Skybags luggage: Buy our top 10 strong and sturdy picks, including trolley and duffel bags

Travelling is fun and there are no second thoughts about it. However, with the much involved excitement and fun that travelling has to offer comes the bigger responsibility of carrying your stuff safely and securely. That is where Skybags luggage comes into the picture. The sturdiness that comes with Skybags luggage is unmatched, and you can be assured that your belongings are safe and secured when you carry Skybags luggage with you. Top 10 Skybags luggage to keep your stuff safe and secured.(Pexels)

Skybags is a renowned brand synonymous with stylish and durable luggage solutions. Crafted with precision and innovation, Skybags luggage exudes both functionality and fashion-forward design. From sleek carry-on options perfect for short trips to spacious checked baggage ideal for extended travels, Skybags offers a diverse range to suit every journey.

With an emphasis on quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship, Skybags ensures reliability and longevity, providing travellers with peace of mind throughout their adventures. Whether navigating bustling airports or exploring exotic destinations, Skybags luggage stands as a dependable companion, elevating the travel experience with its blend of sophistication and practicality.

Skybags comes with a wide option of luggage bags including trolley bags, duffel bags, cabin luggage, hard sided and soft sided trolley bags and more. So, next time you are planning a family holiday or going for a business or work trip, you can trust Skybags luggage for your excursion.

Confused which ones to pick from, considering the wide range of options that Skybags has to offer? Fret not, as we are here to help you choose just the right Skybags luggage that you can carry and flaunt on your next trip. We have consolidated top 10 Skybags luggage for you to consider.

1.

Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Hard Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag- Blue and White

If you are seeking durability with style, then the Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Cabin Luggage is designed for you. Crafted from tough polycarbonate material, it offers reliable protection for your belongings. The compact size fits most airline cabin restrictions, while the four spinner wheels ensure smooth manoeuvrability. With a hard-sided construction, your items stay secure during transit. Whether for business trips or weekend getaways, the Skybags Trooper combines functionality with sleek design.

Specifications of Skybags Trooper 55 Cms:

Material: Polycarbonate

Size: 55 cms

Wheels: 4 Spinner Wheels

Hard Sided: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polycarbonate construction May be slightly heavier compared to soft-sided luggage Compact size ideal for cabin restrictions Limited packing flexibility due to rigid structure Smooth 360-degree spinner wheels for easy mobility Less external pockets for quick access items Stylish design adds a touch of sophistication

2.

Skybags Rubik 68 cms Medium Check-in Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag-Red

The Skybags Rubik 68 cms Medium Check-in Luggage is your reliable travel companion for longer journeys. Made from durable polyester, this soft-sided luggage offers flexibility while ensuring your belongings are protected. This trolley bag is equipped with four spinner wheels, and it effortlessly glides through airports and terminals. The spacious interior and multiple compartments make packing and organizing effortless. Whether for business or leisure, the Skybags Rubik ensures you travel in style and convenience.

Specifications of Skybags Rubik 68 cms:

Material: Polyester

Size: 68 cms

Wheels: 4 Spinner Wheels

Soft Sided: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious interior for ample packing space Less rigid structure compared to hard-sided luggage Durable polyester material withstands wear and tear May not offer as much protection for fragile items Four spinner wheels for easy movability

3.

Skybags Rubik 79 cms Large Check-in Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag- Black

If you ask for design and functionality both in one trolley bag, that has to be the Skybags Rubik 79 cms Large Check-in Luggage bag. Constructed from durable polyester, this soft-sided luggage offers flexibility and resilience to withstand the rigours of travel. With four 360-degree spinner wheels, navigating through crowded airports is effortless. The spacious interior and smart organizational features ensure hassle-free packing. Whether embarking on a long journey or a short getaway, the Skybags Rubik provides ample space and reliable performance.

Specifications of Skybags Rubik 79 cms:

Material: Polyester

Size: 79 cms

Wheels: 4 Spinner Wheels

Soft Sided: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Generous capacity for extended trips May exceed weight restrictions when fully packed Durable polyester construction for long-lasting use Soft-sided design may lack the same level of protection as hard-sided luggage Smooth 360-degree rotation for effortless movability

4.

