Top 7 Sony Android TVs to buy in 2023: Buying guide

Sony Android TVs ensure that you get to see great audio-visual content without burning a hole in the pocket.

Television is not only a mode of entertainment but also a conduit to the happenings of the outside world. With a single press of a button, you can switch to your favourite channel. Therefore, this electronic screen helps you access endless entertainment and infotainment at your fingertips. The living room looks incomplete without a television. To be honest, this has been the trend for quite some time. However, things have upgraded, and Android TVs are flooding the market. Besides the enhanced picture quality, these televisions have multiple features that their precursors cannot offer. Due to their increased demand, many companies have been manufacturing these devices. As a result, the market is flooded with different brands. Despite multiple brands and tough competition, Sony TV models have a special place in customers' hearts. Primarily this is because of their premium quality service and satisfying product quality. Therefore, if you want to buy the latest Android TV, seriously consider Sony products. Today we have a list of 7 great Sony Android TVs for you. Read on to know more. Product list 1. Sony Bravia 75 inches Android TV Immerse yourself in the visual world with incredibly stunning picture quality and a large 189 Cm 4K ultra HD screen. This Sony with Android TV product is honestly one of the best products available in the market. It is equipped with the Triluminos Pro technology that adds more colour than conventional televisions, thereby revealing every natural detail of your picture. The X1 HDR 4K processor gives the television a realistic touch and upgrades the user experience. The Dolby Vision and immersive audio (powered by the X-balanced speaker and Dolby Atmos) are these product's two most important hallmarks. It is geared with the Bravia Cam system that helps you talk to your near and dear ones online. It works using the Google TV operating system, which helps you access numerous applications and games and 7 lakhs of movies and TV show episodes. It has a built-in mic that helps you search for your favourite movies and TV series without needing a remote. All you need to say is “Ok Google'' and the name of what you want to watch. Specifications: Model name: Bravia KD-75X80K

Colour: Black

Product dimensions: 167.5 x 7.3 x 96.1 Cm

Weight: 32.2 Kg

Pros Cons Compatible with Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit and Alexa. . Refresh mode could be improved Equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby vision. 178-degree wide-angle view.

2. Sony Bravia 32 inches Android TV Watch your favourite movie on this 80 Cm 4K ultra HD screen powered with 20 watts open baffle speaker. It has a 1780 wide viewing angle and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The X1 4K processor enhances your viewing experience. The smart motion flow XR200 compares the important visual factors in successive frames and adds extra frames if needed. But that’s not all, the live colour technology expands the original colours of the images. The Chromecast connectivity ensures easy casting of games, videos and movies from your mobile to the Sony TV 32 inch screen. Specifications: Model name: KD-32W830K

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 73 x 7.5 x 43.7 centimeters

Weight: 5 Kg

Pros Cons Multidimensional Dolby audio with clear phase technology Does not support Apple airplay 2. 3 HDMI and two USB ports provided. Enhanced clarity with the X-Reality Pro.

3. Sony Bravia 43 inches LED Android TV This 4K ultra HD Android TV comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It has got a 20 watts bass reflex speaker and is powered by Dolby audio. It can be controlled by Google Assistant and is equipped with the Sony X1 processor. What’s more, it is manufactured with Motion flow XR100 and live colour display and 4K X-reality pro technology. This Sony Android TV comes with a one-year long warranty and a 10 days replacement policy. Specifications: Model name: KD-43X74

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 97.1 x 57.5 x 7.7 cm

Weight: 7.8 Kg

Pros Cons Great visual experience with the DVB-T/T2 tuner technology. The motion flow technology could be improved Great sound quality

4. Sony Bravia 55 inches ultra HD Android TV This smart LED TV comes with the smart live colour technology and 4K X-reality Pro display. It has the motionflow XR200 feature and has a built-in Google Assistant. It is Wi-fi and Bluetooth enabled and is compatible with Apple Airplay and Chromecast. Specification: Model Name: KD-55X74K

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 124.3 x 8.4 x 72.9 Centimeters

Weight: 14.5 Kg

Pros Cons Parental control feature that enables you to limit daily screen time and monitor activity via the family link. Also, you can set bedtime. Does not support multi-point connection. So you cannot connect two headphones or Bluetooth speakers simultaneously. Good quality open baffle speakers

