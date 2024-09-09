Big Lots files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Nexus Capital to acquire stores

Big Lots has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operating. A Big Lots store in Los Angeles, California, US, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Discount home goods retailer Big Lots Inc. is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as Sunday, and plans to sell its chain of stores via a court-supervised process, according to people familiar with the plans. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The retail chain giant announced that Nexus Capital Management, a private equity firm, will acquire “substantially all” of the company’s stores and business operations. However, Big Lots' physical locations and online stores will remain open to customers throughout the proceedings.

Bruce Thorn, CEO of Big Lots, expressed, “The actions we are taking today will enable us to move forward with new owners who believe in our business and provide financial stability while we optimize our operational footprint, accelerate improvement in our performance, and deliver on our promise to be the leader in extreme value.”

Nexus Capital becomes the ‘stalking horse bidder’ for Big Lots

Big Lots' financial troubles have been exacerbated by a decline in discretionary spending on home and seasonal products, which form a large part of the company’s revenue. Despite its financial struggles, Big Lots has secured $707.5 million in new financing to support ongoing operations, including paying employees and vendors. Nexus Capital Management has been named the “stalking horse bidder.”

The bankruptcy filing is being attributed to a range of economic pressures, including high inflation and rising interest rates. These factors altered consumer behaviour, with many shoppers adjusting their spending habits. While people continue to seek out value, they aren't necessarily focusing solely on lower-cost options.

The company noted that dollar stores are also facing difficulties, while larger players like Walmart and Amazon have seen their sales grow. Fast food chains like McDonald's are also experiencing challenges, whereas casual dining establishments like Applebee's are thriving.

Now the retailer has been closing stores, with approximately 300 out of its 1,400 locations already slated for closure. While no new closures were announced in conjunction with the bankruptcy filing, the company hinted that additional locations may be shut down to ensure the business remains viable.

“We will need to close certain locations to ensure that our business operates efficiently and we can continue serving our customers,” the company explained.