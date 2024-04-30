 Best VIP Luggage for Travelers: Top 9 options for smooth, stylish and convinient travel - Hindustan Times
Best VIP Luggage for Travelers: Top 9 options for smooth, stylish and convinient travel

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 30, 2024 08:32 PM IST

Find the perfect VIP luggage for your next trip with our comprehensive list of the top options available.

When it comes to traveling, having the right luggage can make all the difference. VIP is a trusted brand known for its premium travel bags and suitcases. In this article, we've curated a list of the 10 best VIP luggage options available on Amazon. Whether you're in need of a softsided suitcase or a durable hardshell trolley, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect VIP luggage for your next adventure.

Upgrade your travel style with the best VIP luggage for a seamless journey(Pexels)
Upgrade your travel style with the best VIP luggage for a seamless journey(Pexels)

The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID79EBLU is designed for travelers who prioritize style and functionality. This suitcase features a spacious main compartment, expandable design, and durable polyester construction. The 4-wheel spinner system ensures effortless mobility, while the integrated top and side handles make it easy to lift and carry.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 65 x 43 x 30 cm

Weight: 3.8 kg

Capacity: 79 liters

Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Expandable design for added storage

May be too large for some travelers

4-wheel spinner system for effortless mobility

Durable polyester construction

2.

VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU

The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU is a stylish and durable travel companion. With ample storage space and a lightweight design, this suitcase is perfect for long trips. The built-in TSA lock provides added security, while the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth maneuverability.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 55 x 36 x 24 cm

Weight: 3.3 kg

Capacity: 55 liters

Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Lightweight and durable

Limited color options

360-degree spinner wheels

Built-in TSA lock for added security

3.

VIP Aristocrat Polypropylene Trolley with Warranty

 

The VIP Aristocrat Polypropylene Trolley is a sleek and sturdy option for frequent travelers. The hardshell construction provides superior protection for your belongings, while the 4-wheel spinner system allows for effortless navigation through busy airports and crowded streets. The TSA-approved lock ensures peace of mind during your journey.

Specifications:

Material: Polypropylene

Dimensions: 58 x 42 x 26 cm

Weight: 3.9 kg

Capacity: 64 liters

Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Hardshell construction for superior protection

Limited color options

TSA-approved lock for added security

Sleek and sturdy design

4.

VIP Essencia Durable Polyester Luggage

The VIP Essencia Durable Polyester Luggage is a versatile and reliable travel companion. With its spacious interior and durable polyester construction, this suitcase is designed to withstand the rigors of travel. The 4-wheel spinner system and telescopic handle ensure smooth maneuverability, while the built-in combination lock provides added security.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 65 x 43 x 30 cm

Weight: 3.6 kg

Capacity: 79 liters

Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Spacious interior for ample storage

May be too large for some travelers

Durable polyester construction

Built-in combination lock for added security

5.

VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase

The VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase is a stylish and practical option for travelers. The softsided design allows for flexible packing, while the spacious main compartment and multiple pockets provide ample storage. The 4-wheel spinner system and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility, making it an ideal choice for frequent flyers.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 60 x 39 x 25 cm

Weight: 3.5 kg

Capacity: 62 liters

Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish and practical design

Limited color options

Spacious main compartment and multiple pockets

Effortless mobility with 4-wheel spinner system

6.

VIP Polycarbonate Luggage Spinner with Anti-Theft Zipper

The VIP Polycarbonate Luggage Spinner is designed for travelers who prioritize security and durability. The hardshell polycarbonate construction provides superior protection for your belongings, while the anti-theft zipper ensures peace of mind during your journey. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle make it easy to navigate through crowded airports and busy streets.

Specifications:

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 55 x 36 x 24 cm

Weight: 3.2 kg

Capacity: 55 liters

Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Superior protection with hardshell polycarbonate construction

Limited color options

Anti-theft zipper for added security

Effortless navigation with 360-degree spinner wheels

7.

VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage

The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage is a sleek and innovative option for modern travelers. The advanced technology and durable construction provide maximum protection for your belongings, while the 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility. The integrated TSA lock offers added security and peace of mind.

Specifications:

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 65 x 43 x 30 cm

Weight: 3.9 kg

Capacity: 79 liters

Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and innovative design

May be too large for some travelers

Maximum protection with advanced technology

Effortless mobility with 360-degree spinner wheels

8.

VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage

The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage is a sleek and innovative option for modern travelers. The advanced technology and durable construction provide maximum protection for your belongings, while the 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility. The integrated TSA lock offers added security and peace of mind.

Specifications:

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 55 x 36 x 24 cm

Weight: 3.2 kg

Capacity: 55 liters

Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek and innovative designMay be too small for some travelers
Maximum protection with advanced technology 
Effortless mobility with 360-degree spinner wheels 

9.

VIP International Hard-Sided Polypropylene Trolley in Turquoise

The VIP International Hard-Sided Polypropylene Trolley is a stylish and durable option for travelers. The hardshell construction and vibrant turquoise color make it stand out from the crowd, while the 4-wheel spinner system and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility. The TSA-approved lock provides added security for your belongings.

Specifications:

Material: Polypropylene

Dimensions: 60 x 39 x 25 cm

Weight: 3.5 kg

Capacity: 62 liters

Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish and durable hardshell constructionLimited color options
Vibrant turquoise color for easy identification 
Effortless mobility with 4-wheel spinner system 

Top 3 features of best VIP luggage

Best VIP luggageMaterialDimensionsWeightCapacityWarranty
VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLUPolyester55 x 36 x 24 cm3.3 kg55 liters5 years
VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID79EBLUPolyester65 x 43 x 30 cm3.8 kg79 liters5 years
VIP Aristocrat Polypropylene Trolley with WarrantyPolypropylene58 x 42 x 26 cm3.9 kg64 liters5 years
VIP Essencia Durable Polyester LuggagePolyester65 x 43 x 30 cm3.6 kg79 liters5 years
VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester SuitcasePolyester60 x 39 x 25 cm3.5 kg62 liters5 years
VIP Polycarbonate Luggage Spinner with Anti-Theft ZipperPolycarbonate55 x 36 x 24 cm3.2 kg55 liters5 years
VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside LuggagePolycarbonate65 x 43 x 30 cm3.9 kg79 liters5 years
VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside LuggagePolycarbonate55 x 36 x 24 cm3.2 kg55 liters5 years
VIP International Hard-Sided Polypropylene Trolley in TurquoisePolypropylene60 x 39 x 25 cm3.5 kg62 liters5 years

Best value for money VIP luggage

The VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase offers the best value for money with its stylish design, ample storage space, and effortless mobility. It strikes the perfect balance between quality and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious travelers.

Best overall VIP luggage

The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its sleek design, advanced technology, and maximum protection features, it offers everything a modern traveler needs for a hassle-free journey.

How to find the perfect VIP luggage?

Choosing the perfect VIP luggage depends on your specific travel needs. Consider factors such as size, material, security features, and mobility. If you prioritize durability and security, opt for a hardshell polycarbonate option. For frequent flyers, a softsided polyester suitcase with ample storage and 360-degree spinner wheels would be a great choice.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

