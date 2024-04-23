Travel in style with matching luggage sets: Enjoy great deals on our top 6 picks for the best luggage sets for you

Travelling can be fun but packing never is. We went out in search of the best luggage sets to help find the perfect picks available online for you. Travelling can become tedious when it comes to the part where you need to pack. With multiple restrictions on baggage and weight, a lot of us can get overwhelmed with trying to pack light and right. Sometimes the right suitcase can make a complete difference as with the right spacious luggage you can easily fit your belongings correctly and stay within the weight limit as well. The best luggage sets to travel in style with the comfort of multiple luggage.(Pexels)

With many variants of luggage sets available, it is important to understand what serves your needs the best. With hard luggage sets, you get a lightweight suitcase, while the polyester ones come with the option to expand the space by unzipping the compressed compartment areas. Each suitcase has pros and cons to study and understand.

Read on to discover the various luggage sets we have curated for you from sets of 3 to sets of 2 and pick the best luggage set for yourself.

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small, Medium and Large Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage,Trolley Bags for Travel Set of 3, Suitcase for Travel,Black

The Safari Thorium Neo Trolley Bags Set of 3 is the perfect companion for your travels. Available in small (55cm), medium (66cm), and large (77cm), these hard case polycarbonate suitcases ensure durability and protection for your belongings. Crafted with a 360-degree wheeling system, the suitcases travel effortlessly in any direction. The lightweight design, weighing just 4.16 kilograms, allows easy handling for any member of your journey. Water-resistant and featuring a 3-dial combination lock, your valuables remain safe and secure. With a spacious 83-litre capacity and vibrant purple inner fabric, embark on your adventures with style and confidence.

Specifications of Safari Thorium Neo - Set of 3:

Material:Polycarbonate

Colour:Neo-Black

Special feature:83 litres capacity

Number of suitcases:3 pcs(55cm,66cm,77cm)

Amazon Rating: 4.1

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polycarbonate material Limited color options Lightweight design Might be too large for some travellers

Skybags Stroke Hard Luggage Set of 3 (55+65+75 cm) | Printed Luggage Trolley with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock | Unisex - Blue & White

The Skybags Stroke Hard Luggage Set of 3 offers a fusion of style and functionality in vibrant blue and white hues. Crafted for style and durability, these printed trolleys come in sizes 55cm, 65cm, and 75cm, catering to all your packing needs. Made from scratch-resistant ABS and PP material, they're lightweight yet sturdy, keeping your belongings safe from impact and water. Glide effortlessly with the 360-degree dual wheels and adjustable handle, making travel a breeze. Security is paramount with the built-in 3-digit combination lock and premium zipper. Plus, enjoy ample storage space with multiple compartments and compression straps, ensuring every journey is hassle-free and stylish.

Specifications of Skybags Stroke Hard Luggage Set of 3:

Material:ABS and PP

Colour:Blue and White

Special feature:Lightweight

Number of suitcases:3 pcs(55cm,65cm,75cm)

Amazon Rating: 4.1

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Scratch-resistant ABS and PP material Limited color options Ample storage space Some users may find the design too flashy

Kamiliant by American Tourister Set of 3 Small - 55 Cm, Medium - 68 Cm & Large - 79 Cm Polypropylene Hard 4 Wheeler Spinner Luggage Trolley- Black

The Kamiliant by American Tourister Set of 3, is a versatile ensemble of small (55cm), medium (68cm), and large (79cm) polypropylene hard spinner luggage trolleys in timeless black. Engineered for durability and convenience, these trolleys boast a robust four-wheeler design for effortless manoeuvrability at airports or even city streets. Crafted from premium materials, they offer ample storage space while maintaining a lightweight profile, ensuring stress-free travel experiences. Whether embarking on a weekend getaway or a long journey, these trolleys provide reliable support with keeping your luggage safely locked in. Elevate your travel game with this sophisticated set, blending style, functionality, and durability seamlessly.

Specifications of Kamiliant by American Tourister Set of 3:

Material:Polypropylene

Colour:Black

Special feature:Strong and durable wheels

Number of suitcases:3 pcs(55cm,68cm,79cm)

Amazon Rating: 3.8

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Strong and durable wheels Some users may prefer a more vibrant colour option Lightweight profile Some people might find the large size too big for comfort

Also Read: Best trolley bags: Optimize your travel experience with the top 10 selections

Safari Prisma Set of 3 55 Cms, 65 Cms & 75 Cms Small, Medium & Large Polyester Soft Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage-Suitcase Blue

The Safari Prisma Set of 3 comes in a cool blue colour, featuring small (55cm), medium (65cm), and large (75cm) polyester soft-sided suitcases with a funky prismatic pattern. Made from premium, tough polyester fabric, these trolleys are ready for any trip or adventure. The perks of small and medium sizes included ensuring you can pick the one best suited for your short and long trips. Need to pack last-minute items? Two big front pockets make it easy and save you the trouble of opening up your suitcase entirely. Keep your belongings safe with the fixed combination lock. Cleaning's a breeze with the fabric being treated to handle extensive and rough use. Plus, there's extra space with expandable compartments, something you don't usually get in hard-body luggage.

