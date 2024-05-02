Best Safari luggage bags: Top 9 picks for your next adventure, ensuring style and durability on every journey

When it comes to traveling, having the right luggage is essential. Safari offers a wide range of luggage bags, including suitcases, duffle bags, and trolley bags, that cater to different travel needs and preferences. Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, Safari has something for everyone. In this comprehensive guide, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 Safari luggage bags available on Amazon, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From hard-sided suitcases to soft-sided duffle bags, there's a Safari luggage bag for every type of traveler. Embark on your next journey in style with the best luggage bags, offering the perfect blend of durability and sophistication!

1.

Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase

The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase is a durable and lightweight option for travelers. With its 360-degree spinning wheels and spacious interior, it's perfect for long-haul trips. The built-in TSA lock provides added security, while the scratch-resistant texture ensures that it looks good as new even after multiple trips.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase

360-degree spinning wheels

Built-in TSA lock

Scratch-resistant texture

Spacious interior

Lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and lightweight May be slightly pricier than other options 360-degree spinning wheels for easy maneuverability Built-in TSA lock for added security

2.

Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided Suitcase

The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided Suitcase is designed to withstand rough handling during travel. Its impact-resistant construction and spacious compartments make it an ideal choice for frequent flyers. The 4-wheel trolley system ensures smooth mobility, while the vibrant color options add a touch of style to your journeys.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided Suitcase

Impact-resistant construction

Spacious compartments

4-wheel trolley system

Vibrant color options

Telescopic handle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impact-resistant construction for durability May be heavier than other options Spacious compartments for organized packing 4-wheel trolley system for smooth mobility

3.

Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU

The Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU offers a balance of style and functionality. Its soft-sided design allows for flexible packing, while the multiple pockets and compartments keep your belongings organized. The 3-stage trolley handle and smooth-rolling wheels make it easy to navigate through crowded airports and busy streets.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU:

Soft-sided design

Multiple pockets and compartments

3-stage trolley handle

Smooth-rolling wheels

Expandable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexible packing with soft-sided design May not provide as much protection as hard-sided options Multiple pockets and compartments for organization Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability

4.

Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU

The Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU is a versatile and spacious duffle bag that's perfect for short trips and weekend getaways. Its durable polyester construction and adjustable shoulder strap provide comfort and durability, while the multiple compartments and pockets make it easy to pack and access your essentials on the go.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU:

Spacious interior

Durable polyester construction

Adjustable shoulder strap

Multiple compartments and pockets

Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and spacious for short trips May not be suitable for longer trips requiring more packing space Durable construction with adjustable shoulder strap Multiple compartments and pockets for easy organization

5.

Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase

The Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase is designed for travelers who prioritize durability and security. Its hard-sided construction and TSA-approved locks ensure that your belongings stay safe during transit, while the expandable design provides additional packing space when needed. The 360-degree spinner wheels offer effortless maneuverability, making it a hassle-free travel companion.

Specifications of Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase:

Hard-sided polycarbonate construction

TSA-approved locks

Expandable design

360-degree spinner wheels

Stylish metallic finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction with TSA-approved locks May be heavier than soft-sided options Expandable design for added packing space Effortless maneuverability with 360-degree spinner wheels

6.

Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley

The Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley is a versatile and stylish option for travelers who prefer the flexibility of a duffle bag with the convenience of a trolley. Its durable fabric and spacious interior make it suitable for various types of trips, while the adjustable shoulder strap and trolley handle provide ease of use on the go.

Specifications of Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley:

Versatile duffle bag with trolley functionality

Durable fabric construction

Adjustable shoulder strap

Spacious interior

Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and stylish for different types of trips May not provide as much protection as hard-sided options Durable fabric construction for longevity Adjustable shoulder strap and trolley handle for ease of use

7.

Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFL

The Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFL is a vibrant and lightweight travel bag that offers ample storage space for essentials. Its polyester construction and multiple compartments make it easy to pack and access your belongings, while the padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap ensure comfort during travel.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFL:

Vibrant purple color

Lightweight polyester construction

Multiple compartments and pockets

Padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap

Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant color and lightweight construction May not be suitable for longer trips requiring more packing space Multiple compartments for easy organization Padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap for comfort

8.

Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Suitcase

The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Suitcase combines durability with style, making it an ideal choice for frequent travelers. Its impact-resistant shell and spacious interior provide ample protection and packing space, while the 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility and maneuverability.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Suitcase:

Spacious interior

360-degree spinner wheels

Telescopic handle

Built-in TSA lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction with impact-resistant shell May be heavier than soft-sided options Spacious interior for ample packing space Effortless mobility with 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle

9.

Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Wheeling

The Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Wheeling is a sleek and functional option for travelers who prioritize style and convenience. Its polycarbonate construction and expandable design cater to varying packing needs, while the multi-stage trolley handle and smooth-rolling wheels ensure easy navigation through airports and streets.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and functional design for style and convenience May be slightly pricier than other options Expandable design for varying packing needs Easy navigation with multi-stage trolley handle and smooth-rolling wheels

Specifications of Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Wheeling:

Sleek polycarbonate construction

Expandable design

Multi-stage trolley handle

Smooth-rolling wheels

Scratch-resistant texture

Top 3 features of the best Safari luggage bags:

Product Name Impact-resistant construction 360-degree spinner wheels Spacious interior Expandable design Telescopic handle Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase No Yes Yes Yes Yes Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided Suitcase Yes No Yes No Yes Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU No No Yes Yes Yes Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU No No Yes No No Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase Yes Yes Yes Yes No Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley No No Yes No No Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFL No No Yes No No Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Suitcase Yes No Yes No Yes Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Wheeling No No Yes Yes Yes Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase No Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money product:

The Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU offers the best value for money with its versatile design, multiple pockets, and soft-sided construction that balances style and functionality to cater to various travel needs.

Best overall product:

The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase Luggage stands out as the best overall product in terms of durability, security, and expandable design, making it a reliable and versatile option for different types of trips.

How to find the best Safari luggage bags?

When choosing the perfect Safari luggage bag, consider the type of trips you take, the amount of packing space you need, and the level of durability and security required. Evaluate the features, pros, and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your travel needs and preferences.

