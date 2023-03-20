Passengers complain of broken luggage bags, stolen valuables at Pune airport

Luggage bags with broken locks and stolen or damaged valuables have become an everyday occurrence at Pune airport according to several passengers. Luggage bags with broken locks and stolen or damaged valuables have become an everyday occurrence at Pune airport according to several passengers (HT PHOTO)

George Paul, who flew Indigo Airlines and arrived at Pune airport on Sunday, March 19, raised a complaint on Twitter saying, “My baggage was received damaged at Pune airport today (March 19). When I complained to the airline staff, they straightaway offered a ₹700 voucher. Regret to say but this is not the correct resolution because after two days, I have to travel from Pune airport again.”

Indigo Airlines responded to Paul’s complaint saying, “We sincerely regret the experience. Please allow us some time to get it checked. We will update you.”

In another incident which also occurred on March 19, Erna Suchiawaty, who few SpiceJet from Dubai to Pune and had all her money stolen, posted, “Flight by SpiceJet SG52 Dubai-Pune. Those working at Pune airport are scanning passengers’ luggage and robbing them of their money. Your life will be full of disasters till you reach the grave…”

Vipul Alekar, a frequent flyer, said, “A couple of months ago when I travelled from Delhi to Pune, the locks of two of my luggage bags were broken and my valuables had been stolen from the bags. This is not right and strict action should be taken against the ground staff by airline companies.”

A senior official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune on condition of anonymity said, “We daily monitor and look into airline operations but these complaints of luggage broken and stolen are taken seriously with strict instructions given to the ground staff of these airline companies as well. Still, we are keeping a close watch on each complaint raised by passengers.”