Specifications of Safari Prisma Set of 3:

Material:Polyester

Colour:Blue

Special feature:Expandable compartments

Number of suitcases:3 pcs(55cm,65cm,75cm)

Amazon Rating: 4.2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Expandable compartments Limited color options Easy-to-clean polyester fabric Some users may prefer hard-sided luggage

Also Read: Best trolley bags for travel: Top 9 choices to pick from

Aristocrat Air Pro Set of 2 Polypropylene Hard Luggage (55cm and 66cm) | Cabin and Large Check-in Luggage | Secured Combination Lock | Cross Teal | Unisex

The Aristocrat Air Pro Set of 2, is designed for travelers seeking durability and style. Crafted from polypropylene, this set includes cabin (55cm) and large check-in (66cm) luggage in a sleek cross-teal finish. Built tough, these cases offer scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and impact-resistant properties, ensuring your belongings stay safe on your journey. Glide effortlessly with 360-degree dual wheels and an adjustable trolley handle, while the secured combination lock and zipper provide peace of mind. With ample storage space, multiple compartments, and compression straps, packing is a breeze. The set of 2 is perfect if you are purchasing luggage for a single user who tends to travel via flights more often than any other means. This ensures you can accommodate both check-in and cabin baggage and do not need to invest in a third suitcase as well.

Specifications of Aristocrat Air Pro Set of 2:

Material:Polypropylene

Colour:Cross-teal

Special feature:Rust-free build

Number of suitcases:2 pcs(55cm,66cm)

Amazon Rating: 4.0

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Scratch-resistant and water-resistant polypropylene material Limited to a set of 2, not suitable for larger families or extended trips Ample storage space Limited color options

Also Read: Best Skybags luggage: Pick from the top 6 choices combining style, durability, and functionality for travellers

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage White Set of 3, 54 cm, 64 cm & 74 cm Cabin, Medium & Large German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Hinomoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley Bags - Still Loading Brownray

The MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Set of 3 in sleek white, features cabin (54cm), medium (64cm), and large (74cm) suitcases crafted from German Makrolon poly-carbonate. Designed for durability, the indestructible ABS+ polycarbonate shell is water-resistant, safeguarding your belongings. Experience effortless travel with silent-run Japanese wheel technology, boasting 8 super silent Ninja Wheels with striking yellow detailing. Enjoy ample storage with industry-leading capacity and lightweight design. Each suitcase is equipped with premium features including a TSA number lock, aviation-grade telescope handle, and premium zippers. Truly a premium pick for stylish and versatile luggage you can use.

Specifications of MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage White Set of 3:

Material:Polycarbonate

Colour:White

Special feature:super silent ninja wheels

Number of suitcases:3 pcs(54cm,66cm,74cm)

Amazon Rating: 4.2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Indestructible ABS+ polycarbonate shell Limited colour option Super silent ninja wheels Higher price point

Top features of the best luggage sets:

Best luggage sets Colour Special Feature Amazon Rating Safari Thorium Neo - Set of 3 Neo-Black 83 litres capacity 4.1 Skybags Stroke Hard Luggage Set of 3 Blue and White Lightweight 4.1 Kamiliant by American Tourister Set of 3 Black Strong and durable wheels 3.8 Safari Prisma Set of 3 Blue Expandable compartments 4.2 Aristocrat Air Pro Set of 2 Cross-teal Rust-free build 4.0 MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage White Set of 3 White Super silent ninja wheels 4.2

Best value for money luggage set: Skybags Stroke Hard Luggage Set of 3

The Skybags Stroke Hard Luggage Set of 3 stands out as the best value-for-money choice. Combining style and functionality, it boasts scratch-resistant ABS and PP material, ensuring durability for frequent use. With ample storage space and built-in security features, it offers convenience without breaking the bank.

Best premium luggage set: MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage White Set of 3

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage White Set of 3 emerges as the best premium luggage set. Crafted from German Makrolon polycarbonate, it boasts an indestructible ABS+ polycarbonate shell, ensuring durability and protection for your belongings. The set features cabin (54cm), medium (64cm), and large (74cm) suitcases, providing ample storage space for all your travel essentials. Experience smooth and silent travel with 8 super silent Ninja Wheels and premium features like a TSA number lock, aviation-grade telescope handle, and premium zippers. With its stylish design and top-notch functionality, MOKOBARA elevates your travel experience to the next level.

Best overall luggage set: Safari Thorium Neo - Set of 3

The Safari Thorium Neo - Set of 3 takes the crown as the best overall product. Crafted from robust polycarbonate material, it ensures longevity while remaining lightweight. Featuring generous storage capacity and advanced security measures, it caters to every traveller's needs with a perfect blend of durability, functionality, and style.

How to pack light when you travel?

Packing light for travel involves strategic planning and smart choices. Here are some tips to help you pack efficiently:

Make a packing list: Start by making a list of essentials you'll need for your trip. Stick to the essentials and avoid packing items you might not use.

Choose versatile clothing: Select clothing items that can be mixed and matched easily to create different outfits. Opt for neutral colours and lightweight fabrics that can be layered for varying weather conditions.

Limit shoes: Shoes can take up a lot of space in your luggage, so try to limit yourself to a few pairs of versatile shoes that can be worn with multiple outfits.

Roll your clothes: Rolling your clothes instead of folding them can help save space and prevent wrinkles. You can also use packing cubes to organize and compress your clothing.

Use travel-size toiletries: Instead of bringing full-size bottles of toiletries, invest in travel-size containers or purchase toiletries at your destination.

Minimize gadgets and electronics: Only bring the gadgets and electronics that are essential for your trip, and consider leaving behind bulky items like laptops if you won't need them.

Pack multi-purpose items: Look for items that serve multiple purposes, such as a scarf that can double as a blanket or a backpack that can be used as a daypack.

Wear your bulkiest items: If you're travelling with bulky items like jackets or boots, wear them instead of packing them to save space in your luggage.

Plan to do laundry: If you're travelling for an extended period, plan to do laundry instead of packing enough clothing for the entire trip.

Leave room for souvenirs: Leave some space in your luggage for souvenirs or items you might purchase during your trip.

