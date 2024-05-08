Best trolley bags in India: Top 10 spacious and stylish picks that make your travel easy and simple

If you are travel junkie, you will understand how trolley bags are a boon. Best trolley bags are a convenient option that help you carry your luggage with ease. Imagine the hassle of lifting and carrying heavy suitcases when on a holiday. The idea itself is stressful. This not only ensures that you enjoy your holiday but also it also makes you look super stylish. With various well-known brands ruling the industry, picking the right one as per your need and the holiday duration can be bit of a task. Trolley bags are ideal while travelling as they cut down the possibility of lugging suitcases around. (Pexels)

To help you decide better, we have come up with a selection of our own. Our top 10 picks of trolley bags are sure to address all your travel needs. You can pick from the soft-sided bags, hard-sided trolley luggage bag, cabin luggage for your business or solo trip or maybe a trolley set of 3 in case you are going for a family trip for several days.

Have a look at our list of top 10 travel-friendly trolley bags for you.

Travelling to the hills with your entire family this summer? Then the Safari Thorium Neo set of 3 trolley bags could be your best bet - you can pack not only your clothes, but other essentials and valuables too. Crafted with durable materials and thoughtful design, these bags offer ample storage space while ensuring ease of mobility. The set includes three sizes – small, medium, and large – catering to all your packing needs. Each bag features sturdy wheels and a retractable handle for smooth manoeuvrability through crowded airports or bustling streets. With multiple compartments and organizational pockets, you can efficiently organize your belongings for hassle-free travel. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of style to your journey, making the Safari Thorium Neo set of 3 trolley bags the perfect choice for both business trips and vacations.

Specifications of the Safari Thorium Neo set of 3 trolley bags:

Material: Durable polyester fabric

Sizes: Small (20 inches), Medium (24 inches), Large (28 inches)

Wheels: 360-degree spinner wheels for effortless mobility

Handle: Retractable aluminium handle with push-button locking mechanism

Compartments: Multiple compartments for organized packing

Extras: Expandable feature for extra packing capacity

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable construction for long-lasting use May be too large for some travel needs Versatile set catering to different packing needs Limited colour options Smooth maneuverability with 360-degree spinner wheels Ample storage space and organizational pockets Sleek and modern design adding style to your journey

The American Tourister Ivy 77 Cms Large Check-in Polypropylene suitcase is your dependable travel companion for long journeys. Constructed from high-quality polypropylene, this suitcase offers robust protection for your belongings while maintaining a lightweight design. With a spacious interior capacity of 77 centimeters, it provides ample room for all your essentials, making it perfect for extended trips. The suitcase features a secure combination lock for added peace of mind during transit. Its four multidirectional spinner wheels ensure smooth and effortless maneuverability through airports and busy terminals. The sleek and modern design, available in a range of vibrant colours, adds a touch of style to your travel ensemble. Elevate your travel experience with the reliability and durability of the American Tourister Ivy 77 Cms Large Check-in Polypropylene suitcase.

Specifications of the American Tourister Ivy 77 Cms Large Check-in Polypropylene:

Material: High-quality polypropylene

Size: 77 centimetres

Wheels: Four multidirectional spinner wheels

Lock: Integrated TSA combination lock

Interior: Spacious main compartment with cross-straps

Handles: Telescopic handle with push-button locking mechanism

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polypropylene construction May be too large for short trips Spacious interior for extended travel needs Limited colour options Secure integrated TSA combination lock Smooth manoeuvrability with spinner wheels Sleek and modern design available in vibrant colours

If you are a frequent business traveller and need a cabin trolley bag for the same, then the Skybags Trooper 55 cms Small Cabin Abs Hardshell sided Trolley bag shall be your companion. It is a compact and sturdy travel companion designed for hassle-free journeys. Crafted from durable ABS material, this cabin-sized trolley bag provides robust protection for your belongings while complying with most airline cabin luggage restrictions. Its hardshell design ensures resistance against impacts and rough handling during transit. The spacious interior features multiple compartments and pockets for organized packing, while the compression straps keep your items secure in place. The smooth-rolling wheels and telescopic handle offer effortless manoeuvrability, making navigating through airports and train stations a breeze. Whether for business trips or weekend getaways, the Skybags Trooper 55 cms Small Cabin ABS Hardshell sided Trolley bag combines functionality with style to enhance your travel experience.

