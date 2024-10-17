Big Lots to shut down over 50 stores amid bankruptcy, check out full list of closed locations
Big Lots is set to close 56 locations across 27 US states as part of its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy process
Big Lots is shutting down more than 50 of its store locations as part of an ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. This marks the discount retailer's fourth round of closures since filing for bankruptcy in September, citing “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue its operations as usual. In an October 11 filing, the American retail chain identified 56 additional locations it plans to close across 27 states. This comes just one week after the company announced its plans to close 46 locations across 23 states.
Full list of Big Lots' recent store closures
Here's the full list of recent store closures announced by Big Lots:
Alabama
142 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood, AL 35209
Arkansas
150 E Oak St, Conway, AR 72032
Arizona
1799 Kiowa Ave #106, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404
California
16824 Main St, Hesperia, CA 92345
1201 E Manning Ave, Reedley, CA 93654
2727 N Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705
2685 Hilltop Dr, Redding, CA 96002
Colorado
893 S Kuner Rd, Brighton, CO 80601
Connecticut
1235 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010
Florida
751 Good Homes Rd, Orlando, FL 32818
14948 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33613
Georgia
4200 Wade Green Rd NW Ste 144, Kennesaw, GA 30144
160 Market Sq, Cartersville, GA 30120
Illinois
1383 E Pershing Rd Ste A, Decatur, IL 62526
8750 N 2nd St, Machesney Park, IL 61115
Indiana
1538 North Morton St, Franklin, IN 46131
918 W Lincoln Hwy, New Haven, IN 46774
440 New Albany Plz, New Albany, IN 47150
Iowa
3320 Agency St, Burlington, IA 52601
Kansas
7408 Nieman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203
Louisiana
3250 Gerstner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601
Maryland
1815 Pulaski Hwy, Edgewood, MD 21040
1200 Smallwood Dr W, Waldorf, MD 20603
Michigan
29712 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076
30000 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150
Missouri
603 SW US Highway 40, Blue Springs, MO 64014
691 Gravois Bluffs Blvd, Fenton, MO 63026
Nebraska
850 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE 68025
New Mexico
465 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
9500 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
North Carolina
223 New Market Ctr, Boone, NC 28607
Ohio
60 E Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081
1733 Pearl Rd Ste 125, Brunswick, OH 44212
6235 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights, OH 44143
26425 Great Northern Plaza, North Olmsted, OH 44070
Oklahoma
2144 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129
1200 N Hills Center, Ada, OK 74820
Pennsylvania
15501 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116
2631 Macarthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052
Tennessee
791 West Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643
2020 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 186, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Texas
3512 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX 75460
2729 New Boston Rd, Texarkana, TX 75501
425 Sawdust Rd Ste A, Spring, TX 77380
1374 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067
850 N Bell Blvd #104, Cedar Park, TX 78613
2249 S Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205
4002 Sunset Drive, San Angelo, TX 76904
Virginia
4300 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321
6571 Market Dr, Gloucester, VA 23061
8151 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227
Washington
2401 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA 98406
120 N Fair Ave, Yakima, WA 98901
11696 NE 76th St, Vancouver, WA 98662
3019 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336
Wisconsin
1800 Milton Ave Ste 100, Janesville, WI 53545