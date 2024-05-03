Best Tommy Hilfiger luggage you can buy today: Top 10 stylish and evergreen options

Tommy Hilfiger is known for its stylish and durable luggage options that cater to the needs of modern travelers. Whether you're looking for a spacious suitcase or a compact travel bag, Tommy Hilfiger has a wide range of options to choose from. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 Tommy Hilfiger luggage options available on the market, compare their features, and help you find the perfect one for your travel needs. Tommy Hilfiger luggage: explore top picks and choose the best for yourself.

1.

Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - Dark

The Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage in Dark is a stylish and spacious option for travelers. With its durable polyester construction and ample storage space, it's perfect for long trips. The luggage features a telescopic handle, smooth-rolling wheels, and multiple compartments for organized packing.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - Dark

Durable polyester construction

Telescopic handle

Smooth-rolling wheels

Multiple compartments for organized packing

Available in dark color

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample storage space Limited color options Stylish design Durable construction

2.

Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - Navy

The Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage in Navy is a sleek and practical choice for travelers. It features a spacious main compartment, a telescopic handle, and smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability. The luggage also comes in a classic navy color for a timeless look.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - Navy

Spacious main compartment

Telescopic handle

Smooth-rolling wheels

Classic navy color

Durable construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and practical design Limited color options Timeless navy color Easy maneuverability

3.

Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester Overnighter

The Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester Overnighter is a compact and versatile travel bag. It's designed for short trips and overnight stays, featuring a spacious main compartment, multiple pockets, and a detachable shoulder strap for convenience.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester Overnighter

Compact and versatile design

Spacious main compartment

Multiple pockets for organization

Detachable shoulder strap

Durable polyester construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for short trips Limited capacity for long trips Convenient and versatile Ample storage space

Also read: Best men's luggage bags: Discover the top 9 picks for effortless travel, packed with style and functionality

4.

Tommy Hilfiger Alpha Luggage

The Tommy Hilfiger Alpha Luggage is a premium and durable option for frequent travelers. It features a hard-sided construction, TSA-approved locks, and a spacious interior with compression straps for secure packing. The luggage also comes in a sleek design with the iconic Tommy Hilfiger logo.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Alpha Luggage

Premium hard-sided construction

TSA-approved locks

Spacious interior with compression straps

Sleek design with iconic logo

Durable and secure

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium and durable construction Limited color options Secure packing with TSA locks Sleek and stylish design

5.

Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - Olive

The Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage in Olive is a lightweight and practical option for travelers. It features a durable plastic construction, smooth-rolling wheels, and a spacious main compartment with interior pockets for organized packing. The luggage also comes in a stylish olive color for a distinctive look.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - Olive

Lightweight and durable plastic construction

Smooth-rolling wheels

Spacious main compartment with interior pockets

Stylish olive color

Convenient and practical design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and practical Limited color options Spacious and organized packing Stylish olive color

Also read: Best Safari luggage bags: Top 9 picks for your next adventure, ensuring style and durability on every journey

6.

Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided Luggage - TH-HARVEYHL1408065

The Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided Luggage is a durable and secure option for travelers. It features a hardshell construction, TSA-approved locks, and a spacious interior with compression straps for organized packing. The luggage also comes in a sleek and modern design for a stylish travel experience.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided Luggage - TH-HARVEYHL1408065

Durable hardsided construction

TSA-approved locks

Spacious interior with compression straps

Sleek and modern design

Secure and organized packing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and secure construction Limited color options TSA-approved locks for security Sleek and modern design

7.

Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - Navy

The Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage in Navy is a lightweight and practical travel option. It features a durable plastic construction, smooth-rolling wheels, and a spacious main compartment with interior pockets for organized packing. The luggage also comes in a classic navy color for timeless style.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - Navy

Lightweight and durable plastic construction

Smooth-rolling wheels

Spacious main compartment with interior pockets

Classic navy color

Convenient and practical design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and practical Limited color options Spacious and organized packing Classic navy color

8.

Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided TH-GRAPHITEHL5508

The Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided TH-GRAPHITEHL5508 Luggage is a sleek and secure travel option. It features a hardshell construction, TSA-approved locks, and a spacious interior with compression straps for organized packing. The luggage also comes in a stylish graphite color for a modern and sophisticated look.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided TH-GRAPHITEHL5508

Sleek and secure hardsided construction

TSA-approved locks

Spacious interior with compression straps

Stylish graphite color

Modern and sophisticated design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and secure construction Limited color options TSA-approved locks for security Stylish graphite color

Also read: Travel in style with matching luggage sets: Enjoy great deals on our top 6 picks for the best luggage sets for you

9.

Tommy Hilfiger Colorado Spring Luggage

The Tommy Hilfiger Colorado Spring Luggage is a stylish and practical option for travelers. It features a durable construction, smooth-rolling wheels, and a spacious main compartment with interior pockets for organized packing. The luggage also comes in a classic design with the iconic Tommy Hilfiger logo.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Colorado Spring Luggage

Stylish and practical design

Smooth-rolling wheels

Spacious main compartment with interior pockets

Classic design with iconic logo

Durable construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and practical Limited color options Spacious and organized packing Classic design with iconic logo

Tommy Hilfiger Luggage Top Features Comparison:

Tommy Hilfiger luggage Spacious Lightweight Durable Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - Dark Yes No Yes Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - Navy Yes No Yes Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester Overnighter Yes Yes Yes Tommy Hilfiger Alpha Luggage Yes No Yes Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - Olive Yes Yes Yes Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided Luggage - TH-HARVEYHL1408065 Yes No Yes Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - Navy Yes Yes Yes Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided TH-GRAPHITEHL5508 Yes No Yes Tommy Hilfiger Colorado Spring Luggage Yes Yes Yes Tommy Hilfiger Crystal Carry Yes Yes Yes

Also read: Best luggage trolleys for travellers: Choose from top 10 spacious and sturdy picks

Best value for money Tommy Hilfiger luggage

Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester Overnighter

The Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester Overnighter offers the best value for money with its compact and versatile design, ideal for short trips and overnight stays. It provides convenience and ample storage space at an affordable price, making it a great investment for frequent travellers.

Best overall Tommy Hilfiger luggage

Tommy Hilfiger Planetary Plus luggage

The Tommy Hilfiger Planetary Plus 45cm Polyester Overnighter Unisex Luggage Bag in Dark Black is a high-quality travel companion. Crafted from durable, water-resistant polyester, it blends comfort and style effortlessly. With ample space for all your essentials and a breathable cushion zone for easy carrying, it's a must-have for any journey.

How to find the perfect Tommy Hilfiger luggage:

When choosing the perfect Tommy Hilfiger luggage, consider your travel needs, the duration of your trips, and the level of convenience and organization you require. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your preferences and travel style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.