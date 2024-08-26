Suitcase and trolley sets: Get up to 70% discount on luggage from American Tourister, Skybags and more

Planning a trip or need to upgrade your travel essentials? How about snagging premium suitcases and trolley sets at unbeatable prices? During the Amazon Sale 2024, you can score up to 70% off on top brands like American Tourister, Skybags, and more! Ever thought about travelling in style without breaking the bank? These top-tier brands offer not just durability but also a dash of flair, ensuring you stand out at the airport or on your next road trip. Travel in style with best suitcases and trolley sets on discount on Amazon.(Unsplash)

The American Tourister Aerostep 67 cm Check-in Trolley Bag in Light Lime is an excellent choice for travellers seeking durability and style. Made from polypropylene, this hard case is both scratch and impact-resistant, ensuring your belongings stay safe during travel. The 8-wheel 360-degree spinner system provides smooth manoeuvrability, making it easy to navigate through crowded airports. With a flexi-plus handle for a better grip and a recessed TSA lock for added security, this trolley bag is designed to meet all your travel needs. It’s lightweight, weighing just 3.1 kg, and comes with a 3-year international warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of American Tourister Aerostep 67 cm

Material: Polypropylene

Colour: Light Lime

Dimensions: 67 cm x 46 cm x 67 cm

Weight: 3.1 kg

Wheels: 8-wheel 360-degree spinner system

Lock: Recessed TSA lock

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable and impact-resistant material Slightly heavier than some other options 8-wheel 360-degree spinner for easy use Limited colour options Comes with a 3-year international warranty

The Skybags ABS Trooper Medium Size Hardshell Luggage (65 cm) is designed for travellers who value both style and durability. Made from ABS material, this trolley bag is lightweight, scratch-resistant, and impact-resistant, ensuring your belongings are well-protected. Its smooth 360-degree wheels and adjustable trolley handle make it easy to manoeuvre, while the spacious compartments and compression straps allow you to pack efficiently. The 3-digit resettable combination lock provides enhanced security, giving you peace of mind during your travels. With a trendy design and a 5-year international warranty, this bag is a reliable companion for all your adventures.

Specifications of Skybags ABS Trooper Medium Size Hardshell Luggage

Material: ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

Colour: Pale Green

Dimensions: 65 cm (Medium size)

Wheels: 4-wheel 360-degree spinner system

Lock: 3-digit resettable combination lock

Warranty: 5-year international warranty

Features: Scratch-resistant, waterproof, impact-resistant

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and durable ABS material Not expandable Smooth 360-degree wheels for easy movement Limited internal organisation 5-year international warranty

The Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set offers a perfect blend of style, durability, and functionality, making it an excellent choice for travellers. This luggage set includes three sizes—55 cm, 65 cm, and 75 cm—crafted from lightweight yet durable polypropylene. Each suitcase is scratch and impact-resistant, ensuring your belongings stay safe during your journeys. The 360-degree rotation wheels provide smooth manoeuvrability, while the adjustable handle allows for easy movement. With spacious compartments and a divider, packing is effortless. The set also includes a number lock for added security. Proudly made in India, this luggage set comes with a 3-year international warranty.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set

Material: Polypropylene

Colour: Cyan Blue

Lock: Number lock

Warranty: 3-year international warranty

Features: Scratch-resistant, impact-resistant, water-resistant

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable and lightweight polypropylene material No TSA lock Smooth 360-degree wheels for easy movement Number lock might be less secure than TSA Spacious compartments with divider

The MOKOBARA Cabin Pro Luggage is a top-tier travel companion, designed for those who seek durability, style, and functionality. Crafted from indestructible German Makrolon polycarbonate, this hard-sided suitcase is both lightweight and water-resistant, making it ideal for all your travel needs. It features 8 Hinomoto wheels, renowned for their silent and smooth operation, ensuring effortless manoeuvrability. The suitcase includes a front laptop compartment, a TSA number lock, and an internal compression pad with linear straps.It also comes with a USB port (power bank not included), a magic eraser, a dust bag, and a laundry bag, adding convenience to your travel.

Specifications of MOKOBARA Cabin Pro Luggage

Material: German Makrolon Polycarbonate

Colour: Crypto (Black)

Dimensions: 57.8 x 37 x 24.3 cm

Weight: 3.65 kg

Capacity: 40 liters

Wheels: 8 Hinomoto silent wheels

Lock: TSA number lock

Warranty: 12 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable and stylish polycarbonate shell Higher price point compared to others Smooth and silent Hinomoto wheels USB port requires an external power bank TSA lock and ample storage options Limited colour options

Also read: Best women luggage bags: Top 10 options for stylish travellers looking for an upgrade

The Tommy Hilfiger Polyester 45 cm Softsided Check-in Luggage combines functionality with the iconic style of the Hilfiger brand. Crafted from high-quality polyester, this lightweight yet durable luggage is also water-resistant, making it ideal for various travel conditions. The soft-sided design allows for flexibility in packing, while the spacious interior ensures you can carry all your essentials with ease. Available in classic Navy Blue, this luggage piece features the recognizable Tommy Hilfiger branding, adding a touch of sophistication to your travels.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Polyester 45 cm

Material: Durable, water-resistant polyester

Colour: Navy Blue

Dimensions: 45 cm

Lightweight Design: Easy to carry and manoeuvre

Storage: Spacious interior for all essentials

Style: Iconic Tommy Hilfiger branding with a sleek, modern look

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable and water-resistant fabric Limited to basic features Lightweight and easy to carry Soft-sided may offer less protection Stylish Tommy Hilfiger branding Smaller size may not suit all trips

Also read: Best cabin luggage for travellers: Your travel companion sorted, top 10 picks to consider

The Aristocrat Polypropylene Armstrong 3 Pc Set offers a practical and durable solution for travellers. This set includes three hard case trolley bags in sizes 55 cm, 65 cm, and 75 cm, all in a stylish Teal Blue. Crafted from robust polypropylene, these bags are designed to withstand the rigours of travel while remaining lightweight. The 4-spinner wheels ensure smooth and easy manoeuvrability, while the combination lock adds an extra layer of security. With features like a sturdy push-button trolley system and secure zippers, this luggage set is perfect for both short trips and long journeys.