Skybags Rubik Red Softsided Luggage Set of 3 (Small, Medium & Large)

The Skybags Rubik Red Softsided Luggage Set offers versatility and convenience for all your travel needs. This set includes three trolley bags of different sizes, ranging from-small, medium, and large suitcases, each crafted from durable polyester material. The soft-sided design provides flexibility while maintaining robust protection for your belongings. Equipped with four spinner wheels, these suitcases effortlessly glide across various surfaces. Whether you're packing for a short trip or a long holiday, this vibrant red luggage set ensures you travel in style and comfort.

Specifications of Skybags Rubik Red Set:

Material: Polyester

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large

Wheels: 4 Spinner Wheels (Each)

Soft Sided: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Complete set for various travel needs May take up more storage space when not in use Durable polyester construction for lasting durability Soft-sided design may offer less protection against impacts

5. Skybags Cardiff Polyester 55 Cms Travel Duffle Bag

Hit your gym in style with the Skybags Cardiff Polyester Travel Duffle Bag. It combines functionality with style, making it an essential companion for your gymming session. Crafted from durable polyester, this duffle bag offers reliability and longevity, and thus it is apt for shorter travel as well. The spacious main compartment provides ample room for your essentials, while multiple pockets keep smaller items organized. Whether for weekend getaways or gym sessions, the Skybags Cardiff Duffle ensures you travel with ease and convenience.

Specifications of Skybags Cardiff:

Material: Polyester

Size: 55 cms

Type: Duffle Bag

Wheels: None

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile duffle bag for various purposes Limited carrying options compared to backpacks or wheeled luggage Durable polyester construction for long-lasting use May not be suitable for extended trips due to limited packing space Spacious main compartment for ample storage

6.

Skybags Mint 79Cms Large Check-in Polycarbonate Hardsided 4 Smooth Wheels Speed_Wheel Trolley 8 Wheel Suitcase, Turquoise (Blue), 80 Centimeters

The Skybags Mint 79Cms Large Check-in Trolley is the epitome of durability and style. Crafted from robust polycarbonate material, this hard-sided luggage provides superior protection for your belongings. With a spacious interior, it offers ample room for all your travel essentials. The four spinner wheels ensure effortless movability, while the sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to your travels. Whether jetting off on a business trip or a leisurely vacation, the Skybags Mint Trolley combines functionality with elegance.

Specifications of Skybags Mint 79Cms:

Material: Polycarbonate

Size: 79 cms

Type: Check-in Trolley

Wheels: 4 Spinner Wheels

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polycarbonate construction for long-lasting use May be slightly heavier compared to soft-sided luggage Spacious interior for ample packing space Hard-sided design may be less flexible for overpacking Smooth 360-degree spinner wheels for easy mobility Limited external pockets for quick access items Sleek and elegant design adds sophistication to travel

7.

Skybags Stroke Medium Size ABS Hard Luggage (67 cm) | Printed Luggage Trolley with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock | Unisex, Blue and White

The Skybags Stroke Medium Size Hard Luggage combines durability with practicality for your travel needs. Constructed from tough ABS material, this hard-sided suitcase offers reliable protection for your belongings. The medium size strikes a balance between ample packing space and easy movability. With sturdy handles and smooth wheels, it ensures hassle-free transportation. Whether for business or leisure, the Skybags Stroke luggage is designed to withstand the demands of travel.

Specifications of Skybags Stroke:

Material: ABS

Size: Medium

Type: Hard Luggage

Wheels: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sturdy ABS construction for lasting durability May be heavier compared to soft-sided luggage Medium size offers ample packing space Hard-sided design may be less forgiving when packing Smooth wheels for effortless mobility

8. Skybags Trick Polyester Softsided 69 cm Cabin Stylish Luggage Trolley

The Skybags Trick Polyester Cabin Luggage Trolley is designed for the modern traveller seeking both functionality and style. Crafted from durable polyester, this soft-sided luggage offers flexibility while ensuring your belongings stay protected. The cabin-friendly size fits most airline restrictions, making it ideal for short trips or weekend getaways. With smooth spinner wheels and a stylish design, the Skybags Trick adds convenience and flair to your travels.

Specifications of Skybags Trick 69 cm:

Material: Polyester

Size: 69 cm

Type: Cabin Luggage Trolley

Wheels: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polyester construction for long-lasting use Soft-sided design may offer less protection against impacts Cabin-friendly size for hassle-free travel May lack the packing space for longer trips Smooth spinner wheels for easy mobility

9. Skybags Polyester Solid Pattern Hustle Duffle Bag

The Skybags Polyester Hustle Duffle Bag is your reliable companion for gym sessions, overnight stays, or short trips. Made from durable polyester, this duffle bag offers resilience to withstand daily wear and tear. The solid pattern design adds a touch of style to your ensemble. With a spacious main compartment and multiple pockets, it provides ample storage and organization for your essentials. Whether you're hitting the gym or embarking on a quick getaway, the Skybags Hustle Duffle Bag keeps you prepared in style.

