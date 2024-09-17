Amazon sale on water purifiers: Get up to 85% off on water purifiers such as Aquaguard, Kent, Livpure, and more

Water purifiers have become an inevitable part of our daily lives. Water purifiers give you safe and clean drinking water that keep your family fit and healthy. During Amazon's sale, water purifiers are available at attractive discounts, making it the perfect time to invest in clean and safe drinking water for your home. Top brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and Pureit offer a variety of purifiers, including RO, UV, and UF technologies, ensuring protection from harmful contaminants, bacteria, and viruses. Up to 85% off on water purifiers across brands for pure and safe drinking water

The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier combines advanced filtration technology with the benefits of copper. This purifier provides four stages of purification: RO, UV, UF, and Copper technology, ensuring water is not only clean but also enriched with the health benefits of copper. It eliminates harmful contaminants like heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses while retaining essential minerals. The purifier's sleek and compact design makes it an excellent fit for any modern kitchen, and the 8-liter storage capacity ensures a constant supply of purified water. Equipped with smart indicators for filter change and tank fill status, this purifier makes maintenance easy. With its energy-saving features and durable build, the AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier is a reliable choice for families looking for clean, healthy, and mineral-enriched water.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF+Copper

Storage Capacity: 8 Litres

Filtration Stages: 4

Purification Capacity: 15 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 30 Watts

Dimension: 30.0 x 25.0 x 45.0 cm

Weight: 8 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Copper-enriched water for added health benefits Requires electricity for operation Comprehensive 4-stage purification Moderate storage capacity Compact and elegant design Higher initial cost

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier offers a complete water purification system, combining advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies to ensure your drinking water is free from impurities, chemicals, and contaminants. Designed to provide safe and tasty drinking water, this purifier removes up to 99% of harmful contaminants like lead, chlorine, and bacteria while retaining essential minerals. It features a 7-liter storage tank, perfect for small to medium-sized families, and its sleek, modern design fits seamlessly into any kitchen. Livpure GLO PRO++ comes with a user-friendly interface, filter change indicators, and energy-saving features. The purification system also boasts a high filtration rate, ensuring that you always have access to fresh, pure water. With its triple-layered purification process and reliable performance, Livpure GLO PRO++ ensures your family enjoys safe, healthy water daily.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF

Storage Capacity: 7 Litres

Filtration Stages: 6

Purification Capacity: 12 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 24 Watts

Dimension: 29.0 x 27.0 x 50.0 cm

Weight: 7.5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 6-stage filtration Requires electricity for operation High purification capacity Regular maintenance needed User-friendly interface with filter change alerts Slightly bulky design



The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier is designed for efficient and eco-friendly water purification. This system integrates RO, UV, and MF purification technologies, effectively eliminating harmful contaminants such as heavy metals, viruses, and bacteria while conserving water. Its eco-recovery technology ensures minimal water wastage, making it one of the most water-efficient purifiers on the market. The purifier also enhances the taste and quality of water by adding essential minerals, making it healthier to drink. With a large 10-liter storage capacity and a sleek, modern design, the Pureit Eco Water Saver is ideal for large families. The smart indicators for filter life and maintenance alerts ensure hassle-free usage, while its energy-efficient operation reduces electricity consumption. It’s an excellent choice for households looking for an environmentally friendly yet highly effective water purification solution.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Wall Mounted Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+MF

Storage Capacity: 10 Litres

Filtration Stages: 7

Purification Capacity: 24 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 36 Watts

Dimension: 36.1 x 35 x 44.7 cm

Weight: 10 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 7-stage advanced purification Higher initial cost Eco-friendly water-saving technology Requires regular filter replacement Wall-mounted design saves space Slightly higher power consumption

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier is an excellent choice for those seeking advanced water purification with the added benefit of Mineral Charge (MC) technology. This purifier combines RO filtration with MC, which ensures that the essential minerals like calcium and magnesium are retained in the water, making it healthier for consumption. Its multi-stage purification process removes harmful impurities such as bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals, providing safe, purified water. With a 7-liter storage capacity, the purifier is perfect for medium-sized households. It features a compact, space-saving design, blending seamlessly into modern kitchens. The smart indicators for maintenance and tank full status add convenience, while the energy-saving mode makes it efficient. Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite offers a perfect balance of technology and health, ensuring you get safe, mineral-enriched water at all times.

Specifications of Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier

Technology: RO+MC

Storage Capacity: 7 Litres

Filtration Stages: 5

Purification Capacity: 20 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 40 Watts

Dimension: 33.0 x 28.0 x 47.0 cm

Weight: 9 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced RO+MC technology Requires regular filter replacement Retains essential minerals Higher power consumption Sleek and stylish design Limited storage capacity

The Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO Water Purifier offers an exceptional blend of purification technology with the benefits of copper. With a massive 15-liter storage capacity, this purifier is ideal for large families or offices, providing ample purified water throughout the day. It utilizes RO filtration to remove contaminants such as heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses while infusing the water with the health benefits of copper, known for its antimicrobial properties. The advanced filtration system also ensures the retention of essential minerals, making the water not only pure but also healthy. The purifier's sleek design and smart features, such as filter change alerts and energy-saving modes, make it both stylish and efficient. For those looking for high capacity, reliable purification, and the added goodness of copper, the Kinsco Aqua Punch is a top contender.

