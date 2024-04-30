Best VIP Luggage for Travelers: Top 9 options for smooth, stylish and convinient travel

When it comes to traveling, having the right luggage can make all the difference. VIP is a trusted brand known for its premium travel bags and suitcases. In this article, we've curated a list of the 10 best VIP luggage options available on Amazon. Whether you're in need of a softsided suitcase or a durable hardshell trolley, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect VIP luggage for your next adventure. Upgrade your travel style with the best VIP luggage for a seamless journey(Pexels)

The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID79EBLU is designed for travelers who prioritize style and functionality. This suitcase features a spacious main compartment, expandable design, and durable polyester construction. The 4-wheel spinner system ensures effortless mobility, while the integrated top and side handles make it easy to lift and carry.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 65 x 43 x 30 cm

Weight: 3.8 kg

Capacity: 79 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Expandable design for added storage May be too large for some travelers 4-wheel spinner system for effortless mobility Durable polyester construction

2.

VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU

The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU is a stylish and durable travel companion. With ample storage space and a lightweight design, this suitcase is perfect for long trips. The built-in TSA lock provides added security, while the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth maneuverability.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 55 x 36 x 24 cm

Weight: 3.3 kg

Capacity: 55 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and durable Limited color options 360-degree spinner wheels Built-in TSA lock for added security

3.

VIP Aristocrat Polypropylene Trolley with Warranty

The VIP Aristocrat Polypropylene Trolley is a sleek and sturdy option for frequent travelers. The hardshell construction provides superior protection for your belongings, while the 4-wheel spinner system allows for effortless navigation through busy airports and crowded streets. The TSA-approved lock ensures peace of mind during your journey.

Specifications:

Material: Polypropylene

Dimensions: 58 x 42 x 26 cm

Weight: 3.9 kg

Capacity: 64 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hardshell construction for superior protection Limited color options TSA-approved lock for added security Sleek and sturdy design

4.

VIP Essencia Durable Polyester Luggage

The VIP Essencia Durable Polyester Luggage is a versatile and reliable travel companion. With its spacious interior and durable polyester construction, this suitcase is designed to withstand the rigors of travel. The 4-wheel spinner system and telescopic handle ensure smooth maneuverability, while the built-in combination lock provides added security.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 65 x 43 x 30 cm

Weight: 3.6 kg

Capacity: 79 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious interior for ample storage May be too large for some travelers Durable polyester construction Built-in combination lock for added security

5.

VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase

The VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase is a stylish and practical option for travelers. The softsided design allows for flexible packing, while the spacious main compartment and multiple pockets provide ample storage. The 4-wheel spinner system and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility, making it an ideal choice for frequent flyers.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 60 x 39 x 25 cm

Weight: 3.5 kg

Capacity: 62 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and practical design Limited color options Spacious main compartment and multiple pockets Effortless mobility with 4-wheel spinner system

6.

VIP Polycarbonate Luggage Spinner with Anti-Theft Zipper

The VIP Polycarbonate Luggage Spinner is designed for travelers who prioritize security and durability. The hardshell polycarbonate construction provides superior protection for your belongings, while the anti-theft zipper ensures peace of mind during your journey. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle make it easy to navigate through crowded airports and busy streets.

Specifications:

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 55 x 36 x 24 cm

Weight: 3.2 kg

Capacity: 55 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior protection with hardshell polycarbonate construction Limited color options Anti-theft zipper for added security Effortless navigation with 360-degree spinner wheels

7.

VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage

The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage is a sleek and innovative option for modern travelers. The advanced technology and durable construction provide maximum protection for your belongings, while the 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility. The integrated TSA lock offers added security and peace of mind.

Specifications:

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 65 x 43 x 30 cm

Weight: 3.9 kg

Capacity: 79 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and innovative design May be too large for some travelers Maximum protection with advanced technology Effortless mobility with 360-degree spinner wheels

8.

VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage

The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage is a sleek and innovative option for modern travelers. The advanced technology and durable construction provide maximum protection for your belongings, while the 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility. The integrated TSA lock offers added security and peace of mind.

Specifications:

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 55 x 36 x 24 cm

Weight: 3.2 kg

Capacity: 55 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and innovative design May be too small for some travelers Maximum protection with advanced technology Effortless mobility with 360-degree spinner wheels

9.

VIP International Hard-Sided Polypropylene Trolley in Turquoise

The VIP International Hard-Sided Polypropylene Trolley is a stylish and durable option for travelers. The hardshell construction and vibrant turquoise color make it stand out from the crowd, while the 4-wheel spinner system and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility. The TSA-approved lock provides added security for your belongings.

Specifications:

Material: Polypropylene

Dimensions: 60 x 39 x 25 cm

Weight: 3.5 kg

Capacity: 62 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and durable hardshell construction Limited color options Vibrant turquoise color for easy identification Effortless mobility with 4-wheel spinner system

Top 3 features of best VIP luggage

Best VIP luggage Material Dimensions Weight Capacity Warranty VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU Polyester 55 x 36 x 24 cm 3.3 kg 55 liters 5 years VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID79EBLU Polyester 65 x 43 x 30 cm 3.8 kg 79 liters 5 years VIP Aristocrat Polypropylene Trolley with Warranty Polypropylene 58 x 42 x 26 cm 3.9 kg 64 liters 5 years VIP Essencia Durable Polyester Luggage Polyester 65 x 43 x 30 cm 3.6 kg 79 liters 5 years VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase Polyester 60 x 39 x 25 cm 3.5 kg 62 liters 5 years VIP Polycarbonate Luggage Spinner with Anti-Theft Zipper Polycarbonate 55 x 36 x 24 cm 3.2 kg 55 liters 5 years VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage Polycarbonate 65 x 43 x 30 cm 3.9 kg 79 liters 5 years VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage Polycarbonate 55 x 36 x 24 cm 3.2 kg 55 liters 5 years VIP International Hard-Sided Polypropylene Trolley in Turquoise Polypropylene 60 x 39 x 25 cm 3.5 kg 62 liters 5 years

Best value for money VIP luggage

The VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase offers the best value for money with its stylish design, ample storage space, and effortless mobility. It strikes the perfect balance between quality and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious travelers.

Best overall VIP luggage

The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its sleek design, advanced technology, and maximum protection features, it offers everything a modern traveler needs for a hassle-free journey.

How to find the perfect VIP luggage?

Choosing the perfect VIP luggage depends on your specific travel needs. Consider factors such as size, material, security features, and mobility. If you prioritize durability and security, opt for a hardshell polycarbonate option. For frequent flyers, a softsided polyester suitcase with ample storage and 360-degree spinner wheels would be a great choice.

