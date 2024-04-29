 Best luggage trolleys for travellers: Choose from top 10 spacious and sturdy picks - Hindustan Times
Best luggage trolleys for travellers: Choose from top 10 spacious and sturdy picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 29, 2024 07:18 PM IST

Check out the top luggage trolleys available in the market to make your travel experience hassle-free and convenient.

Are you in search of the perfect luggage trolley for your next adventure? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the 10 best luggage trolleys available in the market. Whether you are a frequent traveler or planning a vacation, a sturdy and reliable luggage trolley is a must-have. With various sizes, materials, and features, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. We have done the research for you to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the best luggage trolley that suits your needs and preferences.

10 best luggage trolleys
10 best luggage trolleys

1.

Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Black Hardsided Trolley

The Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Black Hardsided Trolley is a durable and stylish option for travelers. It offers ample space for packing and is equipped with smooth-rolling wheels. The built-in lock ensures the safety of your belongings. The scratch-resistant surface keeps the trolley looking new for years.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Black Hardsided Trolley

  • 55 cms in size
  • Polycarbonate material
  • Built-in TSA lock
  • 360-degree spinner wheels
  • Scratch-resistant surface

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable and stylish design

May be slightly heavy

Ample packing space

Limited color options

Smooth-rolling wheels

2.

Safari Polycarbonate RAY 67 cm Silver Hardsided Trolley

The Safari Polycarbonate RAY 67 cm Silver Hardsided Trolley is a sleek and sturdy option for travelers. It features a spacious interior with organized compartments for efficient packing. The 360-degree spinner wheels provide smooth maneuverability, and the built-in lock ensures the security of your belongings.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate RAY 67 cm Silver Hardsided Trolley

  • 67 cm in size
  • Polycarbonate material
  • Organized interior compartments
  • 360-degree spinner wheels
  • Built-in lock

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and sturdy design

Limited color options

Efficient packing compartments

May be slightly heavy

Smooth maneuverability

3.

Skybags Trooper Hardsided Spinner Suitcase

The Skybags Trooper Hardsided Spinner Suitcase is a reliable and lightweight option for travelers. The spacious interior and expandable feature make it suitable for long trips. The 360-degree spinner wheels provide effortless maneuverability, and the sturdy handle ensures easy lifting and carrying.

Specifications of Skybags Trooper Hardsided Spinner Suitcase

  • Hardsided spinner suitcase
  • Lightweight and durable
  • Spacious interior
  • Expandable feature
  • 360-degree spinner wheels

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Reliable and lightweight design

Limited color options

Spacious interior

May lack built-in lock feature

Effortless maneuverability

4.

Safari Polyester Softsided Trolley Bag

The Safari Polyester Softsided Trolley Bag is a versatile and functional option for travelers. The softsided design allows flexibility in packing, while the spacious interior offers ample room for essentials. The smooth-rolling wheels and sturdy handle enhance convenience during travel.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Softsided Trolley Bag

  • Polyester material
  • Softsided trolley bag
  • Versatile and functional design
  • Spacious interior
  • Smooth-rolling wheels

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile and functional design

May lack the durability of hardsided trolleys

Ample room for essentials

Limited color options

Enhanced convenience during travel

5.

Safari Pentagon 55 Polypropylene Hardside Trolley

The Safari Pentagon 55 Polypropylene Hardside Trolley is a sturdy and secure option for travelers. The hardshell construction provides maximum protection for your belongings, while the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth maneuverability. The expandable feature allows for additional packing space.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon 55 Polypropylene Hardside Trolley

  • Polypropylene material
  • Hardside trolley
  • Sturdy and secure design
  • 360-degree spinner wheels
  • Expandable feature

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sturdy and secure design

May be slightly heavy

Maximum protection for belongings

Limited color options

Smooth maneuverability

6.

Skybags Footloose Polyester Softsided Trolley

The Skybags Footloose Polyester Softsided Trolley is a stylish and lightweight option for travelers. The softsided design allows flexibility in packing, and the spacious interior offers ample room for essentials. The 360-degree spinner wheels provide effortless maneuverability.

