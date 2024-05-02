 Best Safari luggage bags: Top 9 picks for your next adventure, ensuring style and durability on every journey | Travel - Hindustan Times
Best Safari luggage bags: Top 9 picks for your next adventure, ensuring style and durability on every journey

ByAffiliate Desk
May 02, 2024 05:50 PM IST

Seeking budget-friendly luggage bags? Explore our top 10 picks for the best Safari luggage bags, perfect for your travel needs without breaking the bank!

When it comes to traveling, having the right luggage is essential. Safari offers a wide range of luggage bags, including suitcases, duffle bags, and trolley bags, that cater to different travel needs and preferences. Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, Safari has something for everyone. In this comprehensive guide, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 Safari luggage bags available on Amazon, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From hard-sided suitcases to soft-sided duffle bags, there's a Safari luggage bag for every type of traveler.

Embark on your next journey in style with the best luggage bags, offering the perfect blend of durability and sophistication!
Embark on your next journey in style with the best luggage bags, offering the perfect blend of durability and sophistication!

1.

Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase

The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase is a durable and lightweight option for travelers. With its 360-degree spinning wheels and spacious interior, it's perfect for long-haul trips. The built-in TSA lock provides added security, while the scratch-resistant texture ensures that it looks good as new even after multiple trips.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase

  • 360-degree spinning wheels
  • Built-in TSA lock
  • Scratch-resistant texture
  • Spacious interior
  • Lightweight design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable and lightweight

May be slightly pricier than other options

360-degree spinning wheels for easy maneuverability

Built-in TSA lock for added security

2.

Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided Suitcase

The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided Suitcase is designed to withstand rough handling during travel. Its impact-resistant construction and spacious compartments make it an ideal choice for frequent flyers. The 4-wheel trolley system ensures smooth mobility, while the vibrant color options add a touch of style to your journeys.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided Suitcase

  • Impact-resistant construction
  • Spacious compartments
  • 4-wheel trolley system
  • Vibrant color options
  • Telescopic handle

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Impact-resistant construction for durability

May be heavier than other options

Spacious compartments for organized packing

4-wheel trolley system for smooth mobility

3.

Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU

The Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU offers a balance of style and functionality. Its soft-sided design allows for flexible packing, while the multiple pockets and compartments keep your belongings organized. The 3-stage trolley handle and smooth-rolling wheels make it easy to navigate through crowded airports and busy streets.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU:

  • Soft-sided design
  • Multiple pockets and compartments
  • 3-stage trolley handle
  • Smooth-rolling wheels
  • Expandable design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Flexible packing with soft-sided design

May not provide as much protection as hard-sided options

Multiple pockets and compartments for organization

Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability

Also read: Best luggage trolleys for travellers: Choose from top 10 spacious and sturdy picks

4.

Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU

The Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU is a versatile and spacious duffle bag that's perfect for short trips and weekend getaways. Its durable polyester construction and adjustable shoulder strap provide comfort and durability, while the multiple compartments and pockets make it easy to pack and access your essentials on the go.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU:

  • Spacious interior
  • Durable polyester construction
  • Adjustable shoulder strap
  • Multiple compartments and pockets
  • Stylish design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile and spacious for short trips

May not be suitable for longer trips requiring more packing space

Durable construction with adjustable shoulder strap

Multiple compartments and pockets for easy organization

5.

Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase

The Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase is designed for travelers who prioritize durability and security. Its hard-sided construction and TSA-approved locks ensure that your belongings stay safe during transit, while the expandable design provides additional packing space when needed. The 360-degree spinner wheels offer effortless maneuverability, making it a hassle-free travel companion.

Specifications of Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase:

  • Hard-sided polycarbonate construction
  • TSA-approved locks
  • Expandable design
  • 360-degree spinner wheels
  • Stylish metallic finish

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable construction with TSA-approved locks

May be heavier than soft-sided options

Expandable design for added packing space

Effortless maneuverability with 360-degree spinner wheels

Also read: Best luggage brands in India: Top luggage brands in India and their best products for you to explore

6.

Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley

The Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley is a versatile and stylish option for travelers who prefer the flexibility of a duffle bag with the convenience of a trolley. Its durable fabric and spacious interior make it suitable for various types of trips, while the adjustable shoulder strap and trolley handle provide ease of use on the go.

Specifications of Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley:

  • Versatile duffle bag with trolley functionality
  • Durable fabric construction
  • Adjustable shoulder strap
  • Spacious interior
  • Stylish design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile and stylish for different types of trips

May not provide as much protection as hard-sided options

Durable fabric construction for longevity

Adjustable shoulder strap and trolley handle for ease of use

7.

Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFL

The Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFL is a vibrant and lightweight travel bag that offers ample storage space for essentials. Its polyester construction and multiple compartments make it easy to pack and access your belongings, while the padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap ensure comfort during travel.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFL:

  • Vibrant purple color
  • Lightweight polyester construction
  • Multiple compartments and pockets
  • Padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap
  • Stylish design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Vibrant color and lightweight construction

May not be suitable for longer trips requiring more packing space

Multiple compartments for easy organization

Padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap for comfort

Also read: Travel in style with matching luggage sets: Enjoy great deals on our top 6 picks for the best luggage sets for you

8.

Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Suitcase

The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Suitcase combines durability with style, making it an ideal choice for frequent travelers. Its impact-resistant shell and spacious interior provide ample protection and packing space, while the 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility and maneuverability.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Suitcase:

  • Spacious interior
  • 360-degree spinner wheels
  • Telescopic handle
  • Built-in TSA lock

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable construction with impact-resistant shell

May be heavier than soft-sided options

Spacious interior for ample packing space

Effortless mobility with 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle

9.

Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Wheeling

The Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Wheeling is a sleek and functional option for travelers who prioritize style and convenience. Its polycarbonate construction and expandable design cater to varying packing needs, while the multi-stage trolley handle and smooth-rolling wheels ensure easy navigation through airports and streets.

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Sleek and functional design for style and convenienceMay be slightly pricier than other options
Expandable design for varying packing needs 
Easy navigation with multi-stage trolley handle and smooth-rolling wheels 

Specifications of Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Wheeling:

  • Sleek polycarbonate construction
  • Expandable design
  • Multi-stage trolley handle
  • Smooth-rolling wheels
  • Scratch-resistant texture

 

Top 3 features of the best Safari luggage bags:

Product NameImpact-resistant construction360-degree spinner wheelsSpacious interiorExpandable designTelescopic handle
Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel SuitcaseNoYesYesYesYes
Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided SuitcaseYesNoYesNoYes
Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLUNoNoYesYesYes
Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLUNoNoYesNoNo
Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage SuitcaseYesYesYesYesNo
Safari Duffle Travel Luggage TrolleyNoNoYesNoNo
Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFLNoNoYesNoNo
Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided SuitcaseYesNoYesNoYes
Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate WheelingNoNoYesYesYes
Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel SuitcaseNoYesYesYesYes

Also read: Best trolley bags for travel: Top 9 choices to pick from

Best value for money product:

The Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU offers the best value for money with its versatile design, multiple pockets, and soft-sided construction that balances style and functionality to cater to various travel needs.

Best overall product:

The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase Luggage stands out as the best overall product in terms of durability, security, and expandable design, making it a reliable and versatile option for different types of trips.

How to find the best Safari luggage bags?

When choosing the perfect Safari luggage bag, consider the type of trips you take, the amount of packing space you need, and the level of durability and security required. Evaluate the features, pros, and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your travel needs and preferences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