Specifications of the Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin ABS Hardshell sided Trolley bag:

Material: ABS hardshell

Size: 55 centimetres (cabin-sized)

Wheels: Smooth-rolling wheels

Handle: Telescopic handle with push-button locking mechanism

Compartments: Multiple compartments and pockets for organized packing

Extras: Compression straps for securing belongings

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and cabin-sized for airline travel Limited interior space for longer trips Durable ABS hardshell construction Limited colour options Smooth-rolling wheels for easy manoeuvrability May be too small for some packing needs Organized interior with multiple compartments

Your weekend getaway is incomplete without the Skybags 68 cms Medium Check-in Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage. It is designed to make your travels effortless and stylish. Constructed from high-quality polyester, this soft-sided luggage offers flexibility and durability to withstand the rigours of travel. Its spacious main compartment, equipped with compression straps, allows for organized packing and maximizes packing space. The four spinner wheels ensure smooth 360-degree manoeuvrability, while the telescopic handle provides comfortable grip and control. With its sleek design and vibrant colour options, this luggage stands out on the baggage carousel. Whether for weekend getaways or extended vacations, the Skybags 68 cms Medium Check-in Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage is your perfect travel companion, combining functionality with fashion to elevate your journey.

Specifications of the Skybags 68 cms Medium Check-in Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage:

Material: Polyester soft-sided

Size: 68 centimetres (medium check-in size)

Wheels: Four spinner wheels for 360-degree manoeuvrability

Handle: Telescopic handle with push-button locking mechanism

Compartments: Spacious main compartment with compression straps

Extras: Expandable feature for additional packing space

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious main compartment for organized packing May lack the durability of hardshell luggage Flexible and lightweight polyester construction Limited color options Smooth 360-degree maneuverability with spinner wheels Expandable feature for additional packing space

Next on our list of best trolley bags is the Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Spinner. It is a sleek and reliable travel companion for your next adventure. Crafted with durable materials and innovative design, this spinner luggage combines style with functionality. The hard-sided construction ensures excellent protection for your belongings, while the spacious interior provides ample room for packing. Equipped with spinner wheels and a telescopic handle, navigating through crowded airports and busy streets is effortless. The integrated TSA lock adds an extra layer of security, giving you peace of mind during your travels. With its modern aesthetic and attention to detail, the Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Spinner is the perfect choice for both business trips and vacations.

Specifications of the Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Spinner:

Material: Hard-sided construction

Size: Available in various sizes

Wheels: Spinner wheels for smooth mobility

Handle: Telescopic handle with push-button locking mechanism

Lock: Integrated TSA lock for security

Extras: Expandable feature for additional packing space

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable hard-sided construction for protection May be heavier compared to soft-sided alternatives Spacious interior with expandable feature Limited color options Smooth mobility with spinner wheels Integrated TSA lock for added security

The UPPERCASE JFK (Large) 76cm Hardsided Check-in Trolley Bag is yet another trolley bag that can be a great addition to your next adventure trip. Constructed from durable materials, this large-sized trolley bag provides exceptional protection for your belongings during transit. The hard-sided design ensures resistance against impacts and rough handling, keeping your items safe and secure. With its spacious interior and organizational pockets, packing and accessing your essentials is convenient and efficient. The four multidirectional spinner wheels and telescopic handle offer smooth maneuverability, allowing you to navigate through airports with ease. Whether for business trips or vacations, the UPPERCASE JFK (Large) Hardsided Check-in Trolley Bag combines durability, functionality, and style to enhance your travel experience.