Specifications of Skybags Footloose Polyester Softsided Trolley

  • Polyester materia
  • Softsided trolley
  • Stylish and lightweight design
  • Spacious interior
  • 360-degree spinner wheels

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish and lightweight design

May lack the durability of hardsided trolleys

Ample room for essentials

Limited color options

Effortless maneuverability

7.

American Tourister Kamiliant Harrier Polypropylene Hardside Trolley

The American Tourister Kamiliant Harrier Polypropylene Hardside Trolley is a reliable and durable option for travelers. The hardshell construction provides maximum protection for your belongings, and the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth maneuverability. The interior organization features enhance packing efficiency.

Specifications of American Tourister Kamiliant Harrier Polypropylene Hardside Trolley

  • Polypropylene material
  • Hardside trolley
  • Reliable and durable design
  • 360-degree spinner wheels
  • Interior organization features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Reliable and durable design

May be slightly heavy

Maximum protection for belongings

Limited color options

Smooth maneuverability

8.

Aristocrat Airpro Polypropylene Hardsided Trolley

The Aristocrat Airpro Polypropylene Hardsided Trolley is a sleek and efficient option for travelers. The hardshell construction provides maximum protection for your belongings, while the interior organization features enhance efficient packing. The 360-degree spinner wheels provide smooth maneuverability.

Specifications of Aristocrat Airpro Polypropylene Hardsided Trolley

  • Polypropylene material
  • Hardsided trolley
  • Sleek and efficient design
  • Maximum protection for belongings
  • 360-degree spinner wheels

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and efficient design

Limited color options

Maximum protection for belongings

May be slightly heavy

Smooth maneuverability

9.

Nasher Miles Istanbul Polycarbonate 20-inch Green Olive Trolley

The Nasher Miles Istanbul Polycarbonate 20-inch Green Olive Trolley is a stylish and compact option for travelers. The polycarbonate material provides durability, and the expandable feature allows for additional packing space. The 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth maneuverability.

Specifications of Nasher Miles Istanbul Polycarbonate 20-inch Green Olive Trolley

  • Polycarbonate material
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Durable and expandable
  • 360-degree spinner wheels
  • Multiple color options

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish and compact design

May lack the spaciousness of larger trolleys

Durable and expandable

Limited color options

Smooth maneuverability

Top 3 features of luggage trolly

Luggage trollySizeMaterialWheelsLock
Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Black Hardsided Trolley55 cmsPolycarbonate360-degree spinner wheelsBuilt-in TSA lock
Safari Polycarbonate RAY 67 cm Silver Hardsided Trolley67 cmPolycarbonate360-degree spinner wheelsBuilt-in lock
Skybags Trooper Hardsided Spinner SuitcaseHardsided spinner suitcaseLightweight and durable360-degree spinner wheelsNA
Safari Polyester Softsided Trolley BagPolyester materialSoftsided trolley bagNANA
Safari Pentagon 55 Polypropylene Hardside TrolleyPolypropylene materialHardside trolley360-degree spinner wheelsNA
Skybags Footloose Polyester Softsided TrolleyPolyester materialSoftsided trolley360-degree spinner wheelsNA
American Tourister Kamiliant Harrier Polypropylene Hardside TrolleyPolypropylene materialHardside trolley360-degree spinner wheelsInterior organization features
Aristocrat Airpro Polypropylene Hardsided TrolleyPolypropylene materialHardsided trolley360-degree spinner wheelsInterior organization features
Nasher Miles Istanbul Polycarbonate 20-inch Green Olive TrolleyPolycarbonate materialCompact and stylish design360-degree spinner wheelsExpandable feature
Tommy Hilfiger Polyester LuggagePolyester materialPremium and stylish designNANA

Best value for money luggage trolly

The Skybags Trooper Hardsided Spinner Suitcase offers the best value for money with its lightweight and durable design, spacious interior, and expandable feature, making it ideal for long trips without breaking the bank.

Best overall luggage trolly

The American Tourister Kamiliant Harrier Polypropylene Hardside Trolley stands out as the best overall product in this category due to its reliable and durable design, maximum protection for belongings, and smooth maneuverability, making it a top choice for any traveler.

How to find the perfect Luggage trolley:

When choosing the perfect luggage trolley, consider the size, material, and features that best suit your travel needs. Look for durable and secure options with ample packing space, smooth-rolling wheels, and built-in lock features for added security.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

