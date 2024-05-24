Best trolley bag brands: 7 options that you can carry for your next holiday and ensure that your valuables are safe

Travelling is fun, the joy of exploring an entirely new place, the desire to try new cuisine and the excitement of buying new stuff, all combined, makes travelling fun and enjoyable. But what comes with it is the bigger responsibility of carrying your valuables safe and secured while you travel. And therefore, the kind of trolley bag you choose plays a crucial role for your entire travelling itinerary. The kind of travel also defines the kind of trolley bag you would need. These trolley bag brands are here to help you travel stress-free(Pexels)

So, if you’re a businessman who travels frequently, a cabin trolley bag would be a great fit. On the flip side, if you are planning a vacation with your family this summer, a trolley bag set of 3 would be great. While a weekend getaway can be possible with a medium-sized trolley bag.

So, whatever your trip is, here is a list of top 7 trolley bag brands that will ease your travel and keep it safe and secured.

1.

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Speed_Wheel Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue

The Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag is designed for the modern traveller who values both style and functionality. Crafted from durable materials, this trolley bag ensures longevity and resistance to wear and tear. Its spacious interior accommodates all your travel essentials with ease, while the eight-wheel system provides smooth and effortless mobility. The bag features multiple compartments for organized packing, and its sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to your travel gear. With a TSA-approved lock for added security, you can travel with peace of mind knowing your belongings are safe. The Safari Thorium Neo is the perfect companion for both long and short trips, offering reliability and style in one package.

Specifications of Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 77 cm (H) x 53 cm (W) x 30 cm (D)

Weight: 4.5 kg

Wheels: 8 multi-directional spinner wheels

Lock Type: TSA-approved combination lock

Capacity: 110 litres

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polycarbonate construction Higher price point Smooth 8-wheel system for easy manoeuvring Heavier compared to some models TSA-approved lock for added security May be too large for some trips Spacious with multiple compartments Limited colour options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the appearance, quality and value of the suitcase. For example, they mention it looks good, is sturdy and is good value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this trolley bag brand if you are looking for a trolley bag that comes with TSA approved lock for added security. This keeps your valuables safe and secured.

2.

American Tourister Ivy 68 Cms Medium Check-in Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheeler Spinner Luggage/Trolley Bag with TSA Lock (Sea Green)

The American Tourister Ivy 68 Cms Medium Check-in Trolley Bag is an excellent choice for travellers seeking a reliable and stylish luggage option. Made from high-quality materials, this trolley bag is built to withstand the rigours of travel while maintaining its sleek appearance. The medium size is perfect for short to medium-length trips, offering ample space without being overly bulky. Equipped with smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable handle, it ensures hassle-free mobility. The bag features a well-organized interior with multiple pockets, making packing and accessing your belongings easy and efficient. Security is enhanced with a sturdy lock system, providing peace of mind during your travels.

Specifications of American Tourister Ivy 68 Cms Medium Check-in Trolley Bag

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 68 cm (H) x 44 cm (W) x 28 cm (D)

Weight: 3.2 kg

Wheels: 4 multi-directional spinner wheels

Lock Type: Fixed 3-digit combination lock

Capacity: 70 litres

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and durable polyester fabric Smaller capacity than larger bags Smooth 4-wheel spinner system Less robust than hard-sided models Well-organized interior compartments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the value, appearance and weight of the suitcase. For example, they mention it's good value for money, looks good and is elegant for frequent uses.

Why choose this product?

Choose this trolley bag brand if you are looking for a trolley bag that is lightweight and comes with smooth sliding wheels.

3. Skybags Rubik 78 Cms Large Check-In Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels

The Skybags Rubik 78 Cms Large Check-In Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels trolley bag combines practicality and style, making it a reliable choice for frequent travellers. Crafted from high-quality polyester, this bag is both durable and lightweight, ensuring ease of use without compromising on strength. The large size provides ample storage space, perfect for longer trips. It features a smooth 4-wheel system that allows for effortless movement, even in crowded areas. The interior is well-organized with multiple compartments and straps to keep your belongings secure and tidy. Additionally, the bag's vibrant design adds a touch of personality to your travel ensemble.

Specifications of Skybags Rubik 78 Cms Large Check-In Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 78 cm (H) x 48 cm (W) x 30 cm (D)

Weight: 3.5 kg

Wheels: 4 smooth-rolling wheels

Lock Type: TSA-approved lock

Capacity: 100 litres

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and durable Polyester may not be as protective Large capacity for extended trips Wheels may wear out over time Smooth 4-wheel system Limited warranty period TSA-approved lock

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the comfort, portability, appearance and value of the suitcase. For example, they mention it's soft, good-looking, light weight and good for travelling.

Why choose this product?

Choose this trolley bag brand if you are looking for a trolley bag for a large capacity for those extended trips.

