 Best Tommy Hilfiger luggage you can buy today: Top 10 stylish and evergreen options | Travel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best Tommy Hilfiger luggage you can buy today: Top 10 stylish and evergreen options

ByAffiliate Desk
May 03, 2024 07:36 PM IST

Explore the best Tommy Hilfiger luggage options available in the market, compare their features, and find the perfect one for your travel needs.

Tommy Hilfiger is known for its stylish and durable luggage options that cater to the needs of modern travelers. Whether you're looking for a spacious suitcase or a compact travel bag, Tommy Hilfiger has a wide range of options to choose from. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 Tommy Hilfiger luggage options available on the market, compare their features, and help you find the perfect one for your travel needs.

Tommy Hilfiger luggage: explore top picks and choose the best for yourself.
Tommy Hilfiger luggage: explore top picks and choose the best for yourself.

1.

Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - Dark

The Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage in Dark is a stylish and spacious option for travelers. With its durable polyester construction and ample storage space, it's perfect for long trips. The luggage features a telescopic handle, smooth-rolling wheels, and multiple compartments for organized packing.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - Dark

Durable polyester construction

Telescopic handle

Smooth-rolling wheels

Multiple compartments for organized packing

Available in dark color

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Ample storage spaceLimited color options
Stylish design 
Durable construction 

2.

Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - Navy

The Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage in Navy is a sleek and practical choice for travelers. It features a spacious main compartment, a telescopic handle, and smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability. The luggage also comes in a classic navy color for a timeless look.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - Navy

Spacious main compartment

Telescopic handle

Smooth-rolling wheels

Classic navy color

Durable construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek and practical designLimited color options
Timeless navy color 
Easy maneuverability 

3.

Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester Overnighter

The Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester Overnighter is a compact and versatile travel bag. It's designed for short trips and overnight stays, featuring a spacious main compartment, multiple pockets, and a detachable shoulder strap for convenience.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester Overnighter

Compact and versatile design

Spacious main compartment

Multiple pockets for organization

Detachable shoulder strap

Durable polyester construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Ideal for short tripsLimited capacity for long trips
Convenient and versatile 
Ample storage space 

Also read: Best men's luggage bags: Discover the top 9 picks for effortless travel, packed with style and functionality

4.

Tommy Hilfiger Alpha Luggage

The Tommy Hilfiger Alpha Luggage is a premium and durable option for frequent travelers. It features a hard-sided construction, TSA-approved locks, and a spacious interior with compression straps for secure packing. The luggage also comes in a sleek design with the iconic Tommy Hilfiger logo.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Alpha Luggage

Premium hard-sided construction

TSA-approved locks

Spacious interior with compression straps

Sleek design with iconic logo

Durable and secure

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Premium and durable constructionLimited color options
Secure packing with TSA locks 
Sleek and stylish design 

5.

Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - Olive

The Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage in Olive is a lightweight and practical option for travelers. It features a durable plastic construction, smooth-rolling wheels, and a spacious main compartment with interior pockets for organized packing. The luggage also comes in a stylish olive color for a distinctive look.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - Olive

Lightweight and durable plastic construction

Smooth-rolling wheels

Spacious main compartment with interior pockets

Stylish olive color

Convenient and practical design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Lightweight and practicalLimited color options
Spacious and organized packing 
Stylish olive color 

Also read: Best Safari luggage bags: Top 9 picks for your next adventure, ensuring style and durability on every journey

6.

Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided Luggage - TH-HARVEYHL1408065

The Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided Luggage is a durable and secure option for travelers. It features a hardshell construction, TSA-approved locks, and a spacious interior with compression straps for organized packing. The luggage also comes in a sleek and modern design for a stylish travel experience.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided Luggage - TH-HARVEYHL1408065

Durable hardsided construction

TSA-approved locks

Spacious interior with compression straps

Sleek and modern design

Secure and organized packing

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable and secure constructionLimited color options
TSA-approved locks for security 
Sleek and modern design 

7.

Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - Navy

The Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage in Navy is a lightweight and practical travel option. It features a durable plastic construction, smooth-rolling wheels, and a spacious main compartment with interior pockets for organized packing. The luggage also comes in a classic navy color for timeless style.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - Navy

Lightweight and durable plastic construction

Smooth-rolling wheels

Spacious main compartment with interior pockets

Classic navy color

Convenient and practical design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Lightweight and practicalLimited color options
Spacious and organized packing 
Classic navy color 

8.

Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided TH-GRAPHITEHL5508

The Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided TH-GRAPHITEHL5508 Luggage is a sleek and secure travel option. It features a hardshell construction, TSA-approved locks, and a spacious interior with compression straps for organized packing. The luggage also comes in a stylish graphite color for a modern and sophisticated look.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided TH-GRAPHITEHL5508

Sleek and secure hardsided construction

TSA-approved locks

Spacious interior with compression straps

Stylish graphite color

Modern and sophisticated design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek and secure constructionLimited color options
TSA-approved locks for security 
Stylish graphite color 

Also read: Travel in style with matching luggage sets: Enjoy great deals on our top 6 picks for the best luggage sets for you

9.

Tommy Hilfiger Colorado Spring Luggage

The Tommy Hilfiger Colorado Spring Luggage is a stylish and practical option for travelers. It features a durable construction, smooth-rolling wheels, and a spacious main compartment with interior pockets for organized packing. The luggage also comes in a classic design with the iconic Tommy Hilfiger logo.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Colorado Spring Luggage

Stylish and practical design

Smooth-rolling wheels

Spacious main compartment with interior pockets

Classic design with iconic logo

Durable construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish and practicalLimited color options
Spacious and organized packing 
Classic design with iconic logo 

Tommy Hilfiger Luggage Top Features Comparison:

Tommy Hilfiger luggageSpaciousLightweightDurable
Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - DarkYesNoYes
Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Luggage - NavyYesNoYes
Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester OvernighterYesYesYes
Tommy Hilfiger Alpha LuggageYesNoYes
Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - OliveYesYesYes
Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided Luggage - TH-HARVEYHL1408065YesNoYes
Tommy Hilfiger Plastic Luggage - NavyYesYesYes
Tommy Hilfiger Hardsided TH-GRAPHITEHL5508YesNoYes
Tommy Hilfiger Colorado Spring LuggageYesYesYes
Tommy Hilfiger Crystal CarryYesYesYes

Also read: Best luggage trolleys for travellers: Choose from top 10 spacious and sturdy picks

Best value for money Tommy Hilfiger luggage

Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester Overnighter

The Tommy Hilfiger Roosevelt Polyester Overnighter offers the best value for money with its compact and versatile design, ideal for short trips and overnight stays. It provides convenience and ample storage space at an affordable price, making it a great investment for frequent travellers.

Best overall Tommy Hilfiger luggage

Tommy Hilfiger Planetary Plus luggage

The Tommy Hilfiger Planetary Plus 45cm Polyester Overnighter Unisex Luggage Bag in Dark Black is a high-quality travel companion. Crafted from durable, water-resistant polyester, it blends comfort and style effortlessly. With ample space for all your essentials and a breathable cushion zone for easy carrying, it's a must-have for any journey.

How to find the perfect Tommy Hilfiger luggage:

When choosing the perfect Tommy Hilfiger luggage, consider your travel needs, the duration of your trips, and the level of convenience and organization you require. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your preferences and travel style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On