Specifications of the UPPERCASE JFK (Large) Hardsided Check-in Trolley Bag:

Material: Durable hard-sided construction

Size: 76 centimeters (large-sized)

Wheels: Four multidirectional spinner wheels

Handle: Telescopic handle with push-button locking mechanism

Compartments: Spacious main compartment with organizational pockets

Extras: TSA combination lock for added security

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable hard-sided construction for protection May be heavier compared to soft-sided alternatives Spacious interior with organizational pockets Limited color options Smooth mobility with spinner wheels

Is your little princess going for her summer camp and you need a trolley bag for her? Then this girl’s trolley bag by the HUMTY DUMTY can be enough to make her smile. This Disney Ariel Pink Polycarbonate 18 Inch Kids Hard Luggage Trolley Bag is a delightful choice, featuring a vibrant Disney Ariel design that adds a touch of magic to every journey. The hardshell construction provides excellent protection for your child's belongings, ensuring durability and resilience against bumps and impacts. With its compact 18-inch size, it's perfectly suited for kids to manage on their own while travelling. The smooth-rolling wheels and adjustable handle make manoeuvring effortless, allowing your child to navigate through airports and train stations with ease. Whether for family vacations or sleepovers, the HUMTY DUMTY Disney Ariel Pink Polycarbonate 18 Inch Kids Hard Luggage Trolley Bag is sure to bring joy and excitement to your little one's travels.

Specifications of the HUMTY DUMTY Disney Ariel Pink Polycarbonate 18 Inch Kids Hard Luggage Trolley Bag:

Material: Polycarbonate hardshell

Size: 18 inches (kids-sized)

Wheels: Smooth-rolling wheels

Handle: Adjustable handle for easy maneuvering

Design: Disney Ariel themed design

Extras: Spacious interior with organization pockets

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant Disney Ariel design adds fun to travel Limited size may not be suitable for longer trips Durable polycarbonate construction for protection Limited color options Compact size perfect for kids to manage on their own

Aristocrat Airpro Set of 3 Hard Luggage is another good option if you are looking for a set of 3 trolley bags. It is a versatile luggage solution for all your travel needs. This set includes three sizes - small, medium, and large, offering flexibility and convenience for different types of trips. Crafted from durable hard material, these suitcases provide reliable protection for your belongings during transit. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of sophistication to your travels, while the spacious interiors and organizational features ensure efficient packing and easy access to your items. Equipped with smooth-rolling wheels and telescopic handles, navigating through airports and train stations is effortless. Whether you're embarking on a weekend getaway or a long vacation, the Aristocrat Airpro Set of 3 Hard Luggage is designed to enhance your travel experience with its durability, functionality, and style.

Specifications of the Aristocrat Airpro Set of 3 Hard Luggage:

Material: Hard material construction

Sizes: Small, medium, and large

Wheels: Smooth-rolling wheels

Handles: Telescopic handles for easy maneuverability

Compartments: Spacious interiors with organizational features

Extras: TSA combination locks for added security

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile set catering to different travel needs May be bulky when fully packed Durable hard material construction for protection Limited color options Sleek and modern design adds sophistication

Take a look at the MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage that is designed for travelers seeking durability and convenience. Constructed from high-quality materials, this luggage is both lightweight and sturdy, making it ideal for frequent travelers. Its spacious interior provides ample room for packing, while the organizational pockets help keep your belongings neatly organized. The telescopic handle and smooth-rolling wheels ensure effortless maneuverability, allowing you to navigate through airports and train stations with ease. The sleek and minimalist design adds a touch of elegance to your travels, while the unisex appeal makes it suitable for travelers of all genders. Whether you're embarking on a business trip or a leisurely vacation, the MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage is sure to meet your travel needs with its combination of functionality, durability, and style.

Specifications of the MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage:

Material: High-quality lightweight materials

Size: Available in various sizes

Wheels: Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability

Handle: Telescopic handle for comfortable grip

Compartments: Spacious interior with organizational pockets

Extras: TSA-approved locks for added security

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight yet durable construction Limited color options Spacious interior with organizational pockets May lack some advanced features found in premium luggage Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability Sleek and minimalist design adds elegance

The Nasher Miles CSK Bruges Hard-Sided Polypropylene Cabin Luggage is your reliable travel companion for short trips and weekend getaways. Crafted from durable polypropylene material, this cabin-sized luggage offers excellent protection for your belongings while complying with airline cabin luggage restrictions. Its hard-sided construction ensures resistance against impacts and rough handling, keeping your items safe and secure during transit. The spacious interior is equipped with organizational pockets and compression straps to keep your belongings neatly packed and secured in place. The smooth-rolling wheels and telescopic handle provide effortless maneuverability, allowing you to navigate through airports and crowded terminals with ease. Whether you're traveling for business or leisure, the Nasher Miles CSK Bruges Hard-Sided Polypropylene Cabin Luggage combines durability, functionality, and style to enhance your travel experience.