4.

Aristocrat Baleno 79 Cms Large Size Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag-Red

The Aristocrat Baleno 79 Cms Large Size Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage is an ideal travel companion for those who need ample packing space without sacrificing ease of mobility. Made from durable polyester, this luggage offers a balance of strength and flexibility. The large size is perfect for long trips, providing plenty of room for all your essentials. The four-wheel spinner system ensures smooth and easy manoeuvrability in any direction. Inside, the bag features multiple compartments for organized packing, along with compression straps to secure your items. The stylish design and robust build make it a practical and fashionable choice for any traveller.

Specifications of Aristocrat Baleno 79 Cms Large Size Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 79 cm (H) x 52 cm (W) x 31 cm (D)

Weight: 4.2 kg

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels

Lock Type: Combination lock

Capacity: 105 litres

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity for extended trips Heavier than some soft-sided bags Durable polyester construction Polyester may not offer maximum protection Smooth 4-wheel spinner system Limited colour options Multiple compartments for organization

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the appearance, build quality, quality and value of the suitcase. For example, they mention it looks good, is sturdy and worth the money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this trolley bag brand if you are looking for a trolley bag with multiple compartments to store stuff.

5.

MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage - Black, 74 cms Large Size - Polycarbonate, Hard Sided, 8 Silent Ninja Wheels, Check-in Large Suitcase Trolley - Crypto

The MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage is designed to meet the needs of the modern traveller who prioritizes both style and functionality. This lightweight luggage is crafted from high-quality materials, ensuring durability without the added weight. Its sleek and minimalist design appeals to both men and women, making it a versatile travel accessory. The luggage features a spacious interior with multiple compartments for organized packing, along with a secure lock system for enhanced safety. The smooth-rolling wheels and ergonomic handle provide easy manoeuvrability, making your travel experience hassle-free. Ideal for both short getaways and longer trips, the MOKOBARA Transit Luggage is a reliable and stylish choice.

Specifications of MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 75 cm (H) x 50 cm (W) x 30 cm (D)

Weight: 3.8 kg

Wheels: 4 multi-directional wheels

Lock Type: TSA-approved lock

Capacity: 95 litres

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and durable polycarbonate Higher price point Sleek and minimalist design Limited colour options Smooth 4-wheel system for easy manoeuvring May be too large for shorter trips TSA-approved lock for added security

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the comfort, quality, appearance and smoothness of movement of the suitcase. It's easy to handle, looks nice and that the wheels glide smoothly.

Why choose this product?

Choose this trolley bag brand if you are looking for a trolley bag that has multiple compartments, is lightweight, and easy to use.

6. Nasher Miles CSK Bruges Hard-Sided Polypropylene Check-in Luggage

The Nasher Miles CSK Bruges Hard-Sided Polypropylene Check-in Luggage is a robust and stylish option for travellers seeking durability and security. Constructed from high-quality polypropylene, this hard-sided luggage offers excellent protection for your belongings. The spacious interior is designed to accommodate all your travel essentials, with multiple compartments and straps for organization. The smooth 4-wheel spinner system ensures easy manoeuvrability, while the TSA-approved lock provides added security. With its sleek design and sturdy build, the Nasher Miles CSK Bruges luggage is perfect for both business and leisure travel, combining functionality with a modern aesthetic.

Specifications of Nasher Miles CSK Bruges Hard-Sided Polypropylene Check-in Luggage

Material: Polypropylene

Dimensions: 76 cm (H) x 52 cm (W) x 30 cm (D)

Weight: 4.5 kg

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels

Lock Type: TSA-approved lock

Capacity: 100 litres

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable and protective polypropylene Heavier than some soft-sided options Sleek and modern design Limited internal flexibility Smooth 4-wheel spinner system Higher price point TSA-approved lock for added security

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the colour, weight and value of the suitcase. For example, they say it's cute, light weight and worth the price. It is also comfortable and easy to carry.

Why choose this product?

Choose this trolley bag brand if you are looking for a trolley bag that is durable, protective, and if you want a colourful option.

7.

uppercase Jfk 66Cm|Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag|Sustainable Eco Polycarbonate Printed Luggage|8 Wheel Trolley Bag|Speed_Wheel Suitcase For Men&Women|2000 Days Warranty(Teal Blue),65.5 Centimeters

The uppercase Jfk 66Cm Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag is an excellent choice for travellers seeking a balance of durability and style. Made from high-quality materials, this hard-sided trolley bag offers superior protection for your belongings while maintaining a sleek and modern appearance. Its 66 cm size is ideal for medium-length trips, providing ample storage space without being overly cumbersome. The bag features a smooth 4-wheel spinner system for effortless mobility and a TSA-approved lock for enhanced security. The interior is well-organized, with multiple compartments and straps to keep your items secure and tidy. With its robust construction and stylish design, the uppercase Jfk Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag is perfect for both business and leisure travellers who value both functionality and aesthetics.