5. Sony Bravia 77 inches XR series 4K Ultra HD smart Android TV Simply one of the best! This Sony Android TV product has a 195 cm OLED screen with a whooping refresh rate of 120 Hertz. It has two subwoofers with 50 watt acoustic surface audio with the 5.1 Ch-3D surround upscaling technology. What’s even more fascinating is that the entire sound system is powered by Dolby Atmos and voice zoom 2 for an ambient optimization. It has an in-built mic for obeying your voice commands and an auto low latency mode. This Google TV is compatible with the Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit and Alexa. It is geared up with the XR Triluminos pro technology and is manufactured with the XR cognitive processor and contrast booster. This wonder product comes with a warranty of 2 years. Specification: Model Name: Bravia XR-77A80K

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 172.2 x 5.4 x 99.8 Cm

Weight: 34.8 Kg

Pros Cons Built-in XR cognition processor. . A bit overpriced. Motion gesture enabled. Equipped with the XR motion clarity. Auto game mode to minimize any lag. Built-in acoustic centre synchronization.

6. Sony Bravia 65 inches LED Android TV This Sony product is a 164 cm smart ultra HD TV with a 178-degree wide angle view. It offers a refresh rate of 60 Hz with open baffle speakers that are Dolby enabled. You can carry out voice search without the use of a remote. It is made with X1 4K processor with motion flow XR100 technology and 4K X-reality pro. What’s more, this device comes with an X-protection pro technology that protects it against dust, humidity and voltage surges. It comes with a 1-year warranty. The Sony Android TV is reasonable as the features offered are top notch. Specifications: Model: KD-65X74K

Colour: Black

Product dimension: 146.3 x 8.7 x 85.2 cm

Weight: 22.1 Kg

Pros Cons High brightness image quality. Start-up time is a bit long. Dual channel linear audio output. Sleek design

7. Sony Bravia 50 inches Android TV It is a 126 cm 4K ultra HD TV that is compatible with Alexa. Geared with the stunning 4K X reality pro and motion flow XR200, this device has the open baffle speakers with a clear phase audio. Apart from these, a year long warranty is what you get with this Sony Android TV product. Specifications: Brand Name: KD-50X75K

Colour: Black

Product dimensions: 112.7 x 7.7 x 66.2 cm

Weight: 10 Kg

Pros Cons High brightness image. Incompatible with Dolby Atmos. In-built Chromecast and Google Assistant.

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 75 inches Android TV Triluminos pro technology Dolby Vision enabled Dolby Atmos enabled Sony Bravia 32 inches Android TV Multi-dimensional Dolby audio X1 4K processor Live colour technology Sony Bravia 43 inches LED Android TV Bass reflex speaker 16:9 aspect ratio Motion flow XR100 Sony Bravia 43 inches LED Android TV Motion flow XR 200 X-reality Pro technology Parental control feature Sony Bravia 77 inches XR series 4K Ultra HD smart Android TV 120 Hz refresh rate 5.1 Ch-3D surround upscaling technology XR cognitive processor with contrast booster Sony Bravia 65 inches LED Android TV 178-degrees wide angle 60 Hz of refresh rate X-protection technology Sony Bravia 50 inches Android TV Bright images Built-in Chromecast Compatible with Alexa

Overall best product With so many Sony TV series products in the market with almost the same features, choosing the best can be confusing. However, we did the task for you. The Sony Bravia 77 inches XR series 4K Ultra HD smart Android TV is the best available. Its top-quality features like the XR Triluminos pro-technology, contrast booster and upscaling technology are the reason. It also has got the gesture control feature and XR motion clarity. All of these, along with dual subwoofers, give you an immersive audio-visual experience. The best value for money product Sony Bravia 32 inches Android TV is a true value-for-money product. It has a decent combination of modern features along with a sleek design. The live colour technology and the multidimensional Dolby technology add great value to this Sony Android TV product. In addition, the smart motion flow technology adds extra frames wherever needed to give you a stunning visual experience. Tips for finding the most suited TV for yourself A cool Android TV adds new life to your living room. The first step to finding the best TV is to determine the budget and how much space you can spare for it in your room. You don’t want to buy a large screen if you cannot fit it anywhere in your apartment! As for the budget, there is no upper limit; products can cost you as high as 6 lakhs. Again, you can get a decent product in the forty to sixty thousand range, like the Sony Bravia 43 inches or the Bravia 32 inches. You might look through the features before buying. For example, if you have kids, you can look for a TV with smart parental control. Lastly, to have more confidence, you can go through the customer ratings and comments that will help you paint a picture of the product in your mind. Decide well & good luck!