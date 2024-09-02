Krispy Kreme celebrates Barbie's 65th anniversary with special doughnut collection

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Barbie's 65th anniversary with four limited-edition doughnuts. While the bakery company has yet to confirm the special collection's launch in the US, it has already rolled out nationwide in the UK. Amid the growing buzz online, food blogger Markie Devo reported that the Krispy Kreme Barbie collection is speculated to hit the shelves at American stores sometime this week. Krispy Kreme launches four new Barbie-themed doughnuts to mark Mattel's iconic Barbie dolls(Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme x Barbie: What are the four limited-time flavours?

The coffeehouse chain's UK website notes it is “bringing together style and taste with four NEW dreamy flavours to celebrate Barbie’s 65th Anniversary.” It will be available nationwide in the UK at shops, supermarket cabinets, and online. The Krispy Kreme x Barbie collection features the following doughnuts:

Barbie Pink Doughnut - Original Glazed piped with pink frosting, topped with pink sugar & sugar Barbie plaque. Barbie Sweet 65th - Original Glazed dipped in chocolatey icing & topped with Barbie inspired sprinkles. Barbie Berries N' Kreme - Strawberry Kreme filled, topped with purple & pink frosting & a Barbie heart chocolate. Malibu Dream Party - Biscoff Kreme filled, rolled in cookie crumb & gold nibs, with Malibu house sugar plaque [available exclusively for online orders].

When does Krispy Kreme x Barbie collection drop in the US?

Though Krispy Kreme has yet to announce an official release date for its newest Barbie collection, popular food blogger Markie Devo said on Instagram Sunday that it will be available in the US “sometime this week.” Additionally, Krispy Kreme UK also dropped a hint on its official Instagram post. “Again…why not this here in the states,” a user asked, to which the company said, “Keep your eyes peeled for any news from @krispykreme.”