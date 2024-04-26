Best luggage brands in India: Top luggage brands in India and their best products for you to explore

Luggage brands in India are plenty and it gets very hard to decide which brand will work for you. The variety in choices leaves us wanting more and finding less in the jungle of products available and to make things easier, we have curated a list of the top 3 luggage brands in India for you. Find the best picks from the best luggage brands in India to travel in style (Pexels)

Read about the brands and understand which one will work best for you. From the top budget pick from the best brands to the most premium luggage brand, we have listed three brands which will answer all your needs.

Whether it is a trolley set or a fancy duffle bag, travelling with the right luggage can truly make a difference in your experience throughout the journey. So make sure you take note of the specifications, details, price points and more to make a perfectly informed choice for your needs.

Safari means "journey" in Swahili. Every journey is full of new experiences—beautiful sights, sounds, and colours that stay in your memory. That's the concept behind Safari bags. They come in bright colours and are made from the best materials, making travel a joy. Their bags have great designs and are easy to use, perfect for any trip. Safari makes and sells luggage and accessories at very affordable price points. There are two types: hard and soft. Hard luggage is made of materials like polypropylene and polycarbonate, produced at their factory in Gujarat. Soft luggage is made of different fabrics and is mostly imported by Safari.

Our top picks of the best luggage from Safari are:

1.

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55, 66 and 77 Cm Small, Medium and Large Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags For Travel Set of 3, Suitcase For Travel, Graphite Blue

Travel effortlessly and stylishly with the Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels Trolley Bags in small, medium, and large sizes. Crafted from durable polycarbonate with a textured scratch-resistant shell in graphite blue, these bags are designed to last. The 360-degree wheeling system ensures smooth movement, while the fixed combination lock keeps your belongings secure. Featuring 8 wheels for easy navigation and contrast beading for a premium touch, these bags are both practical and chic. They meet most domestic carry-on and check-in size requirements, making them perfect companions for your travels.

Specifications of Safari Thorium Trolley Bags For Travel - Set of 3:

Colour: Neo-Graphite Blue

Product Material: Polycarbonate

Amazon Ratings: 4.1

Features to note: Dual wheels, 5-year international warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polycarbonate material May not be completely scratch-resistant 360-degree wheeling system Limited color options

2.

Safari ARC Polyester 55 cms Blue Travel Duffle (ARC55RLBLU)

Travel in style with the Safari ARC Polyester Blue Travel Duffle. Made from durable polyester material in a vibrant blue colour, this duffle bag is perfect for your adventures. With a spacious capacity of 40 litres and weighing only 1900 grams, it's lightweight yet roomy enough for your essentials. The bag features two compartments, including a large front pocket for added packing options. While it's not water-resistant, its sturdy construction ensures durability. With dimensions of 26 cm x 31 cm x 55 cm (L x W x H), this duffle is compact enough to carry yet spacious enough to accommodate your belongings. Plus, its extendable handle makes travelling a breeze.

Specifications of Safari ARC Polyester 55 cms Blue Travel Duffle:

Colour: Blue

Product Material: Polyester

Amazon Ratings: 3.9

Features to note: Bottom lug protection

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious capacity of 40 litres Not water-resistant Lightweight and compact design Limited color options

3.

Safari Omega spacious/large laptop backpack with Raincover, college bag, travel bag for men and women, Teal,

The Safari Omega laptop backpack is your ideal travel companion, offering ample space and durability for both men and women. With two spacious compartments, two front pockets, and an organizer compartment, it keeps your belongings organized and easily accessible. Your laptop stays safe in the padded compartment, while the included rain cover ensures protection from the elements. Plus, with compression straps and reflective strips, your journey is safer and more comfortable. Stay prepared with bottle and umbrella holder pockets, and carry everything with ease thanks to the padded shoulder straps.

Specifications of Safari Omega spacious/large laptop backpack:

Colour: Teal

Product Material: Polyester

Amazon Ratings: 3.8

Features to note: Rain cover, compression straps

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ample space with multiple compartments Lower Amazon rating Rain cover for protection Limited color options

American Tourister: The best overall brand luggage brand in India

Founded in 1933 when people wanted lighter luggage for air travel, so American Tourister made Hi-Taper luggage. It was easier to pack and lighter in weight as well. They are the original makers of the first moulded luggage called the Trim and Slim Tri-Taper which became very popular. Eventually taken over by Samsonite they are now in over 100 countries. American Tourister is a top luggage brand in India because of its commitment to quality, durability, and innovative design. With a wide range of products that cater to various travel needs, from stylish backpacks to sturdy suitcases, it offers something for everyone. Additionally, its reputation for reliability and trustworthiness has solidified its position as a preferred choice among Indian consumers.