Specifications of Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier

Technology: RO+TDS Adjuster+Copper

Storage Capacity: 15 Litres

Filtration Stages: 6

Purification Capacity: 25 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 50 Watts

Dimension: 35.0 x 30.0 x 50.0 cm

Weight: 10 kg



Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 15-litre storage capacity Higher power consumption Copper-enriched water for health benefits Bulky design TDS adjuster for customized mineral levels Requires electricity for operation

The Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier is a smart and efficient solution for delivering clean and safe drinking water in modern households. It features a robust 5-stage purification process that includes RO (Reverse Osmosis) and UV (Ultraviolet) technologies to eliminate harmful contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and more. The sleek and compact design of the purifier ensures that it fits seamlessly into any kitchen space. With a 7-liter water storage capacity, the Urban Company Native M1 ensures that your family always has access to fresh drinking water. The purifier is equipped with smart indicators that provide real-time updates on water quality and filter life. Its user-friendly interface, coupled with high-efficiency purification technology, makes it an ideal choice for health-conscious families looking for a reliable water purifier.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF

Storage Capacity: 8 Litres

Filtration Stages: 7

Purification Capacity: 20 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 28 Watts

Dimension: 32.0 x 28.0 x 45.0 cm

Weight: 8.5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 7-stage filtration Moderate storage capacity Sleek and compact design Requires regular maintenance Smart indicators

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier combines advanced technology with a stylish design to provide clean and safe drinking water for your household. Its 7-stage purification process, including RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) ensures the removal of harmful contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, dissolved solids, and heavy metals. The purifier also features a mineral cartridge that restores essential minerals to the water, promoting health and hydration. With a 6-liter storage capacity, the Havells AQUAS ensures that purified water is readily available at all times. Its smart indicators notify you when it's time to change the filters or if there are any issues with water quality. Additionally, the sleek design and wall-mountable feature make it a stylish addition to any modern kitchen. The Havells AQUAS is ideal for those who prioritize health, style, and convenience in their water purifier.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF+Mineralizer

Storage Capacity: 9 Litres

Filtration Stages: 8

Purification Capacity: 15 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 30 Watts

Dimension: 34.0 x 29.0 x 48.0 cm

Weight: 9 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 8-stage filtration Requires electricity for operation Mineralizer for enhanced taste and nutrition Slightly bulky design Sleek and modern design Regular filter replacement needed

The Faber XUV 8000 Water Purifier offers advanced filtration technology to ensure your water is pure, safe, and healthy. This purifier is equipped with a multi-stage purification process that includes RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies. It effectively removes harmful bacteria, viruses, and dissolved impurities, while its mineralizer cartridge ensures that essential minerals like calcium and magnesium are retained in the water. With a sleek, modern design and a 9-liter storage capacity, the Faber XUV 8000 can cater to the needs of medium to large families. The purifier also features an easy-to-use digital display that shows real-time water quality and filter status. Whether you're dealing with hard water or municipal supply, the Faber XUV 8000 adapts to various water sources, delivering safe, mineral-enriched water for your household.

Specifications of Faber XUV 8000 Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF

Storage Capacity: 10 Litres

Filtration Stages: 7

Purification Capacity: 20 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 35 Watts

Dimension: 35.0 x 30.0 x 50.0 cm

Weight: 9 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 7-stage purification Requires regular maintenance User-friendly features like LED display Higher power consumption Large storage capacity Slightly higher initial cost

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier is an efficient and reliable solution for providing clean and healthy drinking water. It features a multi-stage purification system that includes RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies to remove harmful contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and dissolved impurities. The purifier’s advanced Mineral RO technology ensures that essential minerals are retained, making your water not only safe but also healthy. With a large 8-liter storage capacity, the KENT Grand is suitable for medium to large households. The water purifier also comes with a smart water-level indicator and filter change alerts for hassle-free maintenance. Its wall-mountable design and energy-saving features make it a perfect fit for any modern kitchen. Trusted for its high purification capacity and durability, the KENT Grand RO Water Purifier is a great investment for your family's health and safety.

