Best luggage for international travel: Top 6 lightweight suitcase sets hand-picked to help you travel in comfort

As travel has become more routine and people are embracing the idea of globetrotting, it is essential to find a comfortable way to ensure your luggage and belongings are all safe and easily transportable. The best luggage for international travel would arguably be lightweight, stylish and budget-friendly as well. The best luggage for international travel is 3 piece luggage sets that are perfect for check-in and cabin luggage.(Unsplash)

The top 6 lightweight suitcase sets are meticulously hand-picked to redefine your international travel experience. Picture yourself effortlessly navigating through bustling airports and serene destinations alike, all while exuding refined style and practicality. These curated collections, each boasting three distinct sizes, epitomize versatility, ensuring seamless transitions from cabin to check-in with ease. Imagine the smallest suitcase as your trusted companion for cabin luggage, embodying the perfect blend of compactness and functionality. Meanwhile, its larger counterparts stand ready to accommodate your every need during check-in, offering ample space without sacrificing weight or durability.

From the chic sophistication of the terminals to the breathtaking vistas of distant lands, these suitcase sets are more than mere luggage. They are an extension of your taste and need for adventure. Welcome to a new era of travel, where every journey is a statement of style and comfort.

Let’s study the features and details of the top 6 picks available for the best luggage for international travel:

1.

Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set 55, 65 & 75 Cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (Pp) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage Set/Speed_Wheel Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Cyan Blue)

The Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set in Cyan Blue offers versatile luggage solutions for travellers of all kinds. Crafted from durable polypropylene, these hard-sided suitcases are scratch and impact-resistant, ensuring your belongings stay safe during transit. With 4 wheels providing smooth 360-degree rotation, navigating airports and streets is effortless. The set includes sizes Small (55cm), Medium (65cm), and Large (75cm), each equipped with a spacious divider compartment. A number lock adds security, while the adjustable handle enhances movement. Backed by a 3-year warranty, these made-in-India bags offer reliability and style for your travels.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set:

Material: Polypropylene (PP)

Warranty details: 3-year International Warranty

Wheels: 4 Wheels with 360-degree rotation

Special features: Scratch-resistant, Impact-resistant

Reasons to Buy: Scratch-resistant, Impact-resistant
Reasons to Avoid: Issues with the lock and handle

What are customers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the quality and colour, describing it as sturdy and impressive. However, some noted scratches and issues with the lock and handle.

Why choose this product?

Choose Pentagon for reliable, scratch-resistant luggage with 360-degree wheels and a 3-year warranty, offering both style and durability.

2.

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set 56 cms, 68 cms & 78 cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Iron Grey)

The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set in Iron Grey offers functional and stylish luggage solutions. Featuring a boxy shape for maximum volume, retractable top and side handles ensure comfortable handling. With a dual-texture matte finish and a 3-digit fixed combination lock, your belongings are secure. Inside, cross ribbons in the bottom compartment and a U-shaped pocket maximize packing space. Sturdy yet lightweight, with 360-degree smooth rolling wheels, travel is effortless. The 50-50 packing design simplifies organization. Customers appreciate the sleek appearance and lightweight design, though some noted issues with scratch resistance and denting.

Specifications of Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set:

Material: Polypropylene (PP)

Warranty details: Limited 1-year warranty

Wheels: 4 Wheels with 360-degree rotation

Special features: Dual texture, 3-digit fixed combination lock

Reasons to Buy: Stylish design, Lightweight construction
Reasons to Avoid: Scratch resistance issues, Mixed opinions on quality

What are customers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the appearance of the suitcase, mentioning it looks good. They also appreciate the weight, saying it's light and easy to carry. Some report issues with scratch resistance and denting.

Why choose this product?

Go for the Kamiliant Harrier set for its stylish design, lightweight construction, and convenient packing features, providing both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

3.

Aristocrat Chroma Set of 3 Hard Luggage (55+65+75cm) | Cabin, Medium and Large Check-in Luggage | Robust Construction with Strong Wheels, Rust-Free Trolley, Secured Zip and Combination Lock | Purple

The Aristocrat Chroma Set of 3 Hard Luggage in Purple offers durability and functionality for your travels. Constructed with robust materials, it's scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and impact resilient. With ample storage space and smooth 360-degree dual wheels, moving around is effortless. The adjustable trolley handle adds to the convenience. Enhanced security features include a combination lock and secure zipper closures. Inside, multiple compartments, full fabric convipack, and compression straps optimize packing space. Backed by a 7-year warranty, this luggage undergoes extensive quality testing for hassle-free trips. Customers appreciate the colour and value but note concerns about scratch resistance, with mixed opinions on quality.

