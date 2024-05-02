Best Safari luggage bags: Top 9 picks for your next adventure, ensuring style and durability on every journey
Seeking budget-friendly luggage bags? Explore our top 10 picks for the best Safari luggage bags, perfect for your travel needs without breaking the bank!
When it comes to traveling, having the right luggage is essential. Safari offers a wide range of luggage bags, including suitcases, duffle bags, and trolley bags, that cater to different travel needs and preferences. Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, Safari has something for everyone. In this comprehensive guide, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 Safari luggage bags available on Amazon, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From hard-sided suitcases to soft-sided duffle bags, there's a Safari luggage bag for every type of traveler.
1.
Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase
The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase is a durable and lightweight option for travelers. With its 360-degree spinning wheels and spacious interior, it's perfect for long-haul trips. The built-in TSA lock provides added security, while the scratch-resistant texture ensures that it looks good as new even after multiple trips.
Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase
- 360-degree spinning wheels
- Built-in TSA lock
- Scratch-resistant texture
- Spacious interior
- Lightweight design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Durable and lightweight
May be slightly pricier than other options
360-degree spinning wheels for easy maneuverability
Built-in TSA lock for added security
2.
Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided Suitcase
The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided Suitcase is designed to withstand rough handling during travel. Its impact-resistant construction and spacious compartments make it an ideal choice for frequent flyers. The 4-wheel trolley system ensures smooth mobility, while the vibrant color options add a touch of style to your journeys.
Specifications of Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided Suitcase
- Impact-resistant construction
- Spacious compartments
- 4-wheel trolley system
- Vibrant color options
- Telescopic handle
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Impact-resistant construction for durability
May be heavier than other options
Spacious compartments for organized packing
4-wheel trolley system for smooth mobility
3.
Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU
The Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU offers a balance of style and functionality. Its soft-sided design allows for flexible packing, while the multiple pockets and compartments keep your belongings organized. The 3-stage trolley handle and smooth-rolling wheels make it easy to navigate through crowded airports and busy streets.
Specifications of Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU:
- Soft-sided design
- Multiple pockets and compartments
- 3-stage trolley handle
- Smooth-rolling wheels
- Expandable design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Flexible packing with soft-sided design
May not provide as much protection as hard-sided options
Multiple pockets and compartments for organization
Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability
4.
Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU
The Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU is a versatile and spacious duffle bag that's perfect for short trips and weekend getaways. Its durable polyester construction and adjustable shoulder strap provide comfort and durability, while the multiple compartments and pockets make it easy to pack and access your essentials on the go.
Specifications of Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU:
- Spacious interior
- Durable polyester construction
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Multiple compartments and pockets
- Stylish design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile and spacious for short trips
May not be suitable for longer trips requiring more packing space
Durable construction with adjustable shoulder strap
Multiple compartments and pockets for easy organization
5.
Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase
The Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase is designed for travelers who prioritize durability and security. Its hard-sided construction and TSA-approved locks ensure that your belongings stay safe during transit, while the expandable design provides additional packing space when needed. The 360-degree spinner wheels offer effortless maneuverability, making it a hassle-free travel companion.
Specifications of Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase:
- Hard-sided polycarbonate construction
- TSA-approved locks
- Expandable design
- 360-degree spinner wheels
- Stylish metallic finish
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Durable construction with TSA-approved locks
May be heavier than soft-sided options
Expandable design for added packing space
Effortless maneuverability with 360-degree spinner wheels
6.
Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley
The Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley is a versatile and stylish option for travelers who prefer the flexibility of a duffle bag with the convenience of a trolley. Its durable fabric and spacious interior make it suitable for various types of trips, while the adjustable shoulder strap and trolley handle provide ease of use on the go.
Specifications of Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley:
- Versatile duffle bag with trolley functionality
- Durable fabric construction
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Spacious interior
- Stylish design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile and stylish for different types of trips
May not provide as much protection as hard-sided options
Durable fabric construction for longevity
Adjustable shoulder strap and trolley handle for ease of use
7.
Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFL
The Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFL is a vibrant and lightweight travel bag that offers ample storage space for essentials. Its polyester construction and multiple compartments make it easy to pack and access your belongings, while the padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap ensure comfort during travel.
Specifications of Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFL:
- Vibrant purple color
- Lightweight polyester construction
- Multiple compartments and pockets
- Padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap
- Stylish design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Vibrant color and lightweight construction
May not be suitable for longer trips requiring more packing space
Multiple compartments for easy organization
Padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap for comfort
8.
Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Suitcase
The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Suitcase combines durability with style, making it an ideal choice for frequent travelers. Its impact-resistant shell and spacious interior provide ample protection and packing space, while the 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility and maneuverability.
Specifications of Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Suitcase:
- Spacious interior
- 360-degree spinner wheels
- Telescopic handle
- Built-in TSA lock
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Durable construction with impact-resistant shell
May be heavier than soft-sided options
Spacious interior for ample packing space
Effortless mobility with 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle
9.
Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Wheeling
The Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Wheeling is a sleek and functional option for travelers who prioritize style and convenience. Its polycarbonate construction and expandable design cater to varying packing needs, while the multi-stage trolley handle and smooth-rolling wheels ensure easy navigation through airports and streets.
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Sleek and functional design for style and convenience
|May be slightly pricier than other options
|Expandable design for varying packing needs
|Easy navigation with multi-stage trolley handle and smooth-rolling wheels
Specifications of Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Wheeling:
- Sleek polycarbonate construction
- Expandable design
- Multi-stage trolley handle
- Smooth-rolling wheels
- Scratch-resistant texture
Top 3 features of the best Safari luggage bags:
|Product Name
|Impact-resistant construction
|360-degree spinner wheels
|Spacious interior
|Expandable design
|Telescopic handle
|Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 Hardsided Suitcase
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP65RDFL
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Suitcase
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Safari Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Wheeling
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Best value for money product:
The Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU offers the best value for money with its versatile design, multiple pockets, and soft-sided construction that balances style and functionality to cater to various travel needs.
Best overall product:
The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed_Wheel Suitcase Luggage stands out as the best overall product in terms of durability, security, and expandable design, making it a reliable and versatile option for different types of trips.
How to find the best Safari luggage bags?
When choosing the perfect Safari luggage bag, consider the type of trips you take, the amount of packing space you need, and the level of durability and security required. Evaluate the features, pros, and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your travel needs and preferences.
