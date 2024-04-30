Best VIP Luggage for Travelers: Top 9 options for smooth, stylish and convinient travel
Find the perfect VIP luggage for your next trip with our comprehensive list of the top options available.
When it comes to traveling, having the right luggage can make all the difference. VIP is a trusted brand known for its premium travel bags and suitcases. In this article, we've curated a list of the 10 best VIP luggage options available on Amazon. Whether you're in need of a softsided suitcase or a durable hardshell trolley, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect VIP luggage for your next adventure.
The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID79EBLU is designed for travelers who prioritize style and functionality. This suitcase features a spacious main compartment, expandable design, and durable polyester construction. The 4-wheel spinner system ensures effortless mobility, while the integrated top and side handles make it easy to lift and carry.
Specifications:
Material: Polyester
Dimensions: 65 x 43 x 30 cm
Weight: 3.8 kg
Capacity: 79 liters
Warranty: 5 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Expandable design for added storage
May be too large for some travelers
4-wheel spinner system for effortless mobility
Durable polyester construction
2.
VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU
The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU is a stylish and durable travel companion. With ample storage space and a lightweight design, this suitcase is perfect for long trips. The built-in TSA lock provides added security, while the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth maneuverability.
Specifications:
Material: Polyester
Dimensions: 55 x 36 x 24 cm
Weight: 3.3 kg
Capacity: 55 liters
Warranty: 5 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Lightweight and durable
Limited color options
360-degree spinner wheels
Built-in TSA lock for added security
3.
VIP Aristocrat Polypropylene Trolley with Warranty
The VIP Aristocrat Polypropylene Trolley is a sleek and sturdy option for frequent travelers. The hardshell construction provides superior protection for your belongings, while the 4-wheel spinner system allows for effortless navigation through busy airports and crowded streets. The TSA-approved lock ensures peace of mind during your journey.
Specifications:
Material: Polypropylene
Dimensions: 58 x 42 x 26 cm
Weight: 3.9 kg
Capacity: 64 liters
Warranty: 5 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Hardshell construction for superior protection
Limited color options
TSA-approved lock for added security
Sleek and sturdy design
4.
VIP Essencia Durable Polyester Luggage
The VIP Essencia Durable Polyester Luggage is a versatile and reliable travel companion. With its spacious interior and durable polyester construction, this suitcase is designed to withstand the rigors of travel. The 4-wheel spinner system and telescopic handle ensure smooth maneuverability, while the built-in combination lock provides added security.
Specifications:
Material: Polyester
Dimensions: 65 x 43 x 30 cm
Weight: 3.6 kg
Capacity: 79 liters
Warranty: 5 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Spacious interior for ample storage
May be too large for some travelers
Durable polyester construction
Built-in combination lock for added security
5.
VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase
The VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase is a stylish and practical option for travelers. The softsided design allows for flexible packing, while the spacious main compartment and multiple pockets provide ample storage. The 4-wheel spinner system and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility, making it an ideal choice for frequent flyers.
Specifications:
Material: Polyester
Dimensions: 60 x 39 x 25 cm
Weight: 3.5 kg
Capacity: 62 liters
Warranty: 5 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish and practical design
Limited color options
Spacious main compartment and multiple pockets
Effortless mobility with 4-wheel spinner system
6.
VIP Polycarbonate Luggage Spinner with Anti-Theft Zipper
The VIP Polycarbonate Luggage Spinner is designed for travelers who prioritize security and durability. The hardshell polycarbonate construction provides superior protection for your belongings, while the anti-theft zipper ensures peace of mind during your journey. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle make it easy to navigate through crowded airports and busy streets.
Specifications:
Material: Polycarbonate
Dimensions: 55 x 36 x 24 cm
Weight: 3.2 kg
Capacity: 55 liters
Warranty: 5 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Superior protection with hardshell polycarbonate construction
Limited color options
Anti-theft zipper for added security
Effortless navigation with 360-degree spinner wheels
7.
VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage
The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage is a sleek and innovative option for modern travelers. The advanced technology and durable construction provide maximum protection for your belongings, while the 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility. The integrated TSA lock offers added security and peace of mind.
Specifications:
Material: Polycarbonate
Dimensions: 65 x 43 x 30 cm
Weight: 3.9 kg
Capacity: 79 liters
Warranty: 5 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek and innovative design
May be too large for some travelers
Maximum protection with advanced technology
Effortless mobility with 360-degree spinner wheels
8.
VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage (Smaller Size)
The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage is a sleek and innovative option for modern travelers. The advanced technology and durable construction provide maximum protection for your belongings, while the 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility. The integrated TSA lock offers added security and peace of mind.
Specifications:
Material: Polycarbonate
Dimensions: 55 x 36 x 24 cm
Weight: 3.2 kg
Capacity: 55 liters
Warranty: 5 years
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Sleek and innovative design
|May be too small for some travelers
|Maximum protection with advanced technology
|Effortless mobility with 360-degree spinner wheels
9.
VIP International Hard-Sided Polypropylene Trolley in Turquoise
The VIP International Hard-Sided Polypropylene Trolley is a stylish and durable option for travelers. The hardshell construction and vibrant turquoise color make it stand out from the crowd, while the 4-wheel spinner system and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility. The TSA-approved lock provides added security for your belongings.
Specifications:
Material: Polypropylene
Dimensions: 60 x 39 x 25 cm
Weight: 3.5 kg
Capacity: 62 liters
Warranty: 5 years
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stylish and durable hardshell construction
|Limited color options
|Vibrant turquoise color for easy identification
|Effortless mobility with 4-wheel spinner system
Top 3 features of best VIP luggage
|Best VIP luggage
|Material
|Dimensions
|Weight
|Capacity
|Warranty
|VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU
|Polyester
|55 x 36 x 24 cm
|3.3 kg
|55 liters
|5 years
|VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID79EBLU
|Polyester
|65 x 43 x 30 cm
|3.8 kg
|79 liters
|5 years
|VIP Aristocrat Polypropylene Trolley with Warranty
|Polypropylene
|58 x 42 x 26 cm
|3.9 kg
|64 liters
|5 years
|VIP Essencia Durable Polyester Luggage
|Polyester
|65 x 43 x 30 cm
|3.6 kg
|79 liters
|5 years
|VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase
|Polyester
|60 x 39 x 25 cm
|3.5 kg
|62 liters
|5 years
|VIP Polycarbonate Luggage Spinner with Anti-Theft Zipper
|Polycarbonate
|55 x 36 x 24 cm
|3.2 kg
|55 liters
|5 years
|VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage
|Polycarbonate
|65 x 43 x 30 cm
|3.9 kg
|79 liters
|5 years
|VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage
|Polycarbonate
|55 x 36 x 24 cm
|3.2 kg
|55 liters
|5 years
|VIP International Hard-Sided Polypropylene Trolley in Turquoise
|Polypropylene
|60 x 39 x 25 cm
|3.5 kg
|62 liters
|5 years
Best value for money VIP luggage
The VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase offers the best value for money with its stylish design, ample storage space, and effortless mobility. It strikes the perfect balance between quality and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious travelers.
Best overall VIP luggage
The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its sleek design, advanced technology, and maximum protection features, it offers everything a modern traveler needs for a hassle-free journey.
How to find the perfect VIP luggage?
Choosing the perfect VIP luggage depends on your specific travel needs. Consider factors such as size, material, security features, and mobility. If you prioritize durability and security, opt for a hardshell polycarbonate option. For frequent flyers, a softsided polyester suitcase with ample storage and 360-degree spinner wheels would be a great choice.
