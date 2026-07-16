Patna murder case: Primary accused injured in encounter with police

The main accused in the abduction and murder of a grocery owner was injured in a police encounter in Patna, officials said on Thursday. The injured, identified as Ravish Kumar alias BC, was shot during an exchange of fire near LCT Ghat in Patna. The incident took place at around 3am when Patna police got an input that a suspect was hiding near the LCT ghat. (Representative | iStock)

Ravish was named as the main accused for the abduction of Bunty Kumar, who was kidnapped near Patna Junction on the intervening night of July 5 and 6 after he opposed an alleged sex racket operating in the Karbigahiya area.

Bunty’s body was recovered on July 11 from a field beneath the four-lane road in Athmalgola, 60km from the spot where it had been buried under soil. His body was found by locals.

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City SP Mamta Kalyani on Thursday said, the incident took place at around 3am when Patna police got an input that a suspect was hiding near the LCT ghat.

“When police asked him to surrender, the suspect fired two rounds at the police team. One of the bullets hit the police patrol car. In retaliation, police fired in self defence. A bullet hit the right leg of the suspect , later identified as Ravish Kumar alias BC. He was immediately rushed to PMCH for treatment,” said Kalyani.

She further said that police have already arrested five accused Rohit Kumar, Bajrangi Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Roshan Kumar and Ajit Kumar Sahni, recovering three mobile phones and ₹28,000 in cash.

According to city SP, Ravish allegedly operated an illicit liquor business with a person identified as Moni Kinnar, bringing liquor from Uttar Pradesh by train for sale in Bihar. Bunty allegedly demanded a share of the illegal earnings, leading to repeated disputes, including one about a month before the incident.

However, Patna police had suspended four police personnel include assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs)

Praveen Kumar Pankaj, Awadhesh Kumar and Veer Bahadur Singh, and home guard Sudarshan Prasad on charged with dereliction of duty after an inquiry found that, despite being stationed barely 100 metre from the kidnapping spot, they neither detected nor responded to the crime while on Dial 112 duty.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on a complaint by Kiran Devi, who alleged that her son, Bunty, was assaulted and abducted by Ravish Kumar alias BC, Rohit Kumar and six to seven unidentified persons near the Patna Junction milk market in the early hours of July 6.