Specifications of uppercase Jfk 66Cm Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 66 cm (H) x 45 cm (W) x 28 cm (D)

Weight: 3.6 kg

Wheels: 4 multi-directional spinner wheels

Lock Type: TSA-approved lock

Capacity: 75 litres

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polycarbonate construction Smaller capacity compared to larger bags Sleek and modern design Higher price point Smooth 4-wheel spinner system Limited warranty period TSA-approved lock for added security Well-organized interior compartments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the ease of movement of the suitcase. They mention that the 8-wheel design ensures smooth travel. They appreciate the appearance, value, and laundry compartment. Furthermore, they like that the suitcase has a separate section to carry used clothes.

Why choose this product?

Choose this trolley bag brand if you are looking for a trolley bag that is durable, is sleek and elegant.

Which trolley bag material is better?

Polycarbonate material is the best material suited for trolley bags. This material is durable and lightweight. ABS plastic luggage is lightweight, but is not sturdy.

What to avoid when buying a trolley bag?

Before buying a trolley bag, make sure you visually check the seams, stitching, and hardware. And never buy luggage with tiny wheels. They won't last more than a few trips, and that luggage is basically disposable.

Which wheel is best for trolley bag?

Four wheels provide better movability on smooth surfaces because the wheels are designed to rotate 360° while the bag sits upright and rolls next to you.

How to choose the best trolley bag brands:

Choosing the best trolley bag brands involves considering several key factors to ensure you invest in a product that meets your travel needs and preferences. First, evaluate the brand's reputation and reviews from other travellers, focusing on feedback regarding durability, design, and functionality. Look for brands that use high-quality materials such as polycarbonate or ballistic nylon, which offer both strength and lightweight properties. Consider the range of features offered, such as TSA-approved locks for security, multi-directional wheels for smooth manoeuvrability, and organized compartments for efficient packing. Warranty and customer service are also important; top brands typically offer longer warranties and responsive support, indicating confidence in their products. Additionally, assess the brand's design aesthetics to ensure the bag aligns with your style preferences. Finally, compare prices within your budget, ensuring you get the best value for your investment. Brands like Samsonite, American Tourister, and Tumi are often recommended for their blend of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Best value for money trolley bag brand

American Tourister Ivy 68 Cms Medium Check-in Trolley Bag

The American Tourister Ivy 68 Cms Medium Check-in Trolley Bag offers the best value for money. Made from durable polypropylene, it is lightweight at just 3.4 kg and features 4 double wheels for smooth manoeuvrability. This combination of durability, lightweight design, and excellent mobility makes it a fantastic choice for travellers seeking a reliable and affordable trolley bag without compromising on quality or performance.

Best overall trolley bag brand

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag

The Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag stands out as the best overall product. It is constructed from robust polycarbonate, ensuring maximum durability and protection for your belongings. With 8 wheels, it offers superior stability and ease of movement, making it ideal for navigating through busy airports. Its ample 77 cm size provides plenty of space for all your travel essentials, making it an excellent choice for long trips.

FAQ on Best Trolley Bag Brands

What materials are best for trolley bags?

Polycarbonate and polypropylene are highly recommended for their durability, lightweight properties, and resistance to impacts and scratches.

How important are the wheels on a trolley bag?

Wheels are crucial for mobility. Double wheels and spinner wheels offer better stability and ease of movement, especially on different surfaces.

What should I look for in terms of weight?

Opt for lightweight trolley bags to make travel easier. However, ensure they are sturdy enough to withstand travel rigours.

Are soft-sided or hard-sided trolley bags better?

It depends on your needs. Hard-sided bags offer better protection for fragile items, while soft-sided bags are more flexible and can fit into tighter spaces.

How do I ensure the longevity of my trolley bag?

Choose a bag made from high-quality materials, check for a robust handle and wheel system, and follow the manufacturer's care instructions. Regularly clean and store it properly when not in use.

Top three features of the best trolley bag:

Best Trolley Bag Brands Material Weight Wheels Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag Polycarbonate 4.5 kg 8 Wheels American Tourister Ivy 68 Cms Medium Check-in trolley bag Polypropylene 3.4 kg 4 Double Wheels Skybags Rubik 78 Cms Large Check-In Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Polyester 3.9 kg 4 Wheels Aristocrat Baleno 79 Cms Large Size Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Polyester 4.2 kg 4 Spinner Wheels MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage Polycarbonate 3.2 kg 4 Double Wheels Nasher Miles CSK Bruges Hard-Sided Polypropylene Check-in Luggage Polypropylene 3.8 kg 4 Wheels uppercase Jfk 66Cm Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag Polycarbonate 3.3 kg 8 Wheels

