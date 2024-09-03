Whether you're a frequent traveller or simply seeking a durable luggage set for your next holiday, a trolley bag set of 3 is an excellent investment. With so many options available on the market, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 trolley bag sets of 3 currently available. Travel in style with a trolley bag set of 3.

In this article, you'll find detailed product information, along with a clear outline of the pros and cons of each set. To make your decision easier, we've also included a feature comparison table, helping you to choose the best trolley bag set for your specific travel needs. Whether you prioritise style, durability, or capacity, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect luggage set for your journeys.

The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase is a durable and lightweight option for your travel needs. With a stylish graphite design, it offers ample space for all your belongings. The built-in TSA lock provides added security during your travels.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase

Polycarbonate material

Built-in TSA lock

360-degree wheels

Graphite design

Multiple compartments

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and lightweight Limited color options Ample space for belongings May scratch easily Built-in TSA lock for security

The American Tourister Polypropylene Hardside Suitcase is a sturdy and impact-resistant option for frequent travelers. The hardside design offers added protection to your belongings, while the spinner wheels provide easy maneuverability.

Specifications of American Tourister Polypropylene Hardside Suitcase

Polypropylene material

Hardside design

Spinner wheels

Impact-resistant

Expandable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sturdy and impact-resistant Heavier than other options Easy maneuverability with spinner wheels Limited color choices Expandable for extra storage

The Skybags Tooper Luggage Polypropylene Trolley offers a sleek and modern design with ample space for your travel essentials. The 4-wheel spinner system ensures smooth mobility, while the integrated combination lock provides added security.

Specifications of Skybags Tooper Luggage Polypropylene Trolley

Polypropylene material

4-wheel spinner system

Sleek design

Combination lock

Expandable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Limited color options Smooth mobility with 4-wheel spinner system May not be as durable as other options Integrated combination lock for security

The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Luggage offers a durable and impact-resistant option for your travels. The spacious interior and expandable design make it ideal for longer trips, while the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure easy maneuverability.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Luggage

Polypropylene material

Hardsided design

360-degree spinner wheels

Expandable

Spacious interior

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and impact-resistant Heavier than other options Ample space for longer trips Limited color choices Easy maneuverability with spinner wheels

The Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Spinner Polypropylene offers a stylish and functional design for your travel needs. The lightweight construction and rust-free combination lock provide convenience and security during your trips.

Specifications of Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Spinner Polypropylene

Polypropylene material

Lightweight construction

Spinner wheels

Rust-free combination lock

Expandable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and functional design Limited color options Lightweight and convenient for travel May not be as impact-resistant as other options Rust-free combination lock for security

The Aristocrat Luggage Lightweight Secured Combination offers a secure and lightweight option for your travels. The rust-free combination lock and durable construction make it an ideal choice for frequent flyers.

Specifications of Aristocrat Luggage Lightweight Secured Combination

Lightweight construction

Rust-free combination lock

Secure design

Multiple compartments

Durable construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure and lightweight Limited color options Rust-free combination lock for added security May not be as spacious as other options Durable construction for long-lasting use

The American Tourister Midnight Polypropylene Suitcase offers a classic and durable design for your travels. The push-button handle and spacious interior make it convenient for long trips, while the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure easy maneuverability.

Specifications of American Tourister Midnight Polypropylene Suitcase

Polypropylene material

Classic design

Push-button handle

Spacious interior

360-degree spinner wheels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic and durable design Heavier than other options Convenient for long trips Limited color choices Easy maneuverability with spinner wheels

The Aristocrat Luggage Construction Rust-Free Combination offers a secure and versatile option for your travel needs. The expandable design and rust-free combination lock provide convenience and security during your trips.

Specifications of Aristocrat Luggage Construction Rust-Free Combination

Expandable design

Rust-free combination lock

Secure construction

Versatile compartments

Durable construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure and versatile design Limited color options Rust-free combination lock for added security May not be as lightweight as other options Durable construction for long-lasting use

The Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase offers a durable and stylish option for your travel needs. The lightweight construction and 360-degree spinner wheels provide easy maneuverability, while the built-in TSA lock ensures security during your trips.