Specifications of Skybags Hustle Duffle Bag:

Material: Polyester

Type: Duffle Bag

Pattern: Solid

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polyester construction for long-lasting use May lack the structured support of hard-sided luggage Spacious main compartment for ample storage Limited carrying options compared to backpacks Multiple pockets for organized packing

10.

Skybags Openskies Medium Polycarbonate 29 cms Suitcase TSA Lock Hard Trolley (Pink)

Secure your crucial belongings with the Skybags Openskies Medium Suitcase that combines security with style for your travel needs. Crafted from sturdy polycarbonate, this hard-sided suitcase offers superior protection for your belongings. The TSA lock ensures your items stay secure during transit, while the compact size makes it ideal for short trips or weekend getaways. With smooth spinner wheels and a sleek design, the Skybags Openskies adds convenience and sophistication to your travels.

Specifications of Skybags Openskies Medium:

Material: Polycarbonate

Size: 29 cms

Type: Suitcase

Lock: TSA Lock

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polycarbonate construction for reliable protection May have limited packing space for longer trips TSA lock for added security during travel Hard-sided design may be less forgiving when overpacked Compact size ideal for short trips or weekend getaways

Top three features of best Skybags luggage

Skybags Luggage Bags Material Size Wheel Types Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Hard Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage Polycarbonate 55 cms 4 Spinner Wheels Skybags Rubik 68 cms Medium Check-in Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Polyester 68 cms 4 Wheels Spinner Skybags Rubik 79 cms Large Check-in Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage Polyester 79 cms 4 Wheels 360 Degree Skybags Rubik Red Soft sided Luggage Set of 3 (Small, Medium & Large) Soft Polyester 58 cm/68 cm/78 cm Spinner Wheels Skybags Cardiff Polyester 55 Cms Travel Duffle Bag Polyester 55 cms Not Applicable Skybags Mint 79Cms Large Check-in Polycarbonate Hard sided Trolley Polycarbonate 79 cms 4 Spinner Wheels Skybags Stroke Medium Size ABS Hard Luggage ABS Plastic Medium Size 8 Spinner Wheels Skybags Trick Polyester Softsided 69 cm Cabin Stylish Luggage Trolley Polyester 69 cms 4 Spinner Wheels Skybags Polyester Solid Pattern Hustle Duffle Bag Polyester 33 cms Not Applicable Skybags Openskies Medium Polycarbonate 29 cms Suitcase TSA Lock Hard Trolley Polycarbonate 29 cms 8 Spinner Wheels

Best value for money Skybags Luggage: Skybags Rubik Red Softsided Luggage Set of 3

The Skybags Rubik Red Soft sided Luggage Set of 3 can be your ideal pick if you’re looking for the best value for money option under this category. It offers a great deal as it provides three different sizes for various travel needs at an affordable price point. Plus, the different sizes of trolley bags allows you to take each of them as per your travel needs.

Best overall Skybags Luggage: Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Hard Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage

Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Hard Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage can be crowned as the best overall Skybags luggage in the line-up. It offers durability with polycarbonate material, convenient size for cabin use, and smooth mobility with four spinner wheels.

How to find the perfect Skybags luggage

To find the best Skybags luggage that suits your needs, it's essential to consider several factors before making a purchase.

The type of travel: First, determine the type of travel you'll be undertaking: whether it's short trips, long vacations, business travels, or adventure expeditions.

Size of the luggage: Assess the size requirements based on your travel duration and belongings. Skybags offers a variety of sizes, ranging from cabin-friendly to large check-in options.

Material of Skybags luggage: Consider the material of the luggage—choices include durable polycarbonate, soft polyester, and sturdy ABS plastic—ensuring it matches your durability expectations and aesthetic preferences.

Additional features: Additionally, evaluate the features such as wheels (spinner or fixed), handles, compartments, and security locks to ensure convenience and safety during your travels.

Research customer reviews and ratings to gauge the performance and reliability of specific Skybags models. Whether purchasing from their official website, authorized retailers, or online platforms, compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value for your investment. By considering these factors comprehensively, you can confidently select the best Skybags luggage that meets your travel requirements and preferences.

