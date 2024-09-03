 Best trolley bag set of 3: Top 10 stylish and durable picks that are perfect for all your travel needs | Travel - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Best trolley bag set of 3: Top 10 stylish and durable picks that are perfect for all your travel needs

ByAffiliate Desk
Sep 03, 2024 09:30 AM IST

3-piece luggage set: Here are the top 10 options with detailed product comparison and pros and cons to help you make an informed decision.

Whether you're a frequent traveller or simply seeking a durable luggage set for your next holiday, a trolley bag set of 3 is an excellent investment. With so many options available on the market, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 trolley bag sets of 3 currently available.

Travel in style with a trolley bag set of 3.
Travel in style with a trolley bag set of 3.

In this article, you'll find detailed product information, along with a clear outline of the pros and cons of each set. To make your decision easier, we've also included a feature comparison table, helping you to choose the best trolley bag set for your specific travel needs. Whether you prioritise style, durability, or capacity, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect luggage set for your journeys.

1.

Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase

The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase is a durable and lightweight option for your travel needs. With a stylish graphite design, it offers ample space for all your belongings. The built-in TSA lock provides added security during your travels.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase

  • Polycarbonate material
  • Built-in TSA lock
  • 360-degree wheels
  • Graphite design
  • Multiple compartments

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable and lightweightLimited color options
Ample space for belongingsMay scratch easily
Built-in TSA lock for security 

2.

American Tourister Polypropylene Hardside Suitcase

The American Tourister Polypropylene Hardside Suitcase is a sturdy and impact-resistant option for frequent travelers. The hardside design offers added protection to your belongings, while the spinner wheels provide easy maneuverability.

Specifications of American Tourister Polypropylene Hardside Suitcase

  • Polypropylene material
  • Hardside design
  • Spinner wheels
  • Impact-resistant
  • Expandable

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sturdy and impact-resistantHeavier than other options
Easy maneuverability with spinner wheelsLimited color choices
Expandable for extra storage 

3.

Skybags Tooper Luggage Polypropylene Trolley

The Skybags Tooper Luggage Polypropylene Trolley offers a sleek and modern design with ample space for your travel essentials. The 4-wheel spinner system ensures smooth mobility, while the integrated combination lock provides added security.

Specifications of Skybags Tooper Luggage Polypropylene Trolley

  • Polypropylene material
  • 4-wheel spinner system
  • Sleek design
  • Combination lock
  • Expandable

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek and modern designLimited color options
Smooth mobility with 4-wheel spinner systemMay not be as durable as other options
Integrated combination lock for security 

4.

Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Luggage

The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Luggage offers a durable and impact-resistant option for your travels. The spacious interior and expandable design make it ideal for longer trips, while the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure easy maneuverability.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Luggage

  • Polypropylene material
  • Hardsided design
  • 360-degree spinner wheels
  • Expandable
  • Spacious interior

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable and impact-resistantHeavier than other options
Ample space for longer tripsLimited color choices
Easy maneuverability with spinner wheels 

5.

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Spinner Polypropylene

The Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Spinner Polypropylene offers a stylish and functional design for your travel needs. The lightweight construction and rust-free combination lock provide convenience and security during your trips.

Specifications of Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Spinner Polypropylene

  • Polypropylene material
  • Lightweight construction
  • Spinner wheels
  • Rust-free combination lock
  • Expandable

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish and functional designLimited color options
Lightweight and convenient for travelMay not be as impact-resistant as other options
Rust-free combination lock for security 

6.

Aristocrat Luggage Lightweight Secured Combination

The Aristocrat Luggage Lightweight Secured Combination offers a secure and lightweight option for your travels. The rust-free combination lock and durable construction make it an ideal choice for frequent flyers.

Specifications of Aristocrat Luggage Lightweight Secured Combination

  • Lightweight construction
  • Rust-free combination lock
  • Secure design
  • Multiple compartments
  • Durable construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Secure and lightweightLimited color options
Rust-free combination lock for added securityMay not be as spacious as other options
Durable construction for long-lasting use 

7.

American Tourister Midnight Polypropylene Suitcase

The American Tourister Midnight Polypropylene Suitcase offers a classic and durable design for your travels. The push-button handle and spacious interior make it convenient for long trips, while the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure easy maneuverability.

Specifications of American Tourister Midnight Polypropylene Suitcase

  • Polypropylene material
  • Classic design
  • Push-button handle
  • Spacious interior
  • 360-degree spinner wheels

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Classic and durable designHeavier than other options
Convenient for long tripsLimited color choices
Easy maneuverability with spinner wheels 

8.