Our top picks of the best luggage from American Tourister are:

4.

KAMILIANT by American Tourister KAM-ROCKLITE Set of 3 Trolley Bags 55 cm, 68 cm and 79 cm Small, Medium and Large Hard-Sided Polypropylene 4 Wheeler Spinner Luggage (Black)

The KAMILIANT by American Tourister KAM-ROCKLITE Set of 3 Trolley Bags offers versatile and reliable travel solutions. Crafted from hard-sided polypropylene in sleek black, these bags are both stylish and durable. With capacities ranging from 51 to 143 litres and weights from 2.1 to 3.6 kg, they cater to different packing needs. Featuring a premium push-button trolley, retractable top and side handles, and a combination lock for security, these bags are designed for convenience and peace of mind. With a sturdy construction, lightweight design, and affordable price, this set of 3 trolley bags is the perfect travel companion.

Specifications of KAMILIANT by American Tourister Set of 3 Trolley Bags:

Colour: Black

Product Material: Polypropylene

Amazon Ratings: 3.9

Features to note: Very lightweight

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile and reliable travel solution Mixed Amazon ratings Very lightweight Limited color options

5.

KAMILIANT by American Tourister KAM-ROCKLITE Set of 3 Trolley Bags 55 cm, 68 cm and 79 cm Small, Medium and Large Hard-Sided Polypropylene 4 Wheeler Spinner Luggage (Black)

Travel in style and convenience with the American Tourister Splash 55 Cms Polycarbonate Hardsided Small Cabin Luggage Bag. Designed for ease and durability, this suitcase features 8-speed wheels for smooth mobility and hard body construction for protection against scratches and impacts. With a capacity of 50L and extra packing space, it accommodates your last-minute shopping effortlessly. The colour-matched 3-digit recessed TSA lock ensures foolproof security, while the coordinated components bring a rich look to the bag. Meeting most domestic carry-on size requirements, it's the perfect companion for hassle-free travel.

Specifications of American Tourister Trolley Bag for Travel:

Colour: Coral and blue

Product Material: Polycarbonate

Amazon Ratings: 4.4

Features to note: Very modern design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish and modern design Mixed Amazon ratings Hard body construction for protection Limited color options

6.

American Tourister Shaw Large Office Laptop Bag, 23 Ltrs bag for men, School Bag Gift for Men Women Boys Girls Teal, with Internal Organizer, Rugged Zips 17'' inch Laptop compatible

The American Tourister Shaw Large Office Laptop Bag is a versatile and sturdy choice for men, women, boys, and girls alike. With a spacious 23-litre capacity and internal organizer, it accommodates a 17.3-inch laptop and accessories with ease. Featuring two large zippered compartments, a front zip pocket, and side bottle pockets, it's perfect for office, school, or college use. Made from durable dobby polyester and equipped with a padded laptop sleeve and internal organizer, it keeps your belongings safe and organized. Tested for quality assurance and backed by a 1-year global warranty, it's a reliable companion for all your travels and daily commutes.

Specifications of American Tourister Shaw Large Office Laptop Bag:

Colour: Blue

Product Material: Dobby polyester

Amazon Ratings: 4.0

Features to note: Multi-level organiser pockets

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious 23-litre capacity Mixed Amazon ratings Multi-level organizer pockets Limited color options

Mokobara: The best premium luggage brand in India

Mokobara stands as a premium luggage brand in India, renowned for its impeccable fusion of style and utility. Embodying exquisite aesthetics and exceptional functionality, our products are crafted with utmost precision and care. From the silent ninja wheels to the meticulously colour-matched zippers, every detail is meticulously designed to enhance your travel experience. With Mokobara, you can truly experience elevated luggage and what premium quality feels like.

Our top picks of the best luggage from Mokobara are:

7.

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Green Set of 3, 54 cm, 64 cm & 74 cm Cabin, Medium & Large German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Hinomoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley Bags - So Matcha

The Mokobara Transit Luggage Green Set of 3 comprises a cabin, medium, and large suitcases tailored for modern travellers. Crafted from German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate, these hard-sided bags are both lightweight and durable, featuring an indestructible ABS+ polycarbonate shell that's water-resistant. The Transit Cabin, Check-In, and Check-In Large boast industry-best storage capacity and organization, complemented by silent-run Japanese wheel technology for smooth and quiet mobility. Additionally, enjoy premium features such as TSA number locks, aviation-grade telescope handles, and striking yellow detailing. With a 3-year warranty and easy care instructions, MOKOBARA ensures your journey is stylish, secure, and hassle-free.

