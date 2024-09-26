Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Up to 45% off on laptops from top brands like Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, HP and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is an exciting event for tech lovers and students alike, featuring amazing discounts on laptops. With up to 45% off, it's a fantastic opportunity to grab high-quality devices from well-known brands such as Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, and HP. Whether you need a laptop for work, school, or gaming, this sale offers a wide range of options to fit your requirements and budget. From lightweight models for easy portability to powerful machines for demanding tasks, there's something for everyone. Take advantage of this sale to upgrade your existing laptop or purchase a new one, all while enjoying significant savings. Don't miss out on this chance to find the perfect laptop that combines performance and style at a reduced price. The sale is now LIVE for Amazon Prime members and regular customers can shop these deals from tomorrow; 27th September. Amazon Sale 2024: Up to 45% discount on office laptops, gaming laptops and more.

Top picks for laptop deals at the Amazon Sale 2024

The ASUS Vivobook 15 Thin and Light Laptop is designed for those who need performance without compromising portability. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, it delivers smooth multitasking and an enhanced gaming experience. The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides vibrant visuals, making it perfect for both work and entertainment. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you can store all your important files. This laptop is an excellent gift for students and professionals alike, with features like a backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in low light. Shop for it at the Amazon Sale at a great deal price right away!

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15 Thin and Light Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special features: Backlit Keyboard, SonicMaster Audio

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a powerful thin and light laptop, perfect for both work and entertainment. One of the best value-for-money laptops available at the Great Amazon Sale with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, it offers fast performance and multitasking capabilities. The 15-inch FHD IPS display delivers bright and vibrant visuals, making it great for streaming videos or working on graphics. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you can easily store your files and run demanding applications. This laptop is ideal for students and professionals who need a reliable device for everyday tasks. It also makes a thoughtful gift for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special features: Backlit Keyboard, Dolby Audio

The HP Laptop 15 is a reliable device designed for everyday use, featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that ensures smooth performance for tasks like browsing, streaming, and productivity. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display provides clear visuals, making it suitable for watching movies or working on documents. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you have plenty of space for your files and applications. This laptop is ideal for students and professionals seeking a dependable device for daily tasks. It also makes an excellent gift for anyone in need of a new laptop. Shop at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale now!

Specifications of HP Laptop 15

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special features: FHD Anti-Glare Display, Dual Speakers

Also read: Best laptops under ₹50000 | Best 16GB RAM laptops

The Acer Aspire Lite is a stylish thin and light laptop that combines performance with portability. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, it delivers efficient performance for everyday tasks like browsing and document editing. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers vibrant visuals, perfect for enjoying movies or working on creative projects. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop provides ample space for your files. Ideal for students and professionals, it’s also a great gift for anyone needing a reliable laptop.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special features: Thin Design, Full HD Display

The top pick from Dell at the Great Indian Sale will have to be the Dell Inspiron 3530 a sleek and lightweight laptop that delivers impressive performance and vibrant visuals. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, it efficiently handles daily tasks, making it ideal for students and professionals alike. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, perfect for streaming or gaming. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you have plenty of space for your files and applications. It also includes essential software, making it a great gift for anyone needing a dependable laptop.

Specifications of Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i3-1305U

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special features: 120Hz Refresh Rate, Adaptive Thermals

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop is designed for gamers who demand high performance and stunning visuals. Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, it handles demanding games and applications with ease. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth gameplay and vibrant colours. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you have ample storage for your games and media. The laptop also features a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader for added security. This makes it an excellent choice to pick at the Amazon Sale 2024 for both gaming and everyday use, perfect for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special features: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, Backlit Keyboard

The HP Laptop 14s is a compact and lightweight device that delivers impressive performance for everyday tasks. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, it efficiently handles multitasking and productivity with ease. The 14-inch Full HD micro-edge display features anti-glare technology, providing stunning visuals whether you're working or enjoying media. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, there's plenty of space for your files and applications. Ideal for students and professionals alike, it also comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, making it a complete package for your computing needs.

Specifications of HP Laptop 14s

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special features: FHD Anti-Glare Display, HP Fast Charge

Also read: Best laptops under ₹40000 | Best laptops under ₹45000

The Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop combines performance and portability, making it perfect for students and professionals. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor that delivers fast performance for multitasking and demanding applications. The 14-inch Full HD display offers bright visuals with anti-glare technology, ensuring clarity whether you’re working or streaming content. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you'll have ample space for your files. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this laptop is ready for your computing needs. The spill-resistant keyboard adds an extra layer of protection, making it ideal for on-the-go use.

Specifications of Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special features: Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Preloaded MS Office

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: FAQs When does early access for Prime members begin? Early access for Prime members starts at midnight before the general sale begins.

How long is the early access period? Prime members typically get 24 hours of early access.

What benefits do Prime members get during early access? Prime members enjoy exclusive deals, discounts, and access to limited stock items before others.

Can I sign up for Prime during the sale? Yes, you can subscribe to Prime anytime to enjoy early access and other benefits.

Does early access include all sale items? Most sale items are available, but some exclusive deals might be limited to early access.

