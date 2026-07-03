2 history-sheeters held after police encounter in Rewari

Two history-sheeters, wanted in 24 criminal cases, were arrested on Friday following a police encounter in Rewari, police said. According to the police, the two accused allegedly opened fire on a CIA team that was trying to intercept them in the Jarthal area. Both accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were overpowered before being shifted to the Rewari Trauma Centre. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Mohan Soni of Bolni village in Rewari and Govind Singh alias Jhamman of Kushkhera of Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan.

Police officials said that the accused were injured in retaliatory firing. A sub-inspector also came under fire but escaped unhurt as the bullet struck his bulletproof jacket. The accused were taken into custody and admitted to the hospital, they said.

According to the police record, the two accused were wanted in around 24 cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot, theft and Arms Act in Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to police, the CIA Dharuhera unit had got specific intelligence that the suspects were planning a major crime. “Acting on the tip-off, the team led by CIA in-charge Yogesh laid a trap and chased the suspects. As the police closed in, the accused allegedly opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defence, with around four rounds fired from each side,” the police said.

Both accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were overpowered before being shifted to the Rewari Trauma Centre. During the exchange of fire, sub-inspector Fakhruddin was hit by a bullet, but his bulletproof jacket prevented serious injury, they said.

Police said the arrested accused were also wanted in connection with the June 28 firing on Ratiram, a resident of Bakhapur village in which three rounds were allegedly fired. DSP Surender Sheoran, who visited the hospital, said the accused were arrested following the police encounter.