friends.

Specifications of OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black):

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Display Type: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Operating System: Android

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Dimensions (W x H x D): 73.3 cm x 43.7 cm x 7.4 cm

Weight: 3.5 kg

Pros Cons Sleek design that complements modern interiors Limited screen size may not be suitable for larger rooms or audiences Crisp and vibrant HD display HD Ready resolution might not provide the highest quality for certain content. Multiple connectivity options for versatile use Android interface for easy access to various apps and streaming services Decent sound output for an immersive viewing experience

B08B42LWKN

Best deal of product

Among the various options, the Acer 80 cm (32 inches) N Series HD Ready LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black) (2023 Model) appears to offer the best deal. Priced at 7999, it provides excellent value for money, considering its features and specifications. With its HD Ready display, it promises crisp and clear visuals, making it suitable for various multimedia experiences. The brand Acer is renowned for its quality products, and this model is likely to deliver reliable performance.

While it may not have the smart features of some other options, its competitive pricing and reliable functionality make it an attractive choice for users seeking a simple yet effective television. Additionally, the 2023 model implies it incorporates the latest advancements in technology, ensuring a modern viewing experience. With its reasonable price point and dependable brand reputation, the Acer 80 cm N Series TV offers a compelling option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet dependable TV for their home entertainment setup.

Best value for money

When considering the best value for money among the listed 32-inch LED TVs, the MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN appears to be a top contender. Despite its competitive pricing at 10990, it offers the essential features of a smart TV, including Google TV functionality, which allows for seamless integration with various apps and services. With its HD Ready display, users can enjoy crisp and clear visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. Additionally, the brand's reputation for quality and reliability makes it a practical and economical choice. Its comprehensive features, reasonable price, and reliable performance make it an attractive option, providing users with a satisfactory balance between functionality and affordability. Considering its competitive pricing and feature-rich interface, the MI A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV stands out as the best value for money among the listed options.



Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!