Specifications of Aristocrat Chroma Set of 3 Hard Luggage:

Material: Polypropylene

Warranty details: 7-year warranty against manufacturer faults

Wheels: Dual wheels with 360-degree rotation

Special features: Combination lock, Compression straps

Reasons to Buy: Durable construction, Enhanced security features
Reasons to Avoid: Concerns about scratch resistance, Mixed opinions on quality

What are customers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the colour and value, describing it as good value for money and visually appealing. Some mention concerns about scratch resistance, noting numerous scratches. Opinions vary on quality.

Why choose this product?

Select the Aristocrat Chroma set for its durability, spaciousness, and enhanced security features, backed by a generous 7-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind during your travels.

Also read: Best Tommy Hilfiger luggage you can buy today: Top 10 stylish and evergreen options

4.

Skybags Trooper Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Set of 3 Small,Medium & Large

The Skybags Trooper Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Set of 3 provides convenience and reliability for your travels. Featuring premium push-button trolleys and retractable top and side handles, moving the suitcases around is effortless. With several locks and spacious compartments, your belongings stay secure and organized. The set includes a large zippered pocket for better organization and four wheels for smooth mobility. Made from polycarbonate, it's lightweight yet durable. Perfect for long-distance travel especially when you might have to haul your suitcases around. These are perfect for family travel and can be broken down into two suitcases for check-in luggage with the smallest size becoming your cabin luggage.

Specifications of Skybags Trooper Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Set:

Material: Polycarbonate

Warranty details: 5-year international warranty

Wheels: 4 Wheels

Special features: Number lock, Spacious compartments

Reasons to Buy: Lightweight construction, Convenient features
Reasons to Avoid: Mixed opinions on size and quality

What are customers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the weight, value, and portability, mentioning it's light, convenient to carry heavy luggage, and worth the money. Opinions differ on size and quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Skybags Trooper set for its lightweight yet durable construction, convenient features, and reliable security, providing value and ease for your travels.

5.

MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage Set of 3 (54 cm, 64 cm, 74 cm) Black, Polycarbonate, Hard Sided, 8 Silent Ninja Wheels, Cabin, Medium & Large Suitcase Trolley Bags - Crypto Sunray

The MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage Set of 3 in Black, known as Crypto Sunray, offers durable protection for your travels. Crafted from unbreakable polycarbonate, it withstands bumps and impacts, keeping your belongings safe. With 8 silent ninja wheels, enjoy effortless 360-degree movement, aided by the aviation-grade telescope handle. Enhanced security features include a TSA-approved lock for peace of mind. Inside, two zippered compartments maximize packing efficiency for trips lasting 30+ days. Backed by a 3-year warranty, it's easy to maintain with simple care instructions. The perfect choice if you are looking for a luxury and premium trolley set for your international travel.

Specifications of MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage Set:

Material: Polycarbonate

Warranty details: 3 Years

Wheels: 8 Silent Ninja Wheels

Special features: TSA-approved lock, Two zippered compartments

Reasons to Buy: Durable construction, Enhanced security features
Reasons to Avoid: Concerns about durability, Mixed opinions on value and zippers

What are customers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the comfort, quality, appearance, and smoothness of movement, noting its ease of handling and sleek design. However, some express concerns about durability, with mixed opinions on value and zippers.

Why choose this product?

Choose MOKOBARA for its durable construction, effortless manoeuvrability, enhanced security features, and optimized organization, backed by a generous 3-year warranty for peace of mind during your travels.

Also read: Best Safari luggage bags: Top 10 picks for your next adventure, ensuring style and durability on every journey

6.

