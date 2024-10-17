Big Lots to shut down over 50 stores amid bankruptcy, check out full list of closed locations

Big Lots is shutting down more than 50 of its store locations as part of an ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. This marks the discount retailer's fourth round of closures since filing for bankruptcy in September, citing “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue its operations as usual. In an October 11 filing, the American retail chain identified 56 additional locations it plans to close across 27 states. This comes just one week after the company announced its plans to close 46 locations across 23 states.

A Big Lots store in Los Angeles, California, US, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Discount home goods retailer Big Lots Inc. is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as Sunday, and plans to sell its chain of stores via a court-supervised process, according to people familiar with the plans. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)