Specifications of Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase

Polycarbonate material

Lightweight construction

360-degree spinner wheels

Stylish design

Built-in TSA lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and stylish design Limited colour options Lightweight and convenient for travel May not be as impact-resistant as other options Built-in TSA lock for added security

The Safari Crescent Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase offers a modern and functional design for your travel needs. The spacious interior and expandable design make it ideal for longer trips, while the 4-wheel spinner system ensures smooth mobility.

Specifications of Safari Crescent Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase

Polycarbonate material

Modern design

4-wheel spinner system

Expandable

Spacious interior

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern and functional design Limited color options Ample space for longer trips May not be as impact-resistant as other options Smooth mobility with 4-wheel spinner system

Top 4 features of best trolley bag set of 3:

Best Trolley Bag Set of 3 Material Design Security Wheels Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase Polycarbonate TSA lock Built-in TSA lock 360-degree wheels American Tourister Polypropylene Hardside Suitcase Polypropylene Hardside design Spinner wheels Impact-resistant Skybags Tooper Luggage Polypropylene Trolley Polypropylene 4-wheel spinner system Combination lock Sleek design Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Luggage Polypropylene Hardsided design 360-degree spinner wheels Expandable Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Spinner Polypropylene Polypropylene Lightweight construction Spinner wheels Rust-free combination lock Aristocrat Luggage Lightweight Secured Combination Lightweight construction Rust-free combination lock Secure design Multiple compartments American Tourister Midnight Polypropylene Suitcase Polypropylene Classic design Push-button handle Spacious interior Aristocrat Luggage Construction Rust-Free Combination Expandable design Rust-free combination lock Secure construction Versatile compartments Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase Polycarbonate Lightweight construction 360-degree spinner wheels Stylish design Safari Crescent Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase Polycarbonate Modern design 4-wheel spinner system Expandable

Best value for money trolley bag set of 3:

The Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase offers the best value for money with its durable and stylish design, lightweight construction, and built-in TSA lock for added security. It provides convenience and reliability for your travel needs at an affordable price.

Best overall trolley bag set of 3:

The Skybags Tooper Luggage Polypropylene Trolley stands out as the best overall product in this category with its sleek and modern design, 4-wheel spinner system for smooth mobility, and integrated combination lock for security. It offers a perfect combination of style, functionality, and durability for travelers.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best trolley bag set of 3:

Material and durability: Choose trolley bags made from durable materials like polycarbonate or ballistic nylon for long-lasting use and protection.

Size and capacity: Ensure the set includes varying sizes to accommodate different travel needs, from short trips to extended holidays.

Wheels and mobility: Look for 360-degree spinner wheels for smooth, easy manoeuvrability, especially in crowded airports or train stations.

Security features: Consider bags with TSA-approved locks and secure zippers to keep your belongings safe during travel.

Weight and portability: Opt for lightweight designs to avoid excess baggage fees and make handling easier during your journey.

FAQs on Trolley bag set of 3 What is the average price range for a trolley bag set of 3? The average price range for a trolley bag set of 3 varies depending on the brand, material, and additional features. Prices typically range from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 15000 for a quality 3-piece luggage set.

Are these trolley bags suitable for international travel? Yes, the trolley bags mentioned in the article are suitable for international travel, with durable construction, secure locks, and convenient features for long trips.

Do these trolley bags come with a warranty? Most of the trolley bags come with a manufacturer's warranty, ranging from 1 year to 5 years, depending on the brand and model. Be sure to check the warranty details before making a purchase.

What are the best features to look for in a trolley bag set of 3? The best features to look for in a trolley bag set of 3 include durable material, secure locks, smooth wheels for easy maneuverability, ample storage space, and an expandable design for flexibility.