Specifications of KENT Grand RO Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF+Mineral RO

Storage Capacity: 8 Litres

Filtration Stages: 7

Purification Capacity: 20 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 60 Watts

Dimension: 39.0 x 26.0 x 52.0 cm

Weight: 9 kg



Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multi-stage purification Higher power consumption Retains essential minerals Requires regular maintenance Wall-mountable design Slightly bulky design

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier is designed to deliver safe, pure, and mineral-rich water to your home. It features a 6-stage purification process that combines the power of RO (Reverse Osmosis) and UF (Ultrafiltration) to remove harmful contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, dissolved solids, and heavy metals. The purifier also includes a mineralizer to restore essential minerals to your water, ensuring that it is not only safe but also healthy for consumption. With a 7-liter storage capacity and a sleek, compact design, the V-Guard Zenora fits perfectly in any kitchen. The purifier’s smart LED indicators keep you informed about the water quality, tank level, and filter health. Ideal for households with varying water sources, the V-Guard Zenora ensures consistent purification and delivers high-quality drinking water every day.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UF

Storage Capacity: 7 Litres

Filtration Stages: 6

Purification Capacity: 15 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 25 Watts

Dimension: 33.0 x 28.0 x 46.0 cm

Weight: 8 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multi-stage purification Requires electricity for operation TDS controller for adjustable mineral content Moderate storage capacity Compact and elegant design Regular filter replacement needed

Top three features of water purifiers:

Best Water Purifier Technology Filtration Stages Additional Features AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier Copper RO 10 Copper Enrichment, TDS Adjuster Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF RO+UV+UF 7 Mineralizer, LED Indicators HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF RO+UV+MF 7 Eco Recovery, Digital Display Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC RO+MC 6 Mineral Guard, Smart LED Display Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO Copper + RO 8 Pure Copper Tank, TDS Adjuster Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier RO+UV+UF 6 Real-time TDS Display, Compact Design Havells AQUAS Water Purifier RO+UV+UF 7 iProtect Purification, Revitalizer Faber XUV 8000 water purifier RO+UV+UF+MAT 8 Mineral Addition Technology (MAT) KENT Grand RO Water Purifier RO+UV+UF 8 Zero Water Wastage, In-tank UV V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier RO+UF 7 Double Layered Protection, Smart Alarms

Best value for money water purifier on Amazon





The Livpure GLO PRO++ is a budget-friendly water purifier that offers a comprehensive filtration system, including RO, UV, and UF. It provides clean, safe drinking water by removing impurities, heavy metals, and microorganisms. With a 7-liter capacity, this purifier is perfect for medium-sized households. Its sleek design ensures it doesn't take up much space in your kitchen. The inclusion of UV sterilization and the mineralizer ensures that the water retains essential minerals, providing balanced hydration. Its affordable price point, coupled with advanced filtration, makes it an excellent value-for-money option.

Best overall water purifier on Amazon:





The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is a premium water purifier equipped with RO, UV, and MF technologies. It delivers high-quality purified water with an advanced mineral enhancer that ensures essential minerals like calcium and magnesium are retained. It has a 10-liter storage capacity and can purify up to 24 liters of water per day, making it suitable for large households. Additionally, its eco-friendly design saves up to 80 glasses of water daily, reducing water wastage. For its top-notch filtration, advanced mineralization, and eco-friendly technology, the HUL Pureit Eco is the best overall choice.

Factors to consider before buying the best water purifier

Water Source: Determine the type of water supply in your area (municipal, bore well, or tanker). This will help decide if you need a purifier with RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), or UF (Ultrafiltration) technology. Filtration Technology: RO purifiers are best for high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels, while UV is ideal for removing bacteria and viruses. Consider a combination of RO+UV+UF for comprehensive filtration. Storage Capacity: Choose a purifier with sufficient storage based on your family size. Typically, 7-10 litres capacity is ideal for medium to large families. TDS Level Check: Test your water's TDS levels. If it's above 500 ppm, opt for an RO purifier. For TDS below 200 ppm, a UV or UF purifier may suffice. Maintenance Cost: Consider the cost and frequency of filter replacements. RO filters, for example, require periodic changes, which can add to long-term costs. Water Wastage: RO purifiers tend to waste water during the filtration process. Choose models with better water recovery or eco-friendly features to minimize wastage. Power Supply: Ensure a consistent power supply for RO and UV purifiers to function optimally.





FAQ on Best Water Purifier Q1: What is the difference between RO and UV water purifiers? A: RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers use a semipermeable membrane to remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, and impurities from water. UV (Ultraviolet) purifiers use UV light to kill bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. RO is ideal for water with high TDS levels, while UV is suitable for microbiologically contaminated water.

How often should I replace the filters? Generally, RO filters need to be replaced every 12 months, while UV lamps should be replaced once every 12-18 months. The frequency can vary based on water quality and usage.

Can I use a water purifier if the TDS level is very low? Yes, but for water with low TDS, a UV or UF purifier is more suitable than RO. RO is mainly for high TDS water.

Does an RO purifier waste a lot of water? Traditional RO purifiers waste a significant amount of water, but newer models like the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver reduce wastage significantly.

Do I need a water purifier if I get municipal water? Municipal water can still contain chlorine, bacteria, or dissolved impurities. A UV or UF water purifier is ideal for treating such water.