Specifications of MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Green Set of 3:

Colour: Matcha

Product Material: Poly-carbonate

Amazon Ratings: 4.2

Features to note: Whisper quiet luggage

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and durable Limited color options Industry-best storage capacity Higher price point

8.

MOKOBARA The Cabin Pro Luggage 58cms Cabin Size German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Hinomoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley (Crypto - Black)

The Cabin Pro Luggage from Mokobara is a 58 cm cabin-sized suitcase crafted from German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate for durability and water resistance. This lightweight and spacious suitcase features industry-best storage, with a capacity of 40 litres. Equipped with silent run Japanese wheel technology with 8 super smooth Hinomoto wheels for effortless mobility. It boasts an array of features including a USB port, a front laptop compartment which fits up to a 15.4” laptop, a TSA number lock, and an internal compression pad with linear straps. Each purchase includes a magic eraser, dust bag, and laundry bag. The perfect cabin luggage for anyone who frequently travels.

Specifications of MOKOBARA The Cabin Pro Luggage:

Colour: Crypto

Product Material: Polycarbonate

Amazon Ratings: 4.1

Features to note: Easy access; slim exterior pocket

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious cabin-sized suitcase Higher price point Features USB port and laptop compartment Limited color options

9.

MOKOBARA Unisex-Adult The Cabin Duffle Vegan Leather 22 Liters Travel Tote| Office Duffle Bag And (Money Moves), Blue

The Mokobara Cabin Duffle is one of the most stylish and versatile cross-body travel bags designed for both men and women. Crafted from vegan leather, this water-resistant bag offers durability and elegance. Featuring a dedicated 16" laptop compartment, it's perfect for work, business, or travel. With a spacious 22L capacity, it's ideal for carrying your essentials comfortably. Whether you're commuting to work or exploring a new city, this messenger bag combines functionality with style which makes it the perfect premium duffle bag for those on lookout for something beyond the ordinary.

Specifications of MOKOBARA The Cabin Duffle:

Colour: Blue

Product Material: Vegan leather

Amazon Ratings: 4.5

Features to note: 16-inch laptop compartment, luggage sleeve

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish and versatile design Higher price point Water-resistant vegan leather Limited color options

Top 3 features of the top picks from the best luggage brands in India:

Best luggage brands in India Luggage type Special features Amazon rating Safari Thorium Trolley Bags For Travel - Set of 3 Hard Dual wheels, 5-year international warranty 4.1 Safari ARC Polyester 55 cms Blue Travel Duffle Soft Bottom lug protection 3.9 Safari Omega spacious/large laptop backpack Backpack Rain cover, Compression straps 3.8 KAMILIANT by American Tourister Set of 3 Trolley Bags Hard Very lightweight 3.9 American Tourister Trolley Bag for Travel Hardsided Very modern design 4.4 American Tourister Shaw Large Office Laptop Bag Laptop Bag Multi-level organizer pockets 4.0 Mokobara The Transit Luggage Green Set of 3 Hard Whisper quiet luggage 4.2 Mokobara The Cabin Pro Luggage Hardsided Easy access, Slim exterior pocket 4.1 MOKOBARA The Cabin Duffle Duffle Bag 16-inch laptop compartment, Luggage sleeve 4.5

Best value for money product:

Mokobara The Transit Luggage Green Set of 3

The Mokobara Transit Luggage Green Set of 3 offers versatile and reliable travel solutions with whisper-quiet luggage features, making it a value-for-money choice. Crafted from durable materials, these bags provide ample space and organization for modern travellers, ensuring a stylish, secure, and hassle-free journey.

Best overall product:

Safari Thorium Trolley Bags For Travel - Set of 3

The Safari Thorium Trolley Bags For Travel stands out as the best overall product due to its dual wheels and 5-year international warranty, making it a practical and reliable choice for travellers seeking durability and long lasting luggage.

How to pick the best luggage brand for you:

Choosing the right luggage brand involves considering several factors: durability, functionality, style, and budget. Research various brands to assess their reputation for producing high-quality, long-lasting luggage that suits your needs. Look for features like sturdy wheels, durable materials, ample storage space, and convenient organization compartments. Consider your travel habits and preferences and whether you need lightweight options for frequent flying or rugged cases for adventure travel. Don't forget about warranties and customer service, as they can be crucial in case of any issues. Ultimately, prioritize a brand that aligns with your requirements and offers the best combination of quality and value.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.