Specifications of Aristocrat Polypropylene Armstrong 3 Pc Set

Material: Durable polypropylene for a hardcase design

Colour: Teal Blue

Sizes: 55 cm (Small), 65 cm (Medium), 75 cm (Large)

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels for 360-degree rotation

Security: Combination lock for added safety

Design: Lightweight and sturdy with a push-button trolley system

Warranty: 3-year warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight yet durable construction Some users may find the build less sturdy Secure combination lock Smooth manoeuvrability with spinner wheels

Also read: Best American Tourister luggage: Travel smart with top 10 stylish and durable models

Looking for reliable cabin luggage for your next trip? The Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier in Iron Grey is a perfect choice. This hard-sided suitcase is made from durable polypropylene (PP) and is designed to withstand the rigours of travel while staying lightweight. Key features include a boxy shape that maximizes packing space, retractable top and side handles for easy handling, and 360-degree spinner wheels for smooth movement. The dual-textured matte finish adds a touch of style, while the 3-digit fixed combination lock ensures your belongings stay secure.

Specifications of Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier in Iron Grey

Material: Sturdy Polypropylene (PP)

Size: 56 cm (Cabin Size)

Colour: Iron Grey

Wheels: 4 smooth spinner wheels

Security: 3-digit fixed combination lock

Design: Dual texture with a matte finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Made from sturdy polypropylene (PP) for long-lasting use. Only available in a small cabin size. 360-Degree Spinner Wheels Lacks advanced features like built-in USB ports or expandability.

Also read: Best Safari luggage bags: Top 10 picks for your next adventure, ensuring style and durability on every journey

Top 3 features of the best suitcases on Amazon Sale

Suitcases and trolley sets Size Lock Type Special Features American Tourister Aerostep 67 cm 67 cm Recessed TSA lock Scratch and impact-resistant Skybags ABS Trooper Medium Size Hardshell Luggage 65 cm 3-digit resettable combination lock Scratch-resistant, waterproof Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set 55 cm, 65 cm, 75 cm (Set of 3) Number Lock 360-degree spinner wheels, Impact-resistant, Water-resistant polypropylene MOKOBARA The Cabin Pro 58 cm (Cabin Size) TSA Number Lock German Makrolon polycarbonate shell, Silent Hinomoto wheels, USB port & front laptop compartment Tommy Hilfiger Polyester 45 cms 45 cm (Small Cabin Size) N/A Lightweight polyester, Water-resistant, Stylish design with vertical lines Aristocrat Armstrong 3 Pc Set 55 cm, 65 cm, 75 cm (Set of 3) Combination Lock Lightweight polypropylene, Robust construction, Sturdy push button trolley Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 56 cm (Small Cabin Size) 3-digit fixed combination lock Boxy shape for maximum volume, Dual-texture matte finish, 360-degree spinner wheels

Factors to consider while choosing the best suitcases

1. Size and Capacity: Choose the right size for your trip length—cabin for short trips, medium for a few days, and large for extended vacations. Ensure the capacity fits your packing needs.

2. Material: Opt for hard-sided suitcases for durability and protection or soft-sided ones for flexibility and lighter weight.

3. Weight: Select a lightweight suitcase to ease handling and avoid extra baggage fees, but ensure it is still sturdy.

4. Lock Type: Choose between combination locks for convenience and TSA-approved locks for security during inspections.

5. Wheels: Decide between 2-wheeled for stability or 4-wheeled spinners for easy manoeuvrability.

6. Handle: Look for an adjustable telescopic handle for comfort and additional top or side handles for easy lifting.

7. Internal Organization: Check for compartments and compression straps to keep your belongings organised and compact.

8. Durability and Build Quality: Ensure the suitcase has reinforced corners and water-resistant material for added protection.

9. Design and Style: Choose a suitcase with a colour or pattern that stands out for easy identification and fits your personal style.

10. Price and Warranty: Find a balance between cost and quality, and check the warranty for coverage against defects and damage.

11. Additional Features: Consider extras like USB ports for charging, expandable sections for extra space, or integrated scales to avoid overweight fees.

Suitcase and trolley sets What size suitcase should I choose for a week-long trip? For a week-long trip, a medium or large suitcase (65-75 cm) is generally ideal to accommodate enough clothing and essentials.

How do I choose between hard-sided and soft-sided luggage? Hard-sided luggage offers better protection and durability, while soft-sided luggage is more flexible and often lighter.

What type of lock is best for travel security? TSA-approved locks are recommended for air travel as they can be opened by security agents without damaging the lock.

How many wheels are better for ease of movement? 4-wheeled spinners provide easier maneuverability and stability compared to 2-wheeled suitcases, making them ideal for navigating through airports.

Are there any luggage features that can help with packing? Look for suitcases with multiple compartments, compression straps, or expandable sections to help keep your belongings organized and compact.