American Tourister Ivy 3 Pc Set 55 Cms, 68 Cms & 77Cm Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (Pp) Hard Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage/Speed_Wheel Trolley Bag with TSA Lock (Black), 78 Centimeters

The American Tourister Ivy 3 Pc Set in Black offers versatile luggage options for travellers. Crafted from scratch and impact-resistant polypropylene, it meets most domestic check-in size requirements. The set includes three spinners: one cabin size, one medium size, and one large size, providing ample space for packing your belongings. With extra space for last-minute shopping and a colour-matched 3-digit recessed TSA lock, your belongings stay secure. Customers appreciate the value, appearance, and lightweight design, noting its elegance for frequent use. Some also commend its weight and ease of carrying.

Specifications of American Tourister Ivy 3 Pc Set:

Material: Polypropylene (PP)

Warranty details: 3-year global warranty

Wheels: 4 Spinner Wheels

Special features: Scratch-resistant, TSA lock

Reasons to Buy: Versatile options, Scratch resistance
Reasons to Avoid: Mixed opinions on quality, Issues with storage space

What are customers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the value, appearance, and weight, mentioning it's good value for money, looks good, and is elegant for frequent use. Some appreciate the weight and ease of carrying. Opinions differ on quality and storage space.

Why choose this product?

Choose the American Tourister Ivy set for its versatility, scratch resistance, and TSA lock, offering both style and security for your travels.

What type of suitcase is best for international travel?

For international travel, a versatile and durable suitcase is essential. Hard-sided suitcases, particularly those made from polycarbonate or aluminium, offer excellent protection for your belongings against rough handling during flights. They are also waterproof and resistant to scratches, ensuring your items stay safe and dry. Look for suitcases with spinner wheels for easy movement through crowded airports. Additionally, consider suitcases with built-in TSA-approved locks for added security during international trips. Ultimately, the best suitcase for international travel is one that balances durability, functionality, and security to meet your specific travel needs and preferences.

Can we take 2 bags on an international flight from India?

Most international airlines allow passengers to bring at least one carry-on bag and one personal item, such as a purse or laptop bag, aboard the aircraft. However, regulations may vary depending on the airline, ticket class, and destination. It's crucial to check the specific baggage allowance and restrictions for your flight before travelling. Additionally, some airlines may offer additional baggage allowance or charge extra fees for additional bags beyond the standard allowance. To avoid surprises and ensure a smooth travel experience, review the airline's policies and plan accordingly to pack within the allowed limits.

How to pick the best luggage for international travel?

Consider durability: Opt for luggage made from sturdy materials like polycarbonate or ballistic nylon to withstand the wear and tear of international travel.

Check size and weight restrictions: Ensure the luggage complies with international airline regulations for both checked and carry-on bags.

Look for convenient features: Choose luggage with spinner wheels for easy movement and TSA-approved locks for added security.

Evaluate storage options: Select luggage with ample compartments and packing space to accommodate belongings for longer trips.

Compare warranties and reviews: Research brands with reputations for quality and customer satisfaction, and prioritize luggage with generous warranties for added peace of mind.

Also read: Best American Tourister luggage: Travel smart with top 10 stylish and durable models

Top 3 features of the best luggage for international travel:

Best luggage for international travel Suitcase Material Handle/Lock Details Special Features Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set 55, 65 & 75 Cms Polypropylene (PP) Adjustable handle Scratch-resistant, Impact-resistant Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set Polypropylene (PP) Retractable top and side handles Dual texture, 3-digit fixed combination lock Aristocrat Chroma Set of 3 Hard Luggage (55+65+75cm) Polypropylene Adjustable trolley handle Combination lock, Compression straps Skybags Trooper Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Set Polycarbonate Push-button trolleys Number lock, Spacious compartments MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage Set of 3 Polycarbonate Aviation-grade telescope handle TSA-approved lock, Two zippered compartments American Tourister Ivy 3 Pc Set 55 Cms, 68 Cms & 77Cm Polypropylene (PP) Recessed TSA lock Scratch-resistant, TSA lock

FAQs: The best luggage for international travel

1. What material is best for international travel luggage?

Polycarbonate or ballistic nylon for durability and resistance to wear and tear.

2. Can I bring carry-on luggage on international flights?

Yes, most airlines allow one carry-on bag and one personal item.

3. Are spinner wheels better for international travel?

Yes, spinner wheels offer easier movement through airports and crowded terminals.

4. What size luggage is suitable for international travel?

Check airline regulations, but typically, luggage around 21-24 inches for cabin and 26-30 inches for checked baggage works well.