Aristocrat Luggage Construction Rust-Free Combination

The Aristocrat Luggage Construction Rust-Free Combination offers a secure and versatile option for your travel needs. The expandable design and rust-free combination lock provide convenience and security during your trips.

Specifications of Aristocrat Luggage Construction Rust-Free Combination

  • Expandable design
  • Rust-free combination lock
  • Secure construction
  • Versatile compartments
  • Durable construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Secure and versatile designLimited color options
Rust-free combination lock for added securityMay not be as lightweight as other options
Durable construction for long-lasting use 

9.

Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase

The Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase offers a durable and stylish option for your travel needs. The lightweight construction and 360-degree spinner wheels provide easy maneuverability, while the built-in TSA lock ensures security during your trips.

Specifications of Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase

  • Polycarbonate material
  • Lightweight construction
  • 360-degree spinner wheels
  • Stylish design
  • Built-in TSA lock

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Durable and stylish designLimited colour options
Lightweight and convenient for travelMay not be as impact-resistant as other options
Built-in TSA lock for added security 

10.

Safari Crescent Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase

The Safari Crescent Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase offers a modern and functional design for your travel needs. The spacious interior and expandable design make it ideal for longer trips, while the 4-wheel spinner system ensures smooth mobility.

Specifications of Safari Crescent Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase

  • Polycarbonate material
  • Modern design
  • 4-wheel spinner system
  • Expandable
  • Spacious interior

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Modern and functional designLimited color options
Ample space for longer tripsMay not be as impact-resistant as other options
Smooth mobility with 4-wheel spinner system 

Top 4 features of best trolley bag set of 3:

 

Best Trolley Bag Set of 3MaterialDesignSecurityWheels
Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling SuitcasePolycarbonateTSA lockBuilt-in TSA lock360-degree wheels
American Tourister Polypropylene Hardside SuitcasePolypropyleneHardside designSpinner wheelsImpact-resistant
Skybags Tooper Luggage Polypropylene TrolleyPolypropylene4-wheel spinner systemCombination lockSleek design
Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided LuggagePolypropyleneHardsided design360-degree spinner wheelsExpandable
Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Spinner PolypropylenePolypropyleneLightweight constructionSpinner wheelsRust-free combination lock
Aristocrat Luggage Lightweight Secured CombinationLightweight constructionRust-free combination lockSecure designMultiple compartments
American Tourister Midnight Polypropylene SuitcasePolypropyleneClassic designPush-button handleSpacious interior
Aristocrat Luggage Construction Rust-Free CombinationExpandable designRust-free combination lockSecure constructionVersatile compartments
Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling SuitcasePolycarbonateLightweight construction360-degree spinner wheelsStylish design
Safari Crescent Polycarbonate Wheeling SuitcasePolycarbonateModern design4-wheel spinner systemExpandable

Best value for money trolley bag set of 3:

The Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase offers the best value for money with its durable and stylish design, lightweight construction, and built-in TSA lock for added security. It provides convenience and reliability for your travel needs at an affordable price.

Best overall trolley bag set of 3:

The Skybags Tooper Luggage Polypropylene Trolley stands out as the best overall product in this category with its sleek and modern design, 4-wheel spinner system for smooth mobility, and integrated combination lock for security. It offers a perfect combination of style, functionality, and durability for travelers.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best trolley bag set of 3:

Material and durability: Choose trolley bags made from durable materials like polycarbonate or ballistic nylon for long-lasting use and protection.

Size and capacity: Ensure the set includes varying sizes to accommodate different travel needs, from short trips to extended holidays.

Wheels and mobility: Look for 360-degree spinner wheels for smooth, easy manoeuvrability, especially in crowded airports or train stations.

Security features: Consider bags with TSA-approved locks and secure zippers to keep your belongings safe during travel.

Weight and portability: Opt for lightweight designs to avoid excess baggage fees and make handling easier during your journey.

FAQs on Trolley bag set of 3

  • What is the average price range for a trolley bag set of 3?

    The average price range for a trolley bag set of 3 varies depending on the brand, material, and additional features. Prices typically range from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 15000 for a quality 3-piece luggage set.

  • Are these trolley bags suitable for international travel?

    Yes, the trolley bags mentioned in the article are suitable for international travel, with durable construction, secure locks, and convenient features for long trips.

  • Do these trolley bags come with a warranty?

    Most of the trolley bags come with a manufacturer's warranty, ranging from 1 year to 5 years, depending on the brand and model. Be sure to check the warranty details before making a purchase.

  • What are the best features to look for in a trolley bag set of 3?

    The best features to look for in a trolley bag set of 3 include durable material, secure locks, smooth wheels for easy maneuverability, ample storage space, and an expandable design for flexibility.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