Specifications of the Nasher Miles CSK Bruges Hard-Sided Polypropylene Cabin Luggage:

Material: Hard-sided polypropylene construction

Size: Cabin-sized

Wheels: Smooth-rolling wheels for easy mobility

Handle: Telescopic handle for comfortable grip

Compartments: Spacious interior with organizational pockets

Extras: TSA-approved combination lock for added security

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polypropylene construction for protection Limited color options Cabin-sized design compliant with airline restrictions May be too small for longer trips Spacious interior with organizational features

Top three features of best trolley bags:

Trolley Bags Size Compartments Wheels Safari Thorium Neo set of 3 trolley bags Small, Medium, Large Multiple 4 American Tourister Ivy 77 Cms Large Check-in Polypropylene Large Spacious 4 Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Abs Hardshellsided Small Compact 4 Skybags 68 cms Medium Check-in Polyester Soft Sided Medium Expandable 4 Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Spinner Large Organized 4 Uppercase JFK (Large) 76cm Hardsided Check-in Trolley Bag Large 8 HUMTY DUMTY Disney Ariel Pink Polycarbonate 18 Inch Kids Small Kid-friendly 2 Aristocrat Airpro Set of 3 Hard Luggage Small, Medium, Large Lightweight 4 MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage Medium Versatile 4 Nasher Miles CSK Bruges Hard-Sided Polypropylene Cabin Small Sturdy 4

Best value for money trolley bag:

Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Abs Hardshellsided Trolley bag

For those seeking value without compromising on quality, the Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Abs Hardshellsided Trolley bags offer an ideal balance. With its compact size, durable ABS shell, and smooth-rolling wheels, this bag provides excellent functionality at an affordable price point, making it a smart investment for frequent travellers and weekend adventurers alike.

Best overall trolley bag:

Safari Thorium Neo set of 3 trolley bag

The Safari Thorium Neo set of 3 trolley bags emerges as the best overall product in this category. With its versatile set of three bags, ranging from small to large sizes, durable construction, spacious compartments, and smooth-rolling wheels, it caters to a wide range of travel needs. Whether for short trips or extended vacations, this set offers exceptional quality and functionality, ensuring peace of mind and convenience on every journey.

How to find the best trolley bags:

When searching for the best trolley bags, consider factors such as size, material, compartments, and wheels. Firstly, determine your travel needs - whether you require a small cabin bag for short trips or a large check-in bag for longer journeys. Next, assess the material - opt for durable options like polypropylene or ABS for protection against wear and tear. Look for bags with ample compartments and organizational features to keep your belongings neatly arranged. Additionally, prioritize smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability. Reading reviews, comparing prices, and considering warranty options can also help you make an informed decision and find the perfect trolley bags for your travels.

FAQ on Best Trolley Bags:

Q: Are hardshell or softshell trolley bags better?

A: It depends on personal preference and travel needs. Hardshell bags offer better protection for fragile items, while softshell bags are often more flexible and can accommodate more items.

Q: How important are the number of compartments in a trolley bag?

A: Compartments are crucial for organizing belongings, especially for longer trips. Bags with multiple compartments help keep items separate and easily accessible.

Q: What is the ideal size for a cabin trolley bag?

A: Cabin trolley bags should typically meet airline size restrictions, usually around 55 cm in height, to ensure they can be taken on board as carry-on luggage.

Q: How can I ensure the durability of my trolley bag?

A: Choose bags made from high-quality materials like polypropylene or ABS, and look for reinforced corners and sturdy handles for added durability. Additionally, consider brands known for their longevity and offer warranty coverage.

Q: Are there any security features I should look for in a trolley bag?

A: Some trolley bags come with built-in TSA-approved locks or lockable zippers for added security. These features can help keep your belongings safe during travel and provide peace of mind, especially when checking